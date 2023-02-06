Food and Beverage Insurance Market May See a Big Move: Major Giants AIG, Aviva, Zurich, AXA: Food and Beverage Insurance Market May See a Big Move

Read full article on original website
Credit Insurance Market May Set Epic Growth Story : AIG, Chubb, Euler Hermes
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2023 -- The Global Credit Insurance Market Report assesses developments relevant to the insurance industry and identifies key risks and vulnerabilities for the Credit Insurance Industry to make stakeholders aware with current and future scenarios. To derive complete assessment and market estimates a wide list of Insurers and aggregators, and the agency was considered in the coverage; Some of the top players profiled are.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “aa-” (Superior) of. ), the wholly owned operating subsidiary of Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (DLH). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. DLH is the ultimate parent...
Verisk Remains Hyundai’s Exclusive Provider of Telematics Data to Insurers
(GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyundai Motor America. distributor for global automaker Hyundai Motor Company, and. (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading global data analytics provider, have renewed an agreement in which. Verisk. will analyze telematics data from consenting owners of Hyundai and Genesis vehicles. Verisk. will also continue to be the exclusive provider...
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Canal Insurance Company Selects CLARA Analytics to Help Improve Commercial Auto Claims Outcomes With AI
SANTA CLARA, Calif. & GREENVILLE, S.C. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (“Canal”) has selected CLARA Analytics (“CLARA”), a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology for commercial insurance claims optimization, as its partner in a new initiative aimed at speeding the resolution of commercial transportation claims using AI. In...
Private health insurance to overtake auto insurance as the main insurance business
Spain's leading global insurer, Mapfre, has left two clear messages in its results presentation regarding the future of the sector. On the one hand, that there will be generalized price increases, especially in automobiles. On the other, that the growth of health is unstoppable and that it is close to becoming the most important in the Spanish insurance industry.
Triple-I: Insurer Premiums Did Not Keep Pace with Inflation for Years
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- U.S. auto and homeowners insurance premium rates lagged behind the inflation rate in 2020 and 2021, laying the groundwork for the premium increases which occurred last year and will continue into 2023, according to the. (. Triple-I ). “As material and labor costs rise, the cost to repair...
AM Best Places Credit Ratings of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries Under Review With Developing Implications
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas placed under review with developing implications the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bbb-” (Good) and the associated Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (. Argo Group. ) (. Pembroke. ,. Bermuda. ). Concurrently, AM Best has...
Studies provide snapshot of growing critical illness insurance market
Two recent research studies have provided a snapshot of the state of the critical illness (CI) insurance market and projections for its future. CI insurance is a form of supplemental health insurance that provides coverage for expenses that a health insurance plan typically does not cover. The goal is to offer a monetary safety net in case of a medical diagnosis that could lead to expensive treatments or create other financial hardships for the policy owner.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Cincinnati Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa” (Superior) of the property/casualty (P/C) insurance subsidiaries of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CFC) and The. Cincinnati Life Insurance Company. . Additionally, AM Best has affirmed...
VIU by HUB Partners with Summit Management Partners to Bring Digital Insurance Brokerage to Community Associations
Property management company partnership gives customers access to a digital personal insurance platform and trusted advice from VIU by HUB. /PRNewswire/ -- VIU by HUB (VIU), a digital insurance brokerage platform, today announced its partnership with. Summit Management Partners. (Summit), a private equity holding firm for property management companies. The...
“Ai Insurance Server And Method For Providing Ai Insurance Service” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20230012886): Patent Application
-- A patent application by the inventors JANG, ( Seoul , KR); JEONG, Na Young (. , by NewsRx correspondents. This patent application has not been assigned to a company or institution. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “In...
Brighthouse sees record annuity year, while life insurance lags
Brighthouse Financial had a record year for annuities but a down one for life insurance, as the company promises new products in both segments. The company reported record annuity sales in 2022, with $11.5 billion for the year, up 26% compared with 2021. The fourth quarter’s sales of $3.2 billion were down 14% from the $3.7 billion in the previous quarter, but they were up 36% compared to the $2.4 billion in the year-ago quarter.
Xceedance Adds Reinsurance Veteran Nicole Mitchell to Board of Directors
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Xceedance, a global provider of digital transformation solutions, technology, and analytical services to the insurance industry, announces the addition of. to its board of directors. Mitchell brings more than 15 years of experience in the technology and re/insurance industries to the board at Xceedance. She currently serves as...
ATTENSI CREATES WORLD'S FIRST 'UNDERWRITER SIMULATOR' TO TACKLE SKILLS GAP IN INSURANCE SECTOR
BOSTON , Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gamified simulation training provider Attensi has created the world's first 'underwriter simulator' for insurance giant Hiscox to help tackle a skills gap in risk management and insurance. The custom-built 3D simulation offers a risk-free way of helping underwriters to learn the key demands...
International Business School Researcher Yields New Findings on Landscape Ecology (Credit Constraint, Interlinked Insurance and Credit Contract and Farmers’ Adoption of Innovative Seeds-Field Experiment of the Loess Plateau): Ecology – Landscape Ecology
-- Investigators discuss new findings in landscape ecology. According to news originating from the. by NewsRx editors, the research stated, “The interlinked insurance and credit contract is an emerging model of agricultural insurance in China.”. Financial supporters for this research include. National Natural Science Foundation. of. China. ; The...
ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 1.01. Entry Into a Material Definitive Agreement. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger (the "Merger Agreement") Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. ("Brookfield Reinsurance") and. BNRE Bermuda. Merger Sub Ltd. , a wholly owned subsidiary of Brookfield Reinsurance ("Merger. Sub"). The Merger Agreement provides...
Accenture Named a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® for Guidewire Services
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named a Leader and Star Performer in the2023 Everest Group PEAK Matrix® for Guidewire Services. The Star Performer title is given to providers that have achieved the greatest year-on-year positive movement on the PEAK Matrix – highlighting that Accenture’s leading position in the market has strengthened.
“Tow And Emergency Roadside Assistance Locating And Tracking Mobile Application” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20230024931): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
-- A patent application by the inventors Alt, Jacob ( Downs, IL , US); Clarenson, Matthew (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Existing software-based and mobile device-based systems for aiding motorists seeking roadside assistance rely on a fractured collection of information databases and lack effective means for adequate real-time quality and security control. For example, the most common method for a motorist to locate and obtain tow assistance involves opening a web browser or mobile application, searching a provider aggregation or mapping database for a provider in the area, and contacting the provider of choice. Occasionally, the motorist may access a provider review database to obtain information regarding one or more such providers before selecting one to contact. Such steps, when taken, involve accessing different information databases, leading to longer waits and complicated search efforts.
Patent Issued for Matching healthcare groups and systems based on billed claims (USPTO 11562327): Milliman Solutions LLC
by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Muhlestein, David (. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11562327, is. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “The healthcare industry is extraordinarily complex. Specifically, in. the United States. , relationships between healthcare...
