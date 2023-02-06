Read full article on original website
Chansky’s Notebook: Accountability
Art Chansky’s Sports Notebook is presented by The Casual Pint. YOUR place for delicious pub food paired with local beer. Choose among 35 rotating taps and 200+ beers in the cooler. Maybe Hubert Davis should sit down all five starters for the Clemson game. Sure, star Armando Bacot and...
Dariq Whitehead's status ahead of Virginia game
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer has given similar updates on Dariq Whitehead's status across the five-star freshman forward's 2.5-week absence recovering from a left lower leg injury. But the Whitehead update Scheyer provided on Thursday sounds a tad more promising. It comes as the Blue ...
247Sports
Both ECU-NC State baseball games slotted for national TV
A pair of East Carolina regular season baseball games - both against NC State - have been picked up by the ESPN networks as national broadcasts. Both contests are set to be televised on ESPNU, with the first coming on Tuesday, April 2, when the Pirates host NC State at 5:30 pm ET inside Clark-LeClair Stadium. The second contest will be the return trip to Raleigh on Tuesday, April 25, a 6 pm first pitch at Doak Field at Dail Stadium.
Where are hot dogs the hottest in North Carolina? Sample a few bites.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – In honor of Super Bowl week, sink your teeth into this: Greensboro ranks second nationally in per-capita consumption of hot dogs. And take a second bite: The only city to rank higher was Raleigh/Durham (so do we infer that High Point was part of the figures for Greensboro?). Those figures were […]
Cary’s Umstead Hotel & Spa slips in best NC rankings after holding #1 spot for 5 years
There is a new hotel on top of the list of best hotels in North Carolina—and this time, it's not one from the Triangle.
OnlyInYourState
The One Deli In North Carolina With Surprisingly Delicious Biscuits
Since 2008, the staff at Neal’s Deli, in Carrboro, North Carolina, has served up the most creative cuisine to its consumers, such as roasted turnips, Borscht, apple cheddar dogs, and veggie muffulettas to name a few. And here you’ll find it’s the food that brings people together, regularly coming in for the made-from-scratch, fresh, and locally sourced ingredients. While you’ll find expected deli favorites, keep an open mind when ordering as this restaurant also has surprisingly delicious biscuits.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are know for preparing absolutely delicious food, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Former North Carolina state senator, Elon College alumnus dies
Former North Carolina Sen. and Elon College alumnus Jerry Tillman died Feb. 4 at age 82. The longtime senator died in Greensboro from natural causes, according to the Associated Press. Tillman played baseball for what is now Elon University, earning the title of honorable-mention All-American while playing for the Fighting Christians.
The history of the North Carolina Executive Mansion
The mansion welcomed its first governor in January 1891.
Bed Bath & Beyond closing store in Raleigh, four others across NC
Bed Bath & Beyond has revealed the locations of the 149 stores it’s closing, including one in Raleigh and four others across the state. 1463 University Drive in Burlington, North Carolina. 401 Cox Road in Gastonia, North Carolina. 3160 Evans Street in Greenville, North Carolina. 1835 Catawba Valley Blvd....
Burlington man chances $2 Fast Play ticket and wins thousands
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Steven Bradshaw took a chance on a $2 Fast Play ticket and won a $101,665 jackpot. Bradshaw bought his lucky 10X The Cash ticket Sunday night at Sam's Mini Mart 2 on East Parker Street in Graham. He collected his price Monday. The Fast Play rolling...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Boom Supersonic Begins Building Airliner Superfactory in North Carolina
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Aviation company Boom Supersonic announced it began...
This Restaurant Serves North Carolina's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest found the best pizzerias in each state, including this longtime local favorite in North Carolina.
This Massive Thrift Shop in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some nice items at an affordable price, going to your local thrift store can be a great option. You can always find some lovely things there for everyone and for some great deals too!
EV charging station manufacturer chooses North Carolina to build chargers
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Another piece of the market for electric vehicles will be built in North Carolina. The Economic Investment Committee of the NC Department of Commerce approved incentives Tuesday to lure the newly created Kempower Inc. to build a manufacturing facility for electric-vehicle charging stations in Durham. This follows Toyota’s construction of a […]
North Carolina State University graduate student found dead in dorm
A seventh student was found dead in a NC State dorm Wednesday.
country1037fm.com
One North Carolina City is One of the Best in America for Lasting Love
Do you feel like you’re a serial dater? Do you feel like you have no luck finding or staying in a long-lasting relationship? Well, the simple solution could be the fact that you’re just living in the wrong city. According to FinanceBuzz, they’ve found America’s best cities for lasting love.
WRAL
Two must-see shows are coming to DPAC
If you only see one show at Durham Performing Arts Center this year, make it one of these. Over the summer, Mix 101.5 FM's Diane Ramsey and I went on a trip to see some of the shows head to DPAC this season. We talk about the fun we had on this week's WRAL Out and About Podcast.
‘The whole state will benefit’: Johnston County court staff working through weekend to ready for $85 million system overhaul
As Johnston County Clerk of Court Michelle Ball puts it: "out with paper and in with electronics."
