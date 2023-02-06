ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Seven-time Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Green retires

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GdIGz_0keIgfLe00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1glsAC_0keIgfLe00

Seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Green retired Monday after 11 NFL seasons, nine with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Green, 34, played his last two seasons in Arizona.

Green made the announcement on his Instagram page.

“I’ve stayed true to the game and it owes me nothing,” Green posted, in part. “The next chapter begins …”

The Cardinals thanked Green in a tweet.

Green finishes his NFL career with 727 catches for 10,514 yards and 70 touchdowns. He played in 158 games (144 starts), the last 31 (19 starts) in Arizona.

The Bengals selected Green No. 4 overall out of Georgia in the 2011 draft, and he posted the first of five consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons in his rookie campaign. He made the Pro Bowl in each of his first seven seasons in Cincinnati. He also was a second-team All-Pro twice.

Green was hampered by injury in 2018 and missed the entire 2019 season with an ankle injury.

The Cardinals signed him to one-year deals in both 2021 and 2022.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes just won his second MVP and is looking for his second Super Bowl title. In just about half a decade, Mahomes has already established himself as a future Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks of all time. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. His excellent play all season ultimately led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57. He received the ultimate honor for his impressive season on Thursday night. The NFL Honors award show took place on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

NBA world blasts shocking Bucks news

The Milwaukee Bucks may soon be under new ownership. Shams Charania of The Athletic delivered a bombshell report on Friday afternoon. Charania reported that the current Milwaukee co-owner, Marc Lasry, is reportedly in “serious talks” to sell his stake of the team to Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam. American businessman/Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and Haslam Sports Read more... The post NBA world blasts shocking Bucks news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

97K+
Followers
74K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy