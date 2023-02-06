ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

NBA

10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Sacramento

Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit in Sacramento to support local Black businesses. 2. Gumbo King. 3. Louisiana Heaven. 4. Maestro Coffee House. 5. Mo’Betta Finger Foods. 6. Nash & Proper. 7. Palace...
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

2023 Quarry Park Amphitheater Concerts Schedule in Rocklin

Rocklin, Calif. – The Quarry Park Amphitheater in Rocklin summer concert season returns in 2023. Bookmark us to grab your tickets early!. Come rock out in downtown Rocklin as the 1,000 seat outdoor amphitheater springs to life. The Quarry Park amphitheater has added a fun and family-friendly element to the burgeoning local music and entertainment scene in Placer County.
ROCKLIN, CA
nomadlawyer.org

The 05 Best Places to live in Sacramento for Families

Best Places to live in Sacramento for Families: In this article, we will explain the best places and the safest cities to live in Sacramento. And Some tips and tricks to choose the best area to live in Sacramento. Sacramento is the capital of California in the USA, a great...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Macque’s BBQ

Founded in 1986 by Mack and Charlie Thomas, MacQue’s Barbecue began with a dream of serving the best barbeque and sauces for their community. Starting out in the industrial buildings in South Sacramento, and now MacQue’s has a partnership with the Lemon Mob. 8517 Elk Grove Blvd.
SACRAMENTO, CA
foodgressing.com

Pegasus Bakery & Cafe in Sacramento CA – HK-style/Asian bakery

Pegasus Bakery & Cafe is a family-owned and operated bakery in Sacramento that offers Hong-style/Asian baked goods and cakes. They have been recognized as a local favorite for baked goods. The bakery is very clean and well-organized. You can grab a tray and collect the baked goods that you want...
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Major Injury Reported in Sacramento Two-Vehicle Collision

Major Injury Results From Pocket Road Off-Ramp Accident. A major injury collision occurred in Sacramento on February 5 involving two vehicles. The accident happened along northbound I-5 on the Pocket Road off-ramp around 6:24 p.m. when a Cadillac collided with a GMC Acadia. The vehicles ended up on the left-hand side of the off-ramp in a grassy area. One was about 20 feet down an embankment, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) accident report.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Observer

Black Developers Lead Elk Grove Affordable Housing Project

The weather Jan. 10 in Elk Grove was wet and stormy, the worst weather to break ground on a construction project. But developers and city officials still were celebrating. Notable figures such as Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen and state Treasurer Fiona Ma donned hard hats and held shovels inside the Elk Grove Veterans Memorial Hall lobby alongside investors, developers and construction company representatives. They held a symbolic groundbreaking, the weather having forced a pivot from the construction site.
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Sacramento Police find teenager who was reported missing

UPDATE FEB. 6 1 P.M.: Sacramento Police advised that the missing teenager had been ‘safely located.’ (KTXL) — Sacramento Police are asking for the community’s help in locating a teenager who went missing in early February. •Video Above: Sacramento weather forecast On Feb. 3, police announced that they are searching for 13-year-old Kylie Vang, who […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Power restored to thousands of SMUD customers

Power was restored to more than 20,000 SMUD customers who lost power in Sacramento on Tuesday, according to the utility’s outage map. The majority of the outages were in the Natomas and Rio Linda areas. The cause of the outage is unknown.
SACRAMENTO, CA
travellens.co

16 Best Restaurants in Elk Grove, CA

Known for its outstanding wineries, vineyards, and wine cellars, the city of Elk Grove in Sacramento County, California, has booming tourism. Founded in 1850, the city was named after Elk Grove Hotel, built by James Hall as a stage station for travelers. The hotel was originally called Tavern Stand, where...
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Sacramento’s free 916 gift card promotion running up until Valentine’s Day

(KTXL) — The Buy One, Get One Free promotion for Sacramento’s 916 gift card program will continue up until Valentine’s Day. “Consumers who use this special promotion for Valentine’s Day gifts and experiences will also positively impact the local economy in meaningful ways,” said Valerie Mamone-Werder, the City’s project development manager responsible for the program. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Student says someone tried to grab them while walking to school in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A Sacramento student says someone tried to grab them while they were on the way to school this week. The incident happened Thursday morning. In a statement sent to John Still School families, officials say the student reported that they were off campus but on their way to school when the suspect approached them. The student hurried to campus and reported the incident. Sacramento police were then notified, the school district says, but the suspect has not been found. Increased security was present at dismissal on Thursday due to the incident. School officials are urging students to try and travel in groups when walking to and from school whenever possible. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Sacramento man killed in single-vehicle accident on Highway 70

MARYSVILLE, Calif. — A Sacramento man died early Wednesday morning after being ejected from his vehicle in Marysville. According to an incident report from California Highway Patrol, it happened around 1:10 a.m. on southbound Highway 70 at Sparrow Lane. It says the 41-year-old driver of a Toyota Tacoma was...
MARYSVILLE, CA

