Since 2008, the staff at Neal’s Deli, in Carrboro, North Carolina, has served up the most creative cuisine to its consumers, such as roasted turnips, Borscht, apple cheddar dogs, and veggie muffulettas to name a few. And here you’ll find it’s the food that brings people together, regularly coming in for the made-from-scratch, fresh, and locally sourced ingredients. While you’ll find expected deli favorites, keep an open mind when ordering as this restaurant also has surprisingly delicious biscuits.

CARRBORO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO