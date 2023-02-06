Chiefs fans celebrate team success at Union Station

Union Station has been transformed into a Chiefs Kingdom must-visit destination for fans.

Iconic marquee letters display a picture-perfect backdrop for the final days leading up to the Super Bowl.

Adeena Almond and her children checked out the AFC Champions sign on Sunday.

“We wanted to come down and just take advantage of all the displays they had and all the photos and just show the kids the city’s excitement for the Super Bowl," Almond said.

In just the last 10 years, Union Station has become a gathering place for KC sports fans — starting with the Royals' World Series win in 2015 before the Chiefs won the Super Bowl in 2020.

"As long as our doors are open, this is going to be where the memories are housed and stories made, and that’s priceless. That’s what brings people back again and again," said Michael Tritt with Union Station.

Tritt says Union Station is ready to host another championship celebration.

"This is where people look to sort of become centered again. If we’re excited, the city gets excited, and vice versa," he said.

Special AFC Champions banners are already hung outside, and special lighting will illuminate Union Station leading up to the big game.

