Heavy rains, potentially damaging winds hit Thursday
Deepening low pressure will track rapidly NE across the Chicago area Thursday. Combined with a strong jet stream flow aloft, the increasingly unstable atmosphere will produce locally heavy rains during the morning rush hour and strong winds shifting from the east to the southwest and finally the northwest 20-40 mph. As colder air follows behind the departing low pressure, temps will fall and the rain could be mixed with or change over to wet snow especially in northern portions of the area.
Extra SNAP benefits set to expire for millions, including Illinois residents
(NEXSTAR) – Residents of 32 states, Illinois included, who rely on federal assistance to buy food are about to see their benefits shrink at the end of the month. An emergency increase to SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly called the Food Stamp Program) was approved at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. For most recipients, that increase amounted to an extra $95 monthly over the past three years.
