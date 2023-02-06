Bend Fire trims May levy request to boost chances of success

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend Fire & Rescue has a year and a couple months before their current levy expires. The first levy was passed in 2014 and lasted for five years. It was then renewed in 2019 at $0.20 per $1,000 of taxable assessed value.

" The proposed levy we're going to put on the ballot on May 16th is for $0.76 per $1,000 of taxable assessed value." Todd Riley, Bend Fire & Rescues Chief said Monday.

"We rely on the levy -- existing levy -- to provide our services, and because we haven't changed the rate in 10 years," Riley said. "Our call volume over those same 10 years has increased by 60% and so we're essentially sending the same amount of staff and resources on 60% more calls."

Riley told NewsChannel 21 what this levy will help to get for Bend Fire.

"We need to firefighters and the only way we can add firefighters is with an increase to our funding," he added. "We are increasing this levy to have that new engine at station 6 (Pilot Butte Station), as well as adding a one advanced life-support paramedic ambulance to help transport."

