Former Flordell Hills city clerk admits stealing $487K from municipality

ST. LOUIS – A former employee in the St. Louis County municipality of Flordell Hills appeared in federal court on Monday and admitted stealing several hundred thousand dollars over a six-year period, well over the city’s annual budget.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Maureen Woodson, the former city clerk, and Donna Thompson, the former assistant city clerk, used two different schemes to steal from the struggling city and enrich themselves, leaving the city unable to pay its bills.

Flordell Hills is six square blocks and has a population of about 800 people, with an annual budget of approximately $400,000. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, nearly 54% of its residents live below the poverty line.

Woodson, 68, was hired in 2010; Thompson, 75, in 2012. Both women were fired in May 2022 as a result of their crimes and indicted in August 2022.

Woodson admitted in court that she and Thompson wrote 614 city checks to themselves totaling more than $531,000, without the authority or knowledge of the city’s mayor, treasurer, or board of aldermen. About 368 checks worth $376,026 were written to Woodson and 246 checks worth $155,329 were written to Thompson. Both women forged the signatures of the mayor and treasurer to authorize payment on the checks.

The women used the money to pay personal expenses and to gamble online or at local casinos.

Woodson pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud and one count of wire fraud. It’s unclear when she’ll be sentenced.

Meanwhile, Thompson initially pleaded not guilty, but has since requested a change of plea for Feb. 7.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.