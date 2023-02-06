5 activewear brands that should be on your radar in 2023

Activewear has become a significant staple in many women’s wardrobes, especially for women who work out or have a sporty style. With the popularity of athleisure fashion and a rise in focus on wellness and healthy living, finding an activewear brand that’s right for you is more important than ever. If you want to upgrade your activewear game, the following five brands should be on your radar.

From Target’s All in Motion , line of affordable and stylish options to the luxe performance activewear brand KORAL and Girlfriend Collective , a size-inclusive brand that also uses recycled materials, these brands are great additions to your closet.

RELATED:

Whether you’re a seasoned athlete, gym goer, or just looking for comfortable clothing to run errands and wear around the house, scroll below to check out these five brands worth considering.

Terez Activewear NYC-based brand Terez was founded by Zara Terez Tisch to spread joy and positivity in the world. The activewear brand makes fun and colorful workout clothes inspired by a combination of fashion and function using high-compression fabrics, making it easy for customers to find stylish and comfy workout outfits. Their new two-tone color leggings and top options are flattering and bold. ﻿

All in Motion Activewear by Target If you are looking for a great affordable brand, Target’s athletic wear line, All in Motion , should be on your list. The brand has some cute, comfortable and functional leggings, pants, jackets, hoodies and more that come in classic or vibrant colors, perfect for the gym, park or lounging at home. Some of its pieces come in extended-sizes and are available both online and off-line at the stores.

KORAL Activewear KORAL is a luxury activewear brand known for high-shine materials and laser cutting. The brand offers a range of stylish, high-performance workout clothes with a futuristic edge and uses signature fabrics such as Koral Infinity, Koral Blackout Rib and Netz . Recently, Shakira was seen wearing a KORAL piece from one of their limited edition collections in collab with David Koma in a TikTok video she posted dancing to her trending song “Bizrap 53”.

Girlfriend Collective Activewear If you are a planet-friendly shopper, Girlfriend Collective will be one of your favorite workout attire brands. It believes that health and wellness options should come in all shapes and sizes and that representation matters. The brand is not only size inclusive, it also manufactures its clothes using recycled materials such as old water bottles and fishing nets.