5 activewear brands that should be on your radar in 2023
By Andrea Pérez
HOLAUSA
4 days ago
Activewear has become a significant staple in many women’s wardrobes, especially for women who work out or have a sporty style. With the popularity of athleisure fashion and a rise in focus on wellness and healthy living, finding an activewear brand that’s right for you is more important than ever. If you want to upgrade your activewear game, the following five brands should be on your radar.
From Target’s All in Motion , line of affordable and stylish options to the luxe performance activewear brand KORAL and Girlfriend Collective , a size-inclusive brand that also uses recycled materials, these brands are great additions to your closet.
