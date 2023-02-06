ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellie Goulding Debuts New Bangs in Ruffled Top & Square-Toe Boots at BBC Studios

By Melody Rivera
 4 days ago
Ellie Goulding showed off a new hairstyle as she was seen leaving the BBC Maida Vale Studios in London today.

The “Love Me Like You Do” singer wore an off-the-shoulder long-sleeve top that featured a clear beaded button-down closure and a ruffled pattern that encompassed tones of white, purple and pink. She paired the top with black baggy pants.

Goulding opted for minimal accessories with a set of silver-toned huggies. She kept her dark brown hair in a high ponytail keeping the focus on her new set of bangs. As her fringe faced forward, it brought attention to her minimal makeup that featured a light pink smokey eye and a glossy lip.

The singer completed the look by slipping into a pair of black boots. The leather shoes featured a sleek silhouette that was finished with a square toe. The back of the boots were hidden from view but she was most likely supported by a block heel.

Goulding has been busy working on her next album in the studio. The last time we saw the singer was at The Sun’s “Who Cares Wins” Awards this past November wearing a black and white sequin dress with pointy pumps . The pop album, “Higher Than Heaven” will be released on March 24 on all streaming platforms.

The “Anything Could Happen” singer has gained much attention for her adventurous style choices. For red carpet appearances, she is often seen in embellished pumps or vibrant sandals hailing from top brands like Gianvito Rossi and Christian Louboutin. Whether she’s off duty, she tends to gravitate towards edgier pieces of footwear like platform boots.

PHOTOS: Ellie Goulding, Poppy Delevingne and More at the Emporio Armani Spring ’18 After Party

