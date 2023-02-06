For some people, music follows them everywhere they go, permeating not only the soundtrack of their lives, but the decisions that they make. As a child, Big Boogie, long before he was "Big Dude," was always quick to dance, a part of his upbringing in Talulah, La., before he moved to Memphis. As a teenager, he was in the school marching band, fashioning himself into such a talented drum major that he earned a full scholarship to take his skills to college.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO