West Hartford, CT

Comcast to purchase CT generated solar electricity to power New England operations, including Hartford-area broadcasting

By Kenneth R. Gosselin, Hartford Courant
 4 days ago
NBC CT broadcasting headquarters in West Hartford. John Woike/Hartford Courant/TNS

Comcast announced Monday that it has agreed to purchase enough renewable solar energy from Constellation Energy Corp ’s East Windsor solar development project to power nearly half of the broadcasting giant’s operations in New England.

In a 15-year agreement, Comcast said it would purchase 70 megawatts of solar power from the Gravel Pit Solar project that will provide carbon-free electricity to Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal operations. In Connecticut, the purchase would power Comcast’s Western New England regional headquarters in Berlin, NBCSports in Stamford and NBC CT in West Hartford .

The contract represents an annual volume of about 111,000 megawatt-hours, equivalent to about a year’s worth of electricity for more than 15,000 homes, Comcast said.

Financial terms of the transaction weren’t disclosed.

Gravel Pit Solar is being developed by D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments and is expected to reach commercial production by the end of 2024. The project is being developed on 485 acres of active sand and gravel pits, and tobacco fields and is near a landfill in East Windsor.

In 2022, state lawmakers in Connecticut backed legislation that established the 2040 zero-carbon target for all electricity supplied to Connecticut customers. It had been in place under executive order after the legislature failed to approve it in 2021.

Comcast has set a goal to be carbon neutral by 2035 for direct and indirect emissions it owns and controls across its global operations.

“We’re proud to be powering nearly half of our regional operations and our Western New England headquarters with renewable electricity that will be sourced right here in Connecticut,” Carolyne Hannan, senior vice president of Comcast’s Western New England region, said, in a statement.

Comcast also said it has signed a corresponding 15-year agreement with Constellation to receive energy and renewable energy certificates as part of the contract.

Berlin Mayor Mark Kaczynski said Comcast’s investment in the solar power generation project will contribute to a development that “will have a meaningful impact in decreasing greenhouse gas emissions while assisting New England’s clean energy transition.”

The Gravel Pit Solar project is expected to create about 200 construction jobs and at least two permanent positions in operations and maintenance. The total generation output is expected to be 120 megawatts.

Kenneth R. Gosselin can be reached at kgosselin@courant.com .

Comments / 1

D'Legacy
4d ago

Good and how the cost may be for consumers? That's the Thing! Is all dependant on the final token to us. The customers! 🤑👎💵💰💵👀

Reply
2
 

