Durham, NC

chapelboro.com

Chansky’s Notebook: Accountability

Art Chansky’s Sports Notebook is presented by The Casual Pint. YOUR place for delicious pub food paired with local beer. Choose among 35 rotating taps and 200+ beers in the cooler. Maybe Hubert Davis should sit down all five starters for the Clemson game. Sure, star Armando Bacot and...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Dariq Whitehead's status ahead of Virginia game

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer has given similar updates on Dariq Whitehead's status across the five-star freshman forward's 2.5-week absence recovering from a left lower leg injury. But the Whitehead update Scheyer provided on Thursday sounds a tad more promising. It comes as the Blue ...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Both ECU-NC State baseball games slotted for national TV

A pair of East Carolina regular season baseball games - both against NC State - have been picked up by the ESPN networks as national broadcasts. Both contests are set to be televised on ESPNU, with the first coming on Tuesday, April 2, when the Pirates host NC State at 5:30 pm ET inside Clark-LeClair Stadium. The second contest will be the return trip to Raleigh on Tuesday, April 25, a 6 pm first pitch at Doak Field at Dail Stadium.
RALEIGH, NC
OnlyInYourState

The One Deli In North Carolina With Surprisingly Delicious Biscuits

Since 2008, the staff at Neal’s Deli, in Carrboro, North Carolina, has served up the most creative cuisine to its consumers, such as roasted turnips, Borscht, apple cheddar dogs, and veggie muffulettas to name a few. And here you’ll find it’s the food that brings people together, regularly coming in for the made-from-scratch, fresh, and locally sourced ingredients. While you’ll find expected deli favorites, keep an open mind when ordering as this restaurant also has surprisingly delicious biscuits.
CARRBORO, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Former North Carolina state senator, Elon College alumnus dies

Former North Carolina Sen. and Elon College alumnus Jerry Tillman died Feb. 4 at age 82. The longtime senator died in Greensboro from natural causes, according to the Associated Press. Tillman played baseball for what is now Elon University, earning the title of honorable-mention All-American while playing for the Fighting Christians.
GREENSBORO, NC
country1037fm.com

One North Carolina City is One of the Best in America for Lasting Love

Do you feel like you’re a serial dater? Do you feel like you have no luck finding or staying in a long-lasting relationship? Well, the simple solution could be the fact that you’re just living in the wrong city. According to FinanceBuzz, they’ve found America’s best cities for lasting love.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Two must-see shows are coming to DPAC

If you only see one show at Durham Performing Arts Center this year, make it one of these. Over the summer, Mix 101.5 FM's Diane Ramsey and I went on a trip to see some of the shows head to DPAC this season. We talk about the fun we had on this week's WRAL Out and About Podcast.
DURHAM, NC
