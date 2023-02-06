Nine alleged Baltimore gang members indicted, one for murder

The Maryland Attorney General's office announced the indictments of nine Baltimore men for participating in a criminal gang and operating an open-air drug market.

23-year-old Keontae Moore, 27-year-old Dayvonta Mackey, 28-year-old Jawaan Jordan, 28-year-old DaMarvin Singletary, 29-year-old Brandon Ledbetter, 32-year-old Carlos Jordan, 33-year-old Darrell White; and 44-year-old Theodore Easton were all indicted.

The indictments include counts for participating in a criminal gang, the distribution of narcotics, illegal possession of firearms and firearm drug trafficking, and acts of violence, including murder.

A 9-month investigation led by the AG's Organized Crime Unit, the Drug Enforcement Administrations High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Group 54, and the Baltimore City Police Department's homicide squad showed that a criminal enterprise known as the "1800 boys" operated throughout Baltimore City.

According to a report from the AG's office, the organization maintained an open-air drug market in the 1800 block of Wilkens Avenue. They facilitated the sale of heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine.

Undercover officers were able to discover that the organization was distributing large amounts of narcotics at a time for resale.

The AG's office also states that the 1800 Boys organization was also responsible for the November 2022 murder of Marquis Carter .

Dayvonta Mackey, one of the men indicted, worked as a street-level distributor for the organization. Mackey is accused of shooting Carter multiple times.

Mackey was found at a stash location on November 5, 2022. According to detectives, Mackey shot Carter as a result of a dispute over the organization's drug territory to prevent Carter from selling there.

“Through these invaluable partnerships, and with access to additional resources, we can continue to target the organized crime, drug trafficking, and gun violence that cause so much suffering in our communities,” said Attorney General Brown. “Those who perpetuate illicit activity and commit violent criminal acts in our communities will be held accountable.”

“I want to thank the men and women of the Baltimore Police Department for their relentless efforts in identifying and arresting those responsible for violence and illegal drug distribution in our city. Our continued collaboration and partnerships not only make these takedowns possible, but they also help make Baltimore a safer place to live, work and visit,” said Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison. “These operations are often time- and labor-intensive, but as we have seen in this case, they can also prove to be very fruitful. The 1800 Boys indictments illustrate the work the BPD continues to do every day to disrupt drug trafficking and open-air drug markets in our neighborhoods.”

Detectives are still seeking the whereabouts Jordan, who is considered a fugitive. Anyone with information should contact Baltimore Police at 1-866-7LOCKUP (756-2587).