HellRaisers face DPC points penalty for dropping Daxak

HellRaisers earned a berth in The Lima Major, but any points gained could be reduced because of a roster change, Dot Esports reported Monday.

On Sunday, HR announced it had parted ways with Nikita “Daxak” Kuzmin, the carry player of the Serbia-based team. Reports followed that the team had started tryouts with other players.

“These decisions are never easy. But team goes first. Today we say goodbye to Daxak,” HR posted to Twitter.

According to Dot Esports, unless HR uses a registered substitute, the team will lose half of the DPC points it could earn by finishing in the top eight places of the tournament.

DPC points are used to qualify for The International, which serves as the DOTA world championship.

While Dot Esports said Daxak had a conflict with coach Aleksandr “Nofear” Churochkin that led to his removal from the team, Daxak said he might tell his side of the story at a later date.

“I’m not going to the Major,” he posted to his account on Telegram, translated by AFK Gaming. “Funny story (maybe they were right in saying I shouldn’t join HR). But anyway, I proved my point and can be proud of the work I’ve done. Not everything in this life goes as we want. As soon as I restore integrity in the game, then maybe I’ll post and tell you in detail what was there in a livestream. I’ll tell you what it was like, so that there were no reticences and everything was very clear (from my pov).”

Daxak, a 25-year-old from Russia, joined HR on Dec. 8. His previous teams include Gambit Esports, Ninjas in Pyjamas and Winstrike.

The Lima Major will be held Feb. 22 and March 5 with 18 teams competing in Peru.

–Field Level Media

