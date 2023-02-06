ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMBC.com

Help KCWE and its Community Partners make KC Hunger Free

Kansas City’s Own® KCWE announced a new community effort to reduce food insecurity for thousands of people in need throughout the Kansas City metropolitan area. Called “Hunger Free KC,” the station is partnering with four local non-profit organizations, each with a different mission and method to support people struggling with hunger.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

KMBC KCWE Editorial: February 10 "Hunger Free KC"

Focusing on work, school, or anything worthwhile is impossible if you are hungry. While we live in a nation with an abundance of food.. 1 in 10 people in the Kansas City area does not get enough to eat. Hunger is not just a lack of food; it is a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

2 teenagers injured in Kansas City, Kan., shooting

Two teenagers are still recovering after being shot in Kansas City, Kan., on Tuesday. The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. in the area of 31st Street and Freeman. Detectives say one of the victims has serious injuries. There have been no arrests in the case. KMBC has confirmed both students...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMBC.com

Rain to mix with snow overnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rain is likely in Kansas City this evening with some wet snow mixing in overnight. Minor accumulations are possible, mainly for areas north of the KC metro. Thursday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-40s. Flurries are possible Friday morning, with highs in...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy