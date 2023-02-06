ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Citrus County Chronicle

Reus fires Dortmund into German Cup QFs with win in Bochum

BOCHUM, Germany (AP) — Substitute Marco Reus needed just three minutes to fire Borussia Dortmund into the quarterfinals of the German Cup with a 2-1 win at local rival Bochum on Wednesday. Reus entered the game in the 67th minute and scored the winning goal in the 70th, tapping...

