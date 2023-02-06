Read full article on original website
KMBC.com
Deeper concerns raised about environmental impact of potential South Kansas City landfill
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On her south Kansas City property, civil engineer Tricia O’Connell has taken a deeper look than most of us at the impact of a potential landfill in the area. She is also concerned since the landfill would sit right across from her home. O'Connell...
KMBC.com
School safety expert says families at Wyandotte High School need to demand change
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A school safety expert says it’s time parents at Wyandotte High School demand changes to make the school safe. "What I've seen is unacceptable and we have a school that's out of control,” said Larry Altman. Altman is currently a professor at Avila...
KMBC.com
Kansas City councilmembers consider $30 million violence prevention proposal
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new proposal to take $30 million out of Kansas City’s general fund or savings account to pay for community-based violence prevention is drawing both praise and criticism. Councilwoman Ryana Parks-Shaw is sponsoring the measure which would allocate $6 million for each of the...
KMBC.com
Help KCWE and its Community Partners make KC Hunger Free
Kansas City’s Own® KCWE announced a new community effort to reduce food insecurity for thousands of people in need throughout the Kansas City metropolitan area. Called “Hunger Free KC,” the station is partnering with four local non-profit organizations, each with a different mission and method to support people struggling with hunger.
KMBC.com
FBI investigating bank robbery on State Line Road in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Authorities are looking for a man who held up a Commerce Bank location in Kansas City. The robbery happened around 4 p.m. Friday at the Commerce Bank at 8901 State Line Road in Kansas City. The FBI is looking for a light-skinned male with a...
KMBC.com
KMBC KCWE Editorial: February 10 "Hunger Free KC"
Focusing on work, school, or anything worthwhile is impossible if you are hungry. While we live in a nation with an abundance of food.. 1 in 10 people in the Kansas City area does not get enough to eat. Hunger is not just a lack of food; it is a...
KMBC.com
Kansas governor announces head of the Kansas Highway Patrol is stepping down
TOPEKA, Kan. — The head of the Kansas Highway Patrol is stepping down. In an announcement this morning, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced the retirements of Adjutant General Major General David Weishaar and Kansas Highway Patrol Superintendent Colonel Herman Jones. Colonel Herman Jones has been the focus of a...
KMBC.com
FBI searching for 8-year-old Washington boy who may be in the Kansas City area
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for help to find a missing child who may be in our area. Authorities are looking for 8-year-old Breadson John. Authorities said Breadson John was reported missing in June 2022 after members of...
KMBC.com
Officials promise 'substantial development' in Excelsior Springs kidnapping, rape case next week
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — After weeks of silence, the Clay County, Missouri, Prosecutor's Office says it is ready to provide the public with an update on a case that rocked the small town of Excelsior Springs. The prosecutor's office has planned a news conference for 3 p.m. on Tuesday...
KMBC.com
Chiefs fans subdue man who attacked Union Station security guard
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A scary incident at Union Station Thursday night, right in the middle of the Chiefs fan zone part of it was captured on video. KMBC spoke exclusively to a bystander who stepped in to help a security guard who was being attacked. "When I heard...
KMBC.com
2 teenagers injured in Kansas City, Kan., shooting
Two teenagers are still recovering after being shot in Kansas City, Kan., on Tuesday. The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. in the area of 31st Street and Freeman. Detectives say one of the victims has serious injuries. There have been no arrests in the case. KMBC has confirmed both students...
KMBC.com
Welcome to 'Kansas City Arizona': Kansas City natives bring KC-style barbecue to Arizona
If you ever make it out to Arizona, there's a BBQ joint that will transport you back to Kansas City with its décor and strong smell of delicious food. Phat Turtle is located about 30 minutes outside of Phoenix in Cave Creek Arizona. Mike Sloan is the owner of...
KMBC.com
Owner of Kansas City gun store sentenced to over 2 years of prison for selling machine gun components
The owner of a Kansas City, Mo., gun shop was sentenced to over two years of prison for selling components to convert firearms into machine guns. Charles Weston, 37, is not eligible for parole. In February 2022, he pleaded guilty to one count of illegally possessing a machine gun. He...
KMBC.com
KC police identify homicide victim after examiner results of remains found in backyard
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri police department have new details in a homicide investigation following the discovery of human remains in October of last year. KCPD received has finally received medical examiner results on the remains, which were found in a backyard in 2022, and confirmed the death as a homicide.
KMBC.com
Ottawa man receives 253-month prison sentence for raping 13-year-old girl in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Kan. — A 22-year-old Ottawa, Kan., man was sentenced to 253 months in prison for raping a 13-year-old girl from Lawrence. Ernest Ingram accepted a plea agreement in December. Upon release, he will receive lifetime supervision and register as a lifetime sex offender. “This young survivor demonstrated tremendous...
KMBC.com
MSHP investigating fatal crash involving two semi-trucks in Lafayette County
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says its troopers are investigating a fatal crash Wednesday morning on westbound I-70. The crash reportedly occurred in Lafayette County near mile marker 41. MSHP says the deadly incident involved two semi-trucks. Traffic was diverted at Route H onto the...
KMBC.com
Man, woman killed in double shooting on 28th Street in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man and a woman were killed in a double shooting late Wednesday night in Kansas City. The shooting happened in the 5200 block of 28th Terrace, according to Kansas City police. Police were called out to the area just after 9:30 p.m. on a...
KMBC.com
Rain to mix with snow overnight
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rain is likely in Kansas City this evening with some wet snow mixing in overnight. Minor accumulations are possible, mainly for areas north of the KC metro. Thursday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-40s. Flurries are possible Friday morning, with highs in...
KMBC.com
Leavenworth football player dead after fight, police investigate as homicide
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — Leavenworth police are investigating the death of an 18-year-old as a homicide. Police confirm Eric Miller died from injuries suffered during a fight Monday in downtown Leavenworth. The fight happened in the 600 block of Shawnee Street after a basketball game between Miller and the suspect.
KMBC.com
Homicide suspect arrested after fight leaves Leavenworth high school football player dead
Leavenworth police say a 19-year-old homicide suspect is in custody following the death of a high school football player. Police confirmed Wednesday that 18-year-old Eric Miller died from injuries suffered during a fight Monday in downtown Leavenworth. The fight happened in the 600 block of Shawnee Street after a basketball...
