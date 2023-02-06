ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Nine alleged Baltimore gang members indicted, one for murder

By Dominick Philippe-Auguste
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20C09z_0keIgoIB00

The Maryland Attorney General's office announced the indictments of nine Baltimore men for participating in a criminal gang and operating an open-air drug market.

23-year-old Keontae Moore, 27-year-old Dayvonta Mackey, 28-year-old Jawaan Jordan, 28-year-old DaMarvin Singletary, 29-year-old Brandon Ledbetter, 32-year-old Carlos Jordan, 33-year-old Darrell White; and 44-year-old Theodore Easton were all indicted.

The indictments include counts for participating in a criminal gang, the distribution of narcotics, illegal possession of firearms and firearm drug trafficking, and acts of violence, including murder.

A 9-month investigation led by the AG's Organized Crime Unit, the Drug Enforcement Administrations High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Group 54, and the Baltimore City Police Department's homicide squad showed that a criminal enterprise known as the "1800 boys" operated throughout Baltimore City.

According to a report from the AG's office, the organization maintained an open-air drug market in the 1800 block of Wilkens Avenue. They facilitated the sale of heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine.

Undercover officers were able to discover that the organization was distributing large amounts of narcotics at a time for resale.

The AG's office also states that the 1800 Boys organization was also responsible for the November 2022 murder of Marquis Carter .

Dayvonta Mackey, one of the men indicted, worked as a street-level distributor for the organization. Mackey is accused of shooting Carter multiple times.

Mackey was found at a stash location on November 5, 2022. According to detectives, Mackey shot Carter as a result of a dispute over the organization's drug territory to prevent Carter from selling there.

“Through these invaluable partnerships, and with access to additional resources, we can continue to target the organized crime, drug trafficking, and gun violence that cause so much suffering in our communities,” said Attorney General Brown. “Those who perpetuate illicit activity and commit violent criminal acts in our communities will be held accountable.”

“I want to thank the men and women of the Baltimore Police Department for their relentless efforts in identifying and arresting those responsible for violence and illegal drug distribution in our city. Our continued collaboration and partnerships not only make these takedowns possible, but they also help make Baltimore a safer place to live, work and visit,” said Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison. “These operations are often time- and labor-intensive, but as we have seen in this case, they can also prove to be very fruitful. The 1800 Boys indictments illustrate the work the BPD continues to do every day to disrupt drug trafficking and open-air drug markets in our neighborhoods.”

Detectives are still seeking the whereabouts Jordan, who is considered a fugitive. Anyone with information should contact Baltimore Police at 1-866-7LOCKUP (756-2587).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ww1eN_0keIgoIB00 Attorney General's Office
Jawaan Jordan

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

David Linthicum arrested and charged after multi-day manhunt

BALTIMORE — Police took 24-year-old David Linthicum into custody this morning after a manhunt that lasted almost three full days.He is facing attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, criminal firearm use, and carjacking charges, and is being held without bond. Harford County Sheriff's Office announced his arrest just before 6 a.m. on Friday, and the charges later in the afternoon.In a press conference Friday morning police say the arrest was made "successfully and peacefully." After disappearing into the woods, Police say Linthicum tried to seclude himself in a rocky area to evade police.Linthicum had ammunition on him when he was arrested, as well as...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Baltimore man sentenced to 25 years in prison for carjacking, armed robbery conspiracy in which 2 people were killed

BALTIMORE, MD—A Baltimore man will spend more than two decades in prison for his part in a carjacking and armed robbery conspiracy. U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher this week sentenced David Banks, 29, of Baltimore, to 25 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for a carjacking and armed robbery conspiracy, including six armed robberies and a carjacking, during which three people were shot and two were killed.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Sobbing Child Abandoned In Stroller Prompts Child Neglect Investigation: Baltimore Police

The sounds of a child sobbing in an alley led to the recovery of a non-verbal kid in Baltimore whose guardian was caught on camera leaving him behind, police said. At approximately 11:15 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, the Baltimore Police Department received a report of possible child neglect after a child was found inconsolable and restrained in a stroller in the 300 block of East Lafayette Avenue.
BALTIMORE, MD
fox29.com

Suspect accused of shooting 2 Baltimore police officers in custody

BALTIMORE, Md. - A man accused of shooting two officers in Baltimore County has been found and is in custody after a manhunt that stretched from Thursday into Friday. On Thursday evening, the Baltimore County Police Department reported one of its officers was seriously injured in a shooting involving 24-year-old David Linthicum.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

37-Year-Old Man Shot In Baltimore Car

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Early this morning, a man was shot in the Southern District of Baltimore. Shortly after 7 am, The Baltimore Police Department arrived at the 1100 block of Nanticoke Street to investigate a report of a shooting. Inside a vehicle at the location, police found a 37-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where his condition is unknown at this time. Due to the seriousness of the victim’s injuries Homicide Detectives have been called in. If you have any information about this shooting, please call investigators at 410-396-2100 or Metro The post 37-Year-Old Man Shot In Baltimore Car appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Manhunt continues for armed man 'in crisis' who allegedly shot officer in Cockeysville

BALTIMORE -- A search is ongoing for an armed man who allegedly shot a Baltimore County officer Wednesday in Cockeysville. Police released a second image Thursday of 24-year-old David Emory Linthicum, who now has longer hair than an initial image released Wednesday. Related: Five Baltimore County schools closed as manhunt continues for shooting suspect 'in crisis'Officers responded around 2:30 p.m. to the area of Powers Avenue for a person in distress, where Linthicum allegedly shot the officer, police said. WJZ has learned Linthicum shot the officer multiple times, and that the officer was inside the house at the time of the shooting. The officer was...
COCKEYSVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Life Under Lockdown: Maryland residents describe the uncertainty of a 38-hour manhunt

COCKEYSVILLE – Baltimore County residents who sheltered inside of houses and businesses during a 38-hour manhunt are relieved an armed gunman has been apprehended."Luckily, it's over and it's a beautiful day," Mike Unger said. "People couldn't get in their houses. People had to stay in their houses. We had to stay in the house for a day and a half."Unger lives just up the road from where a Baltimore County Police Department detective was shot on Thursday night. Baltimore County police said that 24-year-old David Linthicum, the man wanted in connection to shooting an officer on Powers Avenue about a mile...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Polcie: Barricade situation over in Baltimore's Brooklyn neighborhood

Parts of Baltimore's Brooklyn neighborhood were shut down Friday afternoon amid a barricade situation, police said. City police told 11 News that members of the Warrant Apprehension Task Force were serving an arrest warrant around 12:26 p.m. in the 700 block of East Patapsco Avenue. Police said the officers encountered...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore couple says squeegee person threatened them

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It was the end of last year when a couple who doesn’t want to be identified said a trip down Pratt Street in Baltimore took a turn for the worse. “We’re sitting at the light and next thing I know this guy just plops on the car on my wife’s side and starts squirting the stuff on the car,” he said.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Chief: Detective shot is stable, on life-support

The detective who was shot Thursday night in connection with the search of a barricade suspect is in stable condition at Shock Trauma, Interim Baltimore County Police Chief Dennis Delp said. Delp said the detective was shot around 9:20 p.m. Thursday night. Delp said the officer is in stable condition. Shock Trauma physician-in-chief Dr. Thomas Scalea said the detective is on life-support after suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.
foxbaltimore.com

Man found shot in vehicle inside South Baltimore, police seeking tips

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police say a man was found shot in a vehicle in South Baltimore on Friday morning. At approximately 7:11AM, officers responded to the 1100 block of Nanticoke Street, for a reportedshooting. Once at the scene, officers located a 37-year-old man, inside of a vehicle, suffering from...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police order residents to shelter-in-place as officers continue pursuit of armed man in Cockeysville

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County police are telling residents in the area of Powers Avenue in Cockeysville to shelter in place as officers continue manhunt for man who allegedly shot at officers.The search for 24-year-old David Emory Linthicum has reached more than 24 hours.Police said Linthicum is considered to be "armed and dangerous."Police responded to the home around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday for a "crisis" situation.Baltimore County police spokesperson Joy Stewart said the officers went into the home, and were escorted by a family member downstairs when an officer was shot multiple times.Stewart said she believes there was a time where Linthicum...
COCKEYSVILLE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police identify man shot and killed on Tuesday in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified the man who was shot and killed in Northeast Baltimore on Tuesday. The victim was 42-year-old Joseph Garrison, according to Baltimore City Police. Police say Garrison was found shot, lying in the street on Ridegcroft Road at about 7:25 p.m. on...
BALTIMORE, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

51K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy