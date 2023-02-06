The Yankees have had their fair share of big contracts and superstars come through the Bronx. In the past, they’ve signed massive players to massive deals, and this upcoming offseason could continue that trend. Though it may not be entirely likely or plausible, Manny Machado to New York makes more sense than people would like to admit. Especially considering the Padres just handed out another $108 million to Yu Darvish, keeping him with the organization for the next six years. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, there could be interest from the Yankees next off-season.

BOSTON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO