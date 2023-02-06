Cadott Wrestling Results, Cloverbelt Conference Meet: Led by Titles from Tegels, Lindsay, Webster, Lodahl, Pfeiffer, Drier, Sonnentag

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
onfocus.news
Marshfield Boys Basketball Holds off Eau Claire North
Marshfield defeated Eau Claire North in nonconference boys basketball, 63-49. Marshfield scoring: LeMoine 16, Lang 3, Marsh 2, Hinson 4, Meverden 5, Donovan 2, Pohl 12, Hanson 20. rs. ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness...
onfocus.news
Edgar Girls Defeat Medford
Edgar thumped Medford in nonconference girls basketball, 65-27. Edgar scoring: Lemmer 6, Borchardt 19, Baumann 5, Wirkus 8, Schnelle 3, Davis 12, Skrypczyk 6, Imhoff 4, Radke 2, Streveler 3, Yonker 1. Medford scoring: Daniels 2, Pilgrim 4, Hraby 2, Rudolph 4, Rau 5, Wesla 5, Krug 3. ******************************************************. Know...
onfocus.news
Tyler Reissmann Nets Hat Trick, Marshfield Boys Hockey Defeats Wausau East/Merrill
Marshfield defeated Wausau East/Merrill in boys hockey, 6-2. Tyler Reissmann scored 3 goals, with Tommy Cashmer, Nick Spencer and Noah Peterson adding goals. Cole Halvorsen had 7 saves for the Tigers. Trent Pozorski scored two goals for Wausau East/Merrill. Truman Schull had 29 saves for WE/M. ******************************************************. Know some top...
onfocus.news
Four Players Score in Double Figures in Neillsville Girls’ Thumping of Colby
Neillsville throttled Colby in Cloverbelt Girls Basketball, 73-40. Amelia Trunkel had 22 points and Paris Opelt added 20 points for the Warriors. Neillsville scoring: Rochester 12, Subke 15, Trunkel 22, Opelt 20, Kuhn 4. Colby scoring: Vanderhoof 12, Hernandex 12, Willner 3, Krause 3, Orth 6, Thomsen 4. ******************************************************. Know...
onfocus.news
Fall Creek and McDonell Central Tied for First: Cloverbelt Conference Boys Basketball Standings, Feb. 6
Regis 2 9 L1 3-15-0 Cadott 0 11 L11 5-14-0 ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Athlete of the Week and...
onfocus.news
Marshfield Girls Blast Chippewa Falls
The Marshfield Girls destroyed Chippewa Falls in nonconference girls basketball, 82-26. Marshfield scoring: Kilty 2, Kolbeck 13, Minsaas 13, Charron 4, Abney 3, Holm 1, Grancorvitz 15, Schueller 16, Bousum 8, Wucherpfennig 7. ,. ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your...
onfocus.news
Loyal Boys Take Down Abbotsford
Loyal defeated Abbotsford in nonconference boys basketball, 51-33. Abbotsford scoring: Totzke 11, Reis 2, Schraufnagel 7, B. Diedrich 11, Brodhagen 2. ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and...
onfocus.news
Cloverbelt Conference West Girls Basketball Standings, Feb. 6
******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Athlete of the Week and Team of the Week:. Nominate an athlete or team: HERE.
onfocus.news
Assumption, Auburndale and Edgar in the Hunt: Marawood Conference Girls Basketball Standings, Feb. 6
******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Athlete of the Week and Team of the Week:. Nominate an athlete or team: HERE.
onfocus.news
Wisconsin Valley Conference Girls Basketball Standings, Feb. 7
******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Athlete of the Week and Team of the Week:. Nominate an athlete or team: HERE.
onfocus.news
Colby Girls Defeat Owen-Withee
Colby defeated Owen-Withee in Cloverbelt Girls Basketball, 36-28. Colby scoring: A. Vanderhoof 2, Hernandez 1, Willner 11, Schmitt 9, Hoeper 2, T. Vanderhoof 2, Thomsen 2, Orth 7. Owen-Withee scoring: Arendt 6, Mueller 7, Petersen 6, Weiler 3, Capetillo 4, Rasmussen 2. ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some...
onfocus.news
Phillips and Athens Tied at the Top: Marawood Conference North Girls Basketball Standings, Feb 8
******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Athlete of the Week and Team of the Week:. Nominate an athlete or team: HERE.
onfocus.news
Abbotsford races past Rib Lake
Abbotsford raced past Rib Lake in Marawood Conference Girls Basketball, 57-32. Sydney Falteisek led three Falcons in double figures with 18 points. Calley Ruesch scored 13 points and Briseida Escalera added 10 points. Falteisek led Abbotsford with 10 rebounds and 4 steals. Escalera had 5 assists and 2 blocks for...
onfocus.news
Marawood Conference North Boys Basketball Standings: Athens Clinches Title
******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Athlete of the Week and Team of the Week:. Nominate an athlete or team: HERE.
onfocus.news
Kacey Eggebrecht and Mataya Eckert Combine for 53, Phillips Defeats Athens
Phillips defeated Athens in Marawood Conference Girls Basketball,86-70. Phillips scoring: Eggebrecht 25, M. Eckert 28, Timmers 1, Schluter 14, Kaster 7, B. Eckert 11. Athens scoring: Lavicka 18, Zettler 2, Hanke 2,Hartwig 9, So. Coker 11, Ellenbecker 20, Sy. Coker 2, Diethelm 6. ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing...
onfocus.news
Athens Boys Double up Northland Lutheran
Athens doubled up Northland Lutheran in nonconference boys basketball, 88-44. Athens scoring: Sheahan 20, Pittman 3, SB 5, Wolf 10, Krause 4, Johnson 7, Komarek 13, Janke 25, Frahmann 3. Northland stats requested this season, not reported. *****************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We...
onfocus.news
Wrensch and Schmidt Combine for 36, Stratford Boys Clip Chequamegon
The Stratford Boys Basketball Team edged Chequamegon in Marawood Conference play, 46-39. Stratford scoring: Schueller 4, Bruesewitz 3, Wrensch 20, Zaleski 3, Schmidt 16. ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about...
onfocus.news
Laura Lenz
Laura (Lauralee Link) Lenz died peacefully on February 4, 2023, at Wells Nature View. She was born May 18, 1938, in Oshkosh, Wisconsin on the family farm. When her father passed away in 1940, the family moved to Auburndale and then to Marshfield. Laura spent her entire life from age 4 on Washington Avenue until she moved to Wells Nature View Assisted Living where she received loving and attentive care from the staff. She attended schools in Marshfield and graduated from Columbus High School. She married Jerald H. Lenz in 1957.
Comments / 0