Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes just won his second MVP and is looking for his second Super Bowl title. In just about half a decade, Mahomes has already established himself as a future Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks of all time. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023.
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. His excellent play all season ultimately led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57. He received the ultimate honor for his impressive season on Thursday night. The NFL Honors award show took place on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Before the start of the 2022 NFL season, the San Francisco 49ers made it clear that they would be moving forward with second-year quarterback Trey Lance as the team’s starter, even with veteran Jimmy Garoppolo still on the roster. But now, it looks like Lance is going to have to battle for the starting quarterback Read more... The post NFL world reacts to huge 49ers quarterback news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Fox’s investments in sports are paying off. The company reported a 4% year-over-year increase in second-quarter revenue to $4.61 billion and a 4% increase in advertising revenue to $2.5 billion. The latter is attributed to the FIFA Men’s World Cup, Fox Sports’ NFL programming, political advertising revenue, and growth...
As the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles prepare for Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium, tickets are becoming more affordable. Since last Sunday night, the get-in price for the title game has reportedly dropped 30% from nearly $6,000 to around $4,200, per data from multiple secondary ticket markets.
PHOENIX—When it comes to the surging NFL, television records are made to be broken. With young quarterbacks, Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes going head-to-head, Rihanna headlining the halftime show, and Tom Brady possibly in the mix, Fox Sports’ telecast of the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs could become the most-watched Super Bowl ever Sunday night.
Super Bowl Sunday has become an unofficial national holiday in the United States. Football fans — casual or die-hard gather around the television with their favorite foods and snacks – and check out the commercials. Since the first Super Bowl in 1967, the game has grown exponentially and...
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters at his Super Bowl press conference in Phoenix that ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” will be able to utilize flex scheduling next season — and that Amazon may eventually have the same ability. “It wouldn’t at all surprise me at some...
PHOENIX — The last time the Philadelphia Eagles were in the Super Bowl, Chris DiSimone lost $5,000 due to phony tickets. Twice, DiSimone and his son, who was 13 then, tried to enter Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium in 2018 with tickets they thought were real. Both times they...
