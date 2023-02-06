ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Man wanted in wounding of two last fall is arrested

HAVERSTRAW – A suspect wanted for the wounding of two men inside a Haverstraw restaurant last October, has been arrested. On October 22, 2022 at about 2:40 in the morning, Haverstraw Police were called to 9 Main Street where they found two victims who had been got at P&D Seafood.
HAVERSTRAW, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Father and son sentenced in Port Jervis major trafficker case

GOSHEN – A 32-year-old Port Jervis man, Richard McInturff, was sentenced in Orange County Court on Wednesday to 17 to 19 years in state prison followed by five years of poste-release supervision in connection with his guilty plea to operating as a major drug trafficker, escape and attempted assault.
PORT JERVIS, NY
Daily Voice

39-Year-Old Dies In Daytime Shooting In Albany

A 39-year-old man was shot and killed during an altercation in the region, authorities said. Police in Albany were called at around 3:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, with reports of a shooting in the West Hill neighborhood near Sherman and Quail streets, according to Albany Police. When officers arrived, they...
ALBANY, NY
WBRE

Woman sentenced for selling fentanyl resulting in two deaths

CANAAN TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have sentenced a Scranton woman for selling fentanyl that resulted in the overdose deaths of two people from Wayne County. According to the Wayne County District Attorney’s Office, 36-year-old Nicole Schmidt has been sentenced to one to seven years in prison. Investigators say Schmidt was a suspect in […]
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
Mid-Hudson News Network

Murder trial set to begin

POUGHKEEPSIE – The murder trial of Carlton Belton is scheduled to begin on Friday, February 10, 2023, before Dutchess County Court Judge Jessica Segal. The 31-year-old Belton is accused of shooting and killing 27-year-old Atiba Proverbs in a Main Street, Poughkeepsie convenience store in June of last year. The...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Catskill man charged with drug possession

CATSKILL – A 59-year-old Catskill man has been arrested by Village of Catskill Police on felony and mischief charges of drug possession including with intent to sell. On February 7 following an investigation, police executed a search warrant at 27 Bushnell Avenue in the village and seized crack cocaine, Suboxone strips, drug paraphernalia, a scale for narcotics and over $4,000 in cash.
CATSKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Hudson man wanted for four counts of rape arrested

CITY OF HUDSON – A City of Hudson man, wanted for four counts of rape – intercourse with a person under the age of 11, has been arrested in Utica. Jamel Brandow, 40, was arrested on Tuesday on an active bench warrant issued by Columbia County Court for failure to appear in court on December 15, 2021.
HUDSON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Four charged after armed home invasion robbery

SOUTH SPRING VALLEY – Four people are in the Rockland County Jail following their arrests on Sunday morning for allegedly committed an armed home invasion robbery at a residence in South Spring Valley. Ramapo Town Police arrested the four as they were attempting to flee the area after the...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Monticello man sentenced for illegal gun possession

MONTICELLO – A 48-year-old Monticello man has been sentenced in Sullivan County Court to nine years in state prison on his guilty plea to felony criminal possession of a weapon. Gregory Cochran, a five-time convicted felon, took the plea shortly before a jury trial was to begin. The conviction...
MONTICELLO, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Troopers conduct underage drinking initiative

CORTLANDT – Only four of 17 establishments checked for compliance of serving underage people with alcohol failed the test during a State Police operation in the Cortlandt area. The initiative used a trooper in plainclothes and an underage operative utilizing a valid driver’s license. Thirteen establishments were in compliance...
CORTLANDT, NY
Daily Voice

Carjacking Suspect Tracked To Westchester

Police are investigating after a carjacking suspect was tracked to in a part of Westchester County.The incident happened on Thursday, Feb. 9, after the carjacking happened in the Bronx. The suspect was then tracked to Yonkers, where they were caught and placed in custody, Yonkers Police announced a…
YONKERS, NY

