Seven-time Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Green retires

Seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Green retired Monday after 11 NFL seasons, nine with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Green, 34, played his last two seasons in Arizona.

Green made the announcement on his Instagram page.

“I’ve stayed true to the game and it owes me nothing,” Green posted, in part. “The next chapter begins …”

The Cardinals thanked Green in a tweet.

Green finishes his NFL career with 727 catches for 10,514 yards and 70 touchdowns. He played in 158 games (144 starts), the last 31 (19 starts) in Arizona.

The Bengals selected Green No. 4 overall out of Georgia in the 2011 draft, and he posted the first of five consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons in his rookie campaign. He made the Pro Bowl in each of his first seven seasons in Cincinnati. He also was a second-team All-Pro twice.

Green was hampered by injury in 2018 and missed the entire 2019 season with an ankle injury.

The Cardinals signed him to one-year deals in both 2021 and 2022.

