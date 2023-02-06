Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
Building declared a total loss after fire at business in Mondovi Friday
MONDOVI, Wis. (WEAU) - A fire destroyed a business’s building in Mondovi Friday. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said that the building owned by Five Star Boat Hull and Auto Body, located on Mondovi’s north side, is a total loss. A passerby called in the fire at...
WEAU-TV 13
No one hurt in Eau Claire house fire Wednesday evening
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one was hurt after a fire at a home in Eau Claire Wednesday evening. The Eau Claire Fire Department said that the fire happened at 6:16 p.m. Wednesday on the 4300 block of Harless Road in Eau Claire. According to a release, a caller...
KARE
Prescott Public Works employee dies after helping stranded motorist
PRESCOTT, Wis. — The community of Prescott, Wisconsin is grieving after losing a beloved city employee who died helping a stranded driver Monday night. The Pierce County Sheriff's Office says the accident happened just before 8:00 p.m. Monday on State Road 35 near Prescott, Wisconsin. Officials say 49-year-old Douglas...
drydenwire.com
Court Sentences Shell Lake Man On Washburn County Birch Theft Case
WASHBURN COUNTY -- The Court has sentenced Bradley Kent, one of four men that were charged criminally following the removal of birch from land belonging to the County of Washburn. Bradley Kent, Michael Balog, Steven Turner, and Andrew Mortensen were also each charged with conspiracy to commit theft of and...
wiproud.com
House fire in Eau Claire under investigation
EAU CLAIRE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A fire broke out at a home on Main Street in Eau Claire yesterday morning. The Eau Claire Fire Department says at around 5:30, crews arrived and found smoke coming out of the floor and walls between the basement and first floor. The fire...
WEAU-TV 13
Skating rinks in Eau Claire closed for the rest of the season
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of Eau Claire says its outdoor skating rinks are closed for the rest of the season. In a release on Friday, the city’s Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department said that because of the warmer temperatures and for safety reasons, all outdoor skating rinks are now closed for the season.
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa Falls PD reports rise in catalytic converter thefts
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise in the City of Chippewa Falls, according to police officers. Since the beginning of the year, the Chippewa Falls Police Department has received 12 reports of catalytic converter thefts. In just the last three days, five thefts were reported.
drydenwire.com
Deferred Agreement Accepted In Hidden Camera Case
SAWYER COUNTY -- The Court has accepted a Deferred Agreement for Joseph Girard, who was charged in Sawyer County Circuit Court in July 2021 with placing a hidden surveillance camera in the bedroom of another individual and capturing intimate videos of that person. Read the full story below... DrydenWire Insider.
WEAU-TV 13
Man receives probation for 2021 stabbing in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man who was convicted of a 2021 stabbing in the city was sentenced to probation Thursday. 35-year-old James Sande, who was 32 at the time of the stabbing, was sentenced on Thursday to three years of probation on one count of 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon, according to online court records.
River Falls Journal
County transfers land thought to be Glenwood City's
After 27 years, Glenwood City and St. Croix County realized that the 1.06 acres of land where the Glenwood City recycling center sits was never legally transferred to the city. In 1996, the county transferred plots of land around the St. Croix fairgrounds to Glenwood City. It was 2023 when...
drydenwire.com
Court Sentences Shell Lake Man For 8th Offense Drugged Driving
BURNETT COUNTY -- The Court has sentenced Martin Johnson, of Shell Lake, WI, on a conviction of drugged driving, 8th offense, from an incident that occurred in Burnett County in April 2021. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note: Once...
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Thursday, February 9th (Part 1)
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As the winter prep sports seasons come to a close, the final regular season matchups offer final chances for teams to build momentum. In boys hockey, Memorial faces Chippewa Falls, North hosts River Falls, and New Richmond looks to clinch the Big Rivers title against Rice Lake.
news8000.com
Black River Falls School District staff member on admin. leave for alleged racial comment directed toward student
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) -- A Black River Falls School District staff member is on administrative leave after a video surfaced on Facebook of the instructor allegedly making a racially insensitive comment toward a Native American student. Black River Falls School District Superintendent Shelly Severson told News 8 Now...
drydenwire.com
Woman Arrested Following Report Of A Fire At Rice Lake Hotel
BARRON COUNTY — One person has been arrested following a report of a fire at the AmericInn Hotel in Rice Lake on Saturday, according to a press release from the Rice Lake Police Department. Press Release. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, at approximately 11:18 am, Rice Lake Police and...
WEAU-TV 13
Rays of Sunshine event begins at River Prairie Park
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - A daily drawing starting next week is encouraging people to get out into nature. The Rays of Sunshine event is part of the 2023 Frosty Fun Series in Altoona. 200 numbered tennis balls have been scattered throughout River Prairie Park before 4 p.m. Friday. People are...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Two Lincoln County Men Arrested For DUIs
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – A second OWI offense will be charged against a 45-year-old Merrill man following a traffic incident in the Town of Rock Falls. Just after three in the morning, a deputy on patrol on US Highway 51 saw the man’s car doing 91 mph in a 65 mph zone and pulled it over.
drydenwire.com
Polk County Weekly Jail Bookings Report - Feb. 7, 2023
POLK COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Polk County Sheriff's Office the following people were recently booked at the Polk County Jail. The records that are available on this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
drydenwire.com
Rice Lake Police Identify Suspects Involved In Armed Robbery Of Jacobson's Ace Hardware Store
BARRON COUNTY -- The Rice Lake Police Department has issued the following update regarding the investigation into an armed robbery in Rice Lake. As previously reported in September 2022, Rice Lake Police Officers responded to an armed robbery on September 23, 2022, at approximately 7:09 pm, at the Jacobson's Ace Hardware Store in the City of Rice Lake.
WEAU-TV 13
Teen Speaks Out on Barron Co. Fatal Crash
Teen Charged in Crash Appears in Court Barron County. Teen Charged in Crash Appears in Court Barron County.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire firefighters will greet you with flowers for charity
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With Valentine’s Day just around the corner chocolate, love, and flowers may be on your mind and for those looking to order flowers you may be greeted by an Eau Claire firefighter. For the past ten years Eau Claire Floral and the Eau Claire Firefighters...
