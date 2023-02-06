ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Caught on camera: Mountain lion spotted on Tucson's west side

By Caleb J. Fernández
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 4 days ago
A Tucsonan on the west side of the city has spotted a mountain lion right outside of a home.

The Arizona Game & Fish Department (AZGFD) Tucson confirms the sighting happened early Friday morning.

Public Information Officer Mark Hart says the security footage captured the predatory animal crossing onto the residential property.

However, Hart clarifies the department doesn't need to intervene in this case. Sometimes, AZGFD officials will get involved if a mountain lion remains too close or won't go away.

If anyone sees wild predators displaying unusual behavior, they can report the activity to the 24/7 hotline at (623) 236-7201.

Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 . After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn , Instagram , and Twitter .

Comments / 8

Sandra Tincup
4d ago

Please quit building new homes on this big cats property.

Reply
10
 

