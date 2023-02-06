ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walt & Jesse Team Reunite For ‘Breaking Bad’ PopCorners Super Bowl Commercial

By Brady Cox
 4 days ago

It’s no secret that Breaking Bad is one of the most popular TV shows in America.

Even though the series concluded back in 2013, it’ll forever be one of those shows that people will constantly revisit.

Throughout the show, the relationship between the two uncanny meth making partners, Walt (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse (Aaron Paul), quickly became a fan favorite.

However, Cranston and Paul didn’t work together again for a whole six years, when they teamed up for El Camino, and then the two reunited once again for a flashback scene in the Breaking Bad spinoff, Better Call Saul.

And here we are once again, as the duo has been reunited.

But this time around, it’s not for a TV show, it’s for a Super Bowl ad.

The ad will show Walt and Jesse in a PopCorners commercial, which was written and directed by Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan, according to Entertainment Weekly.

In the commercial, you’ll see Jesse taking a look at Walt’s newest project, an air-popped and un-fried snack, and Jesse can’t stay away.

Walt tells Jesse:

“No, we don’t eat our own supply.”

And Jesse responded:

“Everyone’s going to want a taste, and I know just the guy to talk to.”

That’s when Tuco (Raymond Cruz) from the show appears, and decides to try it for himself, and once he approves, he responds:

“We’re going to eat a lot of snacks together.”

Cranston himself sat down for an interview with the outlet, where he discussed how this idea came to be:

“The people at PopCorners may have heard interviews about how much we enjoy working together, and I’m not sure how they conceived the idea. But once we heard the creative behind it and what they wanted to do, to really reestablish the authenticity of the characters, the wardrobe, the RV and all that, we were intrigued.

It’s funny, after almost seven years of doing [Breaking Bad], we didn’t have a lot of opportunities to just have fun, because of the intensity of the show. This was different because we had three days of just smiling and laughing and just enjoying each other’s company and putting on these costumes that meant so much to us — as did the show itself.

I realized when Aaron and I were looking at the creative and being pitched that we’re having fun with the characters, we’re not making fun of the characters, and that was important to us, to be able to stay in character. The characters don’t break and goof around. They are who they are.”

Check it out:

