SLO Disaster Recovery Center to close Feb. 14

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– The Disaster Recovery Center at the SLO Veterans Memorial Building will close on Feb. 14.

The center opened in the weeks following the Jan. 9 storm providing in-person long-term recovery assistance for those impacted. The center serves as a one-stop-shop for all information from FEMA financial assistance to disaster loans to status updates on applications.

Those still in need of these services can visit the center Mon. through Sun. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. with on-site social services starting at 1 p.m. daily until the center's closure. Residents will still be able to apply for federal assistance online here until March 2023.

You may also use the FEMA mobile app or call 1-800-621-3362 during business hours.

