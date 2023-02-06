Read full article on original website
county10.com
City of Lander reportedly changing 2023 Independence Day fireworks display to July 2
(Lander, WY) – The City of Lander is reportedly changing the Independence Day fireworks display for 2023 from July 4th (a Tuesday), to July 2 (a Sunday), according to City officials and information contained in the City Council meeting agenda packet for next week’s regular meeting, sent out on February 10.
county10.com
Fremont County Arrests: February 10, 2023
All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Below are the most recent Arrest Reports from Fremont County law enforcement agencies. They are produced directly from publicly available reports provided by each agency. Questions or comments about the reports should be addressed with...
subletteexaminer.com
SCSO warns against swatting scams
As the Sublette County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) sees a growing trend of almost daily scams in the community, the SCSO wants to first thank vigilant citizens for reporting scams. Pictured here are two scams from a local Facebook group Post it - Sell it in Sublette County. They also both came directly from concerned citizens.
county10.com
#Activate10: New animal rescue opens in Lander; needs community support
“Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”. (Lander, WY) – Wild Roots Sanctuary is a new...
county10.com
#HeadsUp: Two no unnecessary travel advisories issued for February 10
(Fremont County, WY) – No unnecessary travel advisories have been issued for US 287 / WY 789 and WY 136 for Friday, February 10, according to WYDOT/wyoroad.info. For US 287 / WY 789, the affected area is “Between Sweetwater Station Jct and Jct WY 28 / US 287,” with road conditions described as “Slick in Spots, Drifted Snow with Strong Winds, Blowing Snow, Reduced Visibility.”
