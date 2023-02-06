Read full article on original website
MLB news: St. Louis Cardinals-Kansas City Royals trade, Shohei Ohtani
As we count down to the moment when the World Baseball Classic rosters are announced (Thursday at 6 p.m. Eastern time on MLB Network), let’s take a look at some of the latest MLB news, including a trade involving the St. Louis Cardinals and the Kansas City Royals as well as the latest rumor buzz surrounding Shohei Ohtani.
MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news
The San Diego Padres reportedly are continuing to make moves, despite a busy Thursday. The Padres expect to pursue an extension with six-time All-Star third baseman Manny Machado according to The Athletic’s Dennis Lin. With any luck, the long-term deal could come to fruition before Opening Day. The baseball world appears to have some thoughts Read more... The post MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Mets fans groan, Braves fans cheer latest NL East projections
The New York Mets spent most of the offseason retooling their roster with the goal of making it back to the World Series for the first time since 2015. However, according to some of the latest projections for the National League East, the Mets may not have done enough this winter to even bypass the Atlanta Braves in their own division.
MLB Insider: Breaking down 3 extensions, free-agent signings
The baseball offseason has heated up, as Yu Darvish and Cristian Javier became the latest pitchers to sign long-term contract extensions. The MLB offseason was quiet — or so we thought. On Friday, the Houston Astros signed star right-hander Cristian Javier to a five-year contract extension. The Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to a one-year contract with veteran outfielder David Peralta. Just a day earlier, star right-hander Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres agreed to a six-year, $102 million contract extension.
The wait is over: Examining the 2023 NWSL schedule
Following an offseason for the ages, the NWSL finally releases the 2023 schedule for both the regular season, and UKG Challenge Cup. The NWSL season is almost here. You can almost see the freshly painted lines and vibrant new kits on both ends of the pitch. 2023 is the year. The steps forward have been taken, and this upcoming season has all of the storylines that could make these next few months some of the most competitive fans have seen. The most prestigious women’s soccer league in the United States is less than two months from kicking off.
