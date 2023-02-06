ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news

The San Diego Padres reportedly are continuing to make moves, despite a busy Thursday. The Padres expect to pursue an extension with six-time All-Star third baseman Manny Machado according to The Athletic’s Dennis Lin. With any luck, the long-term deal could come to fruition before Opening Day. The baseball world appears to have some thoughts Read more... The post MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Yankees already know who they want to win the shortstop job

The Yankees are creating a position battle at shortstop among several prospects and veteran Isiah Kiner-Falefa. A fair fight makes the most sense between Oswald Peraza, Kiner-Falefa, and Anthony Volpe, but naturally, there are advantages and disadvantages depending on the player. Volpe has no MLB experience and could use a...
Yankees: One sleeper prospect who could compete for the starting LF job

Yankees OF prospect Elijah Dunham is finally getting the shot he deserves to crack the big-league roster. Dunham was named to the Yankees’ official 29 NRIs for this year’s Spring Training and will be able to compete for a spot on the OD roster right out of the gate. Though he’s far from a certainty to make the team, he’s getting his shot, and that’s enough for me.
Yankees could make run at superstar third baseman next offseason

The Yankees have had their fair share of big contracts and superstars come through the Bronx. In the past, they’ve signed massive players to massive deals, and this upcoming offseason could continue that trend. Though it may not be entirely likely or plausible, Manny Machado to New York makes more sense than people would like to admit. Especially considering the Padres just handed out another $108 million to Yu Darvish, keeping him with the organization for the next six years. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, there could be interest from the Yankees next off-season.
Yankees have 3 players likely headed to injured list to start season

The New York Yankees are entering spring training relatively healthy, with DJ LeMahieu fending off a toe injury that should not be a problem to start the year. LeMahieu did miss the end of the 2022 campaign, including the playoffs, which was detrimental to the Yankees’ success. However, he should be ready to go, having worked diligently down in Tampa to rehabilitate this winter.
2 relief arms the Mets could sign to reinforce the bullpen

Following the departure of starting pitcher Jacob DeGrom, the New York Mets were suddenly faced with the pressing urgency to patch the gaping hole he left behind in their rotation. So without much delay, the Mets not only signed three-time Cy Young Award Winner Justin Verlander to a multi-year deal but also acquired the promising 29-year-old Japanese rookie Kodai Senga.
