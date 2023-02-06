Read full article on original website
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man wanted in wounding of two last fall is arrested
HAVERSTRAW – A suspect wanted for the wounding of two men inside a Haverstraw restaurant last October, has been arrested. On October 22, 2022 at about 2:40 in the morning, Haverstraw Police were called to 9 Main Street where they found two victims who had been got at P&D Seafood.
Police: Man arrested for ringing up $7,500 in unauthorized charges to Bedford Hills Fire District
Bedford police say Edward Johnson, 41, was charged with identity theft and grand larceny.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Father and son sentenced in Port Jervis major trafficker case
GOSHEN – A 32-year-old Port Jervis man, Richard McInturff, was sentenced in Orange County Court on Wednesday to 17 to 19 years in state prison followed by five years of poste-release supervision in connection with his guilty plea to operating as a major drug trafficker, escape and attempted assault.
Albany Police name victim of Sherman Street homicide
The man who was shot and killed in Albany Thursday afternoon has been identified by police as Anthony Dias, 39, of Watervliet.
Woman sentenced for selling fentanyl resulting in two deaths
CANAAN TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have sentenced a Scranton woman for selling fentanyl that resulted in the overdose deaths of two people from Wayne County. According to the Wayne County District Attorney’s Office, 36-year-old Nicole Schmidt has been sentenced to one to seven years in prison. Investigators say Schmidt was a suspect in […]
Mid-Hudson News Network
Murder trial set to begin
POUGHKEEPSIE – The murder trial of Carlton Belton is scheduled to begin on Friday, February 10, 2023, before Dutchess County Court Judge Jessica Segal. The 31-year-old Belton is accused of shooting and killing 27-year-old Atiba Proverbs in a Main Street, Poughkeepsie convenience store in June of last year. The...
Ramapo man indicted for raping 7-year-old girl
Authorities say Ottoniel Gomez-Martinez, 42, of Ramapo was indicted on charges including predatory sexual assault against a child and rape.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie man charged with knifepoint kidnapping of mom and kids
POUGHKEEPSIE – A Poughkeepsie man is under arrest on a kidnapping charge after he allegedly pulled a knife on a woman who was sitting in her parked car on Spruce Street in that city with her two children, ages three and five. The incident occurred around 6:44 p.m. on...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Catskill man charged with drug possession
CATSKILL – A 59-year-old Catskill man has been arrested by Village of Catskill Police on felony and mischief charges of drug possession including with intent to sell. On February 7 following an investigation, police executed a search warrant at 27 Bushnell Avenue in the village and seized crack cocaine, Suboxone strips, drug paraphernalia, a scale for narcotics and over $4,000 in cash.
Goshen man assaulted in Wallkill Walmart parking lot
Police say they arrived on the scene at Route 211 East to find the 25-year-old man with laceration to his hand.
Poughkeepsie man charged with kidnapping woman and 2 children
Police say the victim was sitting in her parked car on Spruce Street on Monday when Derrick Woodhoouse, 49, displayed a knife, and told her that he was getting into the car.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Hudson man wanted for four counts of rape arrested
CITY OF HUDSON – A City of Hudson man, wanted for four counts of rape – intercourse with a person under the age of 11, has been arrested in Utica. Jamel Brandow, 40, was arrested on Tuesday on an active bench warrant issued by Columbia County Court for failure to appear in court on December 15, 2021.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Four charged after armed home invasion robbery
SOUTH SPRING VALLEY – Four people are in the Rockland County Jail following their arrests on Sunday morning for allegedly committed an armed home invasion robbery at a residence in South Spring Valley. Ramapo Town Police arrested the four as they were attempting to flee the area after the...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Monticello man sentenced for illegal gun possession
MONTICELLO – A 48-year-old Monticello man has been sentenced in Sullivan County Court to nine years in state prison on his guilty plea to felony criminal possession of a weapon. Gregory Cochran, a five-time convicted felon, took the plea shortly before a jury trial was to begin. The conviction...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Troopers conduct underage drinking initiative
CORTLANDT – Only four of 17 establishments checked for compliance of serving underage people with alcohol failed the test during a State Police operation in the Cortlandt area. The initiative used a trooper in plainclothes and an underage operative utilizing a valid driver’s license. Thirteen establishments were in compliance...
