Family Desperately Searching Answers When Memphis Father Of Three Vanishes After Leaving Hotel RoomThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
15-Year-Old Male Victim of Shooting Near Kirkwood and Haleville RoadcreteKirkwood, IL
Biden Calls Tyre Nichols “Tyler” in Front of His Grieving Family During SOTU Speech, Critics Say He's Mentally UnwellEden ReportsMemphis, TN
15 Romantic Gestures for Her That Will Make Her DayTara Blair BallMemphis, TN
Charleston Aliens - Chinese Spy BalloonsCharleston News LinkCharleston, TN
lakelandcurrents.com
Lakeland Offering Spring Tennis Clinics
The Lakeland Parks and Recreation department is offering spring tennis clinics with local UTSA tennis instructor David DeGutis. Mr. DeGutis has been a teaching pro for over 20 years and is a Lakeland resident. According to the Lakeland website, the clinics will be offered for a wide variety of players....
247Sports
Lewis listed as a top 10 wide receiver transfer
Following the end of the 2022 season, South Carolina looked to the NCAA Transfer Portal and landed wide receiver Eddie Lewis who is making his way to Columbia from Memphis. Lewis started his collegiate career at Rutgers in 2018 before transferring to Butler Community College in 2020. After his one year at Butler Community College, Lewis would make his way to Memphis to play for the Tigers. In his two years with the Tigers, Lewis would catch 62 passes for 945 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Longtime Memphis journalist Tom Dees passes away
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A longtime journalist and member of the Memphis community has died, ABC24 learned Thursday afternoon. Tom Dees, who worked as a broadcast journalist for WHBQ in Memphis since 1995, died Thursday morning, days before what would have been his 58th birthday on Saturday. "Tom was always...
Tennessee Tribune
Memphis Resident Discovers Racial Slur on Dorm Door at Middle Tennessee State University
Murfreesboro, Tenn. – A student from Memphis studying at Middle Tennessee State University was disheartened to find a racial slur on her dorm room door last Friday. Kristin Blake revealed that the offensive n-word was written on a whiteboard under a Gossip Girl meme and a large banner celebrating Black History Month, which she and her roommate had put up.
actionnews5.com
First Alert to chance for storms next week
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued a Slight Risk (Level 2/5) for severe weather across the Mid-South next week. Models show a warm front lifting across the region Wednesday evening, February 15. Expect showers and thunderstorms to increase overnight and continue into Thursday as cold...
tourcounsel.com
Carriage Crossing | Shopping mall in Collierville, Tennessee
Carriage Crossing is an open-air regional lifestyle shopping center in suburban Collierville, Tennessee outside Memphis, Tennessee. The property was originally developed by Cousins Properties as the Avenue Carriage Crossing, opening in 2005. In 2012, DRA Advisors partnered with PM Lifestyle Centers to purchase the property for $55 million.
Covington Leader
Call reporting armed party at Crestview was prank, superintendent says
The report of an armed party at a Covington elementary school, which prompted lockdowns and a law enforcement response, was a prank, the superintendent said. “We will be making another example out of someone when we find the culprit,” Tipton County Director of Schools Dr. John Combs tweeted after the schools were secured. “Not funny.”
police1.com
Video: Memphis cop speaks out after stopping new 17-year-old father from jumping off bridge
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis officer from the viral social media photo that shows her coaxing a distressed 17-year-old away from the edge of a bridge is speaking out. Officer Tina Shaw responded to a person standing alone at the edge of a bridge overlooking the Mississippi River recently. After speaking with the individual, Shaw learned the 17-year-old was contemplating jumping off the bridge due in part to the stress of becoming a new father.
Beloved Memphis activist Mother Georgia King passes away
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Beloved Memphis activist Georgia King, known as ‘Mother Georgia King,’ has passed away. Family confirms to ABC24 the 82-year-old, who has been an icon for social justice and giving back to the community, died Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Recently, she had suffered health issues...
One injured in Whitehaven shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Whitehaven man is recovering in the hospital while his shooter is on the run. Memphis Police say they responded to a shooting at a home on the 5100 block of Windham road shortly before 11:00 p.m. Tuesday. Officers say they found a man with a gunshot wound. Neighbors told WREG that […]
actionnews5.com
1 injured, 2 detained after shooting in Parkway Village
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting in Parkway Villiage left one man injured. Memphis Police Department responded to the shooting at 12:33 a.m. on Cochese Avenue. According to officers, the man was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the Regional One hospital in critical condition. MPD says...
Mom fights son at school, chases kids with knife: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a woman they say showed up at a high school to fight her son and chased kids with a knife. According to reports, on Thursday, officers responded to a fight call at Booker T. Washington High School in south Memphis. Once there, a school officer told police that Tameka […]
The Break Presents – Big Boogie
For some people, music follows them everywhere they go, permeating not only the soundtrack of their lives, but the decisions that they make. As a child, Big Boogie, long before he was "Big Dude," was always quick to dance, a part of his upbringing in Talulah, La., before he moved to Memphis. As a teenager, he was in the school marching band, fashioning himself into such a talented drum major that he earned a full scholarship to take his skills to college.
fox56news.com
City: 8 more Memphis police officers to face charges in Tyre Nichols case
Eight more Memphis Police officers will be issued a "statement of charges" for policy violations in the Tyre Nichols case, the city's chief legal officer told Memphis City Council on Tuesday. City: 8 more Memphis police officers to face charges …. Eight more Memphis Police officers will be issued a...
Whitehaven shooting leaves one person in hospital overnight
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in the hospital after an overnight shooting in Whitehaven, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said. Officers responded to a shooting at about 12:15 a.m. on Friday to a shooting in the 1600 block of Kirkwood Drive. According to the Memphis Fire Department (MFD),...
actionnews5.com
‘This is unlike him’: Family concerned for missing father of three
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of a missing Memphis man is desperate for answers after the father of three disappeared on Feb. 1. The Memphis Police Department says 43-year-old Lesley Seay was last seen last Wednesday leaving his hotel room with friends at 4300 American Way. The Seay family...
lakelandcurrents.com
Paving and Sidewalk Enhancements Are On the Way
Most residents rank road conditions high on the priority list. The Board of Commissioners has taken an aggressive stance on paving roads and continues to show effort in addressing the need. If you drive through many of Lakeland’s neighborhoods, the need is an obvious one. The upside is the...
Steel manufacturer to open $6M Memphis plant, create 129 jobs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The MSS Steel Tubes USA will open its first U.S. plant in Memphis, creating nearly 130 new jobs paying an average of $47,000 per year. MSS Steel Tubes USA LLC is a subsidiary of MSS Steel Tubes SA, which is based in Portugal. The plant will be located in southeast Memphis, near […]
Mom arrested after kindergartner writes story about shooting at home
ARLINGTON, Tenn. (WREG) — A mother was arrested after a kindergarten student wrote a story at school about her parents fighting and her mother firing a gun inside their Arlington home. Kaydra Johnson, 28, was arrested at her home on Longleaf Oak Cove by Shelby County deputies Monday and charged with four counts of reckless […]
Body found lying in the street in Southeast Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a dead body was found lying on the ground early Tuesday morning. According to MPD dispatch, they responded to a call around 1 a.m. between Clearbrook Street and Leven Road. Officers found a victim lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the victim was […]
