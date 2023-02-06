Read full article on original website
MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news
The San Diego Padres reportedly are continuing to make moves, despite a busy Thursday. The Padres expect to pursue an extension with six-time All-Star third baseman Manny Machado according to The Athletic’s Dennis Lin. With any luck, the long-term deal could come to fruition before Opening Day. The baseball world appears to have some thoughts Read more... The post MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yankees: One darkhorse candidate to win the starting left field job
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has already provided a few names that will compete for the starting left-field job. Aaron Hicks, Oswaldo Cabrera, and Estevan Florial will have a crack, but I wouldn’t rule out one dark horse candidate, Rafael Ortega. We know what Hicks offers the...
The Yankees already know who they want to win the shortstop job
The Yankees are creating a position battle at shortstop among several prospects and veteran Isiah Kiner-Falefa. A fair fight makes the most sense between Oswald Peraza, Kiner-Falefa, and Anthony Volpe, but naturally, there are advantages and disadvantages depending on the player. Volpe has no MLB experience and could use a...
Yankees: One sleeper prospect who could compete for the starting LF job
Yankees OF prospect Elijah Dunham is finally getting the shot he deserves to crack the big-league roster. Dunham was named to the Yankees’ official 29 NRIs for this year’s Spring Training and will be able to compete for a spot on the OD roster right out of the gate. Though he’s far from a certainty to make the team, he’s getting his shot, and that’s enough for me.
Yankees: 4 top prospects who could make noise in Spring Training
The New York Yankees set their non-roster spring training invites in motion on Tuesday, and while most of them have a long shot to earn an active roster spot, the team did include four of their top prospects in the equation. We know that general manager Brian Cashman gave Anthony...
Yankees could make run at superstar third baseman next offseason
The Yankees have had their fair share of big contracts and superstars come through the Bronx. In the past, they’ve signed massive players to massive deals, and this upcoming offseason could continue that trend. Though it may not be entirely likely or plausible, Manny Machado to New York makes more sense than people would like to admit. Especially considering the Padres just handed out another $108 million to Yu Darvish, keeping him with the organization for the next six years. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, there could be interest from the Yankees next off-season.
Yankees have 3 players likely headed to injured list to start season
The New York Yankees are entering spring training relatively healthy, with DJ LeMahieu fending off a toe injury that should not be a problem to start the year. LeMahieu did miss the end of the 2022 campaign, including the playoffs, which was detrimental to the Yankees’ success. However, he should be ready to go, having worked diligently down in Tampa to rehabilitate this winter.
2 relief arms the Mets could sign to reinforce the bullpen
Following the departure of starting pitcher Jacob DeGrom, the New York Mets were suddenly faced with the pressing urgency to patch the gaping hole he left behind in their rotation. So without much delay, the Mets not only signed three-time Cy Young Award Winner Justin Verlander to a multi-year deal but also acquired the promising 29-year-old Japanese rookie Kodai Senga.
Yankees betting big on 2 young bullpen arms in 2023
The Yankees are quickly approaching the 2023 season, with spring training starting in just two weeks. The bullpen is one of the team’s stronger units, but they are betting big on a few young players who don’t have much experience at the MLB level. Having lost Aroldis Chapman,...
