Cadott Wrestling Results, Cloverbelt Conference Meet: Led by Titles from Tegels, Lindsay, Webster, Lodahl, Pfeiffer, Drier, Sonnentag

Laura (Lauralee Link) Lenz died peacefully on February 4, 2023, at Wells Nature View. She was born May 18, 1938, in Oshkosh, Wisconsin on the family farm. When her father passed away in 1940, the family moved to Auburndale and then to Marshfield. Laura spent her entire life from age 4 on Washington Avenue until she moved to Wells Nature View Assisted Living where she received loving and attentive care from the staff. She attended schools in Marshfield and graduated from Columbus High School. She married Jerald H. Lenz in 1957.

MARSHFIELD, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO