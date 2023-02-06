Caught on camera: Mountain lion spotted on Tucson's west side

A Tucsonan on the west side of the city has spotted a mountain lion right outside of a home.

The Arizona Game & Fish Department (AZGFD) Tucson confirms the sighting happened early Friday morning.

Public Information Officer Mark Hart says the security footage captured the predatory animal crossing onto the residential property.

However, Hart clarifies the department doesn't need to intervene in this case. Sometimes, AZGFD officials will get involved if a mountain lion remains too close or won't go away.

If anyone sees wild predators displaying unusual behavior, they can report the activity to the 24/7 hotline at (623) 236-7201.

