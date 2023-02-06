ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, TN

lakelandcurrents.com

Lakeland Offering Spring Tennis Clinics

The Lakeland Parks and Recreation department is offering spring tennis clinics with local UTSA tennis instructor David DeGutis. Mr. DeGutis has been a teaching pro for over 20 years and is a Lakeland resident. According to the Lakeland website, the clinics will be offered for a wide variety of players....
LAKELAND, TN
247Sports

Lewis listed as a top 10 wide receiver transfer

Following the end of the 2022 season, South Carolina looked to the NCAA Transfer Portal and landed wide receiver Eddie Lewis who is making his way to Columbia from Memphis. Lewis started his collegiate career at Rutgers in 2018 before transferring to Butler Community College in 2020. After his one year at Butler Community College, Lewis would make his way to Memphis to play for the Tigers. In his two years with the Tigers, Lewis would catch 62 passes for 945 yards and 10 touchdowns.
COLUMBIA, SC
WATN Local Memphis

Longtime Memphis journalist Tom Dees passes away

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A longtime journalist and member of the Memphis community has died, ABC24 learned Thursday afternoon. Tom Dees, who worked as a broadcast journalist for WHBQ in Memphis since 1995, died Thursday morning, days before what would have been his 58th birthday on Saturday. "Tom was always...
MEMPHIS, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Memphis Resident Discovers Racial Slur on Dorm Door at Middle Tennessee State University

Murfreesboro, Tenn. – A student from Memphis studying at Middle Tennessee State University was disheartened to find a racial slur on her dorm room door last Friday. Kristin Blake revealed that the offensive n-word was written on a whiteboard under a Gossip Girl meme and a large banner celebrating Black History Month, which she and her roommate had put up.
MURFREESBORO, TN
actionnews5.com

First Alert to chance for storms next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued a Slight Risk (Level 2/5) for severe weather across the Mid-South next week. Models show a warm front lifting across the region Wednesday evening, February 15. Expect showers and thunderstorms to increase overnight and continue into Thursday as cold...
MEMPHIS, TN
tourcounsel.com

Carriage Crossing | Shopping mall in Collierville, Tennessee

Carriage Crossing is an open-air regional lifestyle shopping center in suburban Collierville, Tennessee outside Memphis, Tennessee. The property was originally developed by Cousins Properties as the Avenue Carriage Crossing, opening in 2005. In 2012, DRA Advisors partnered with PM Lifestyle Centers to purchase the property for $55 million.
COLLIERVILLE, TN
Covington Leader

Call reporting armed party at Crestview was prank, superintendent says

The report of an armed party at a Covington elementary school, which prompted lockdowns and a law enforcement response, was a prank, the superintendent said. “We will be making another example out of someone when we find the culprit,” Tipton County Director of Schools Dr. John Combs tweeted after the schools were secured. “Not funny.”
COVINGTON, TN
police1.com

Video: Memphis cop speaks out after stopping new 17-year-old father from jumping off bridge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis officer from the viral social media photo that shows her coaxing a distressed 17-year-old away from the edge of a bridge is speaking out. Officer Tina Shaw responded to a person standing alone at the edge of a bridge overlooking the Mississippi River recently. After speaking with the individual, Shaw learned the 17-year-old was contemplating jumping off the bridge due in part to the stress of becoming a new father.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One injured in Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Whitehaven man is recovering in the hospital while his shooter is on the run. Memphis Police say they responded to a shooting at a home on the 5100 block of Windham road shortly before 11:00 p.m. Tuesday. Officers say they found a man with a gunshot wound. Neighbors told WREG that […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

1 injured, 2 detained after shooting in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting in Parkway Villiage left one man injured. Memphis Police Department responded to the shooting at 12:33 a.m. on Cochese Avenue. According to officers, the man was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the Regional One hospital in critical condition. MPD says...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mom fights son at school, chases kids with knife: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a woman they say showed up at a high school to fight her son and chased kids with a knife. According to reports, on Thursday, officers responded to a fight call at Booker T. Washington High School in south Memphis. Once there, a school officer told police that Tameka […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Hot 99.1

The Break Presents – Big Boogie

For some people, music follows them everywhere they go, permeating not only the soundtrack of their lives, but the decisions that they make. As a child, Big Boogie, long before he was "Big Dude," was always quick to dance, a part of his upbringing in Talulah, La., before he moved to Memphis. As a teenager, he was in the school marching band, fashioning himself into such a talented drum major that he earned a full scholarship to take his skills to college.
MEMPHIS, TN
fox56news.com

City: 8 more Memphis police officers to face charges in Tyre Nichols case

Eight more Memphis Police officers will be issued a "statement of charges" for policy violations in the Tyre Nichols case, the city's chief legal officer told Memphis City Council on Tuesday. City: 8 more Memphis police officers to face charges …. Eight more Memphis Police officers will be issued a...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

‘This is unlike him’: Family concerned for missing father of three

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of a missing Memphis man is desperate for answers after the father of three disappeared on Feb. 1. The Memphis Police Department says 43-year-old Lesley Seay was last seen last Wednesday leaving his hotel room with friends at 4300 American Way. The Seay family...
MEMPHIS, TN
lakelandcurrents.com

Paving and Sidewalk Enhancements Are On the Way

Most residents rank road conditions high on the priority list. The Board of Commissioners has taken an aggressive stance on paving roads and continues to show effort in addressing the need. If you drive through many of Lakeland’s neighborhoods, the need is an obvious one. The upside is the...
LAKELAND, TN
WREG

Steel manufacturer to open $6M Memphis plant, create 129 jobs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The MSS Steel Tubes USA will open its first U.S. plant in Memphis, creating nearly 130 new jobs paying an average of $47,000 per year. MSS Steel Tubes USA LLC is a subsidiary of MSS Steel Tubes SA, which is based in Portugal. The plant will be located in southeast Memphis, near […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mom arrested after kindergartner writes story about shooting at home

ARLINGTON, Tenn. (WREG) — A mother was arrested after a kindergarten student wrote a story at school about her parents fighting and her mother firing a gun inside their Arlington home. Kaydra Johnson, 28, was arrested at her home on Longleaf Oak Cove by Shelby County deputies Monday and charged with four counts of reckless […]
ARLINGTON, TN
WREG

Body found lying in the street in Southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a dead body was found lying on the ground early Tuesday morning. According to MPD dispatch, they responded to a call around 1 a.m. between Clearbrook Street and Leven Road. Officers found a victim lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the victim was […]
MEMPHIS, TN

