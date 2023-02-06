ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Verdict reached in Palm Springs quadruple murder retrial

By Jake Ingrassia
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sLXeC_0keIfpxt00

A jury has reached a verdict in the quadruple murder retrial for Jose Larin Garcia, an official with Riverside County District Attorney's office confirmed Monday.

He's accused of murdering four people in Palm Springs in 2019. His first trial ended with a deadlocked jury.

The jury heard closing arguments last week and began deliberating Monday morning. Jurors deliberated for less than 2 hours before reaching their verdict.

The verdict is expected to be read at 2 p.m. at the Larson Justice Center in Indio. Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.

Larin Garcia faces four counts of first-degree murder for the Feb. 3, 2019, deaths of Jacob Montgomery, 19; Juan Duarte Raya, 18; Yuliana Garcia, 17; and Carlos Campos Rivera, 25. The charges include a special-circumstance allegation of multiple murders and sentence-enhancing gun and great bodily injury allegations.

News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia has tracked this case every step of the way. Follow along with live updates from the verdict reading here .

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eVfNV_0keIfpxt00
Get the News Channel 3 app here.

BACKGROUND:

Jose Larin Garcia, a Cathedral City man, is accused of killing four people (ages 17-25): Carlos Campos, Jacob Montgomery, Yuliana Garcia and Juan Duarte Raya nearly four years ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dZGwa_0keIfpxt00
Jose Larin Garcia, 23

The four victims were all found shot and killed on the night of February 3rd, 2019.

Three of the victims were found inside a car that crashed at Sunny Dunes and El Placer roads. The fourth victim was discovered in the street on Canon Dr. few blocks away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NdsiD_0keIfpxt00

When police arrived on scene, they found Larin Garcia hiding under a truck. They say he appeared intoxicated and covered in blood.

Larin Garcia was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center for treatment. Security footage shows him running from the hospital later that night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L9YJs_0keIfpxt00

Detectives have testified he then went to a friend’s house who he had buy him a one-way bus ticket to Florida using a fake name. Prosecutors say he was preparing to flee – shaving his head and beard to change his appearance. He was arrested waiting at the bus stop.

Larin Garcia is charged with four counts of murder. He also faces a special-circumstance allegation of committing multiple murders, opening him to the death penalty if convicted.

WEEK 11 IN COURT:

The prosecution incisively cross-examined the defense's expert witness, a crime scene re-constructionist.

The prosecution continued poking holes in a defense expert's testimony.

The judge ruled to exclude a defense expert's experiment that substituted milk for blood.

WEEK 10 IN COURT:

A judge ruled defense crime scene re-constructionist Randolph Beasley would be allowed to testify before the jury.

New details were revealed about a jail security incident involving suspect Jose Larin Garcia tampering with a lock.

Beasley aimed to recreate the crime scene on the courtroom floor.

The reconstruction's goal was to prove three people could have fit in the back seat of the Toyota Corolla in this case.

WEEK 9 IN COURT:

The defense called two Palm Springs Police Department employees to the stand to explain why audio recordings from the night no longer exist .

The judge denied a defense motion to acquit the defendant.

WEEK 8 IN COURT:

A DNA expert continued testimony about apparent blood swabbed from key pieces of evidence.

The prosecution's blood stain pattern interpreter testified about calculating the victims' positions in their final moments.

The prosecution rested its case .

WEEK 7 IN COURT:

After about a month off from the trial, the judge gave consideration to a defense request for a mistrial due to new evidence being discovered nearly four years after the crimes.

The mistrial was ultimately denied and the most incriminating piece of evidence was excluded.

The jury returned and testimony continued with a DNA expert.

WEEK 6 IN COURT:

A Palm Springs detective testified about finding a variety of ammunition in Larin Garcia's bedroom .

The judge excused the jury for nearly a month after new, incriminating evidence previously thought to be lost was discovered.

WEEK 5 IN COURT:

A forensic toxicologist testified about whether drugs or alcohol were detected in the victims' blood samples. A fingerprint examiner who processed seven 9mm bullet casings in this case said he did not find any fingerprints on them.

A DOJ criminalist and weapons expert told the jury after examining the bullet casings from the scene that she believes they were all fired from the same weapon.

Jurors heard an hours-long recording of the undercover operation in Larin Garcia's jail cell .

An undercover agent gave testimony about what Larin Garcia told him while he was posing as an inmate in jail.

WEEK 4 IN COURT:

A friend of Larin Garcia's told the jury that the defendant showed him a gun and threatened to kill someone just days before the murders.

A PSPD detective testified about evidence she collected from the scene and security video she retrieved of Larin Garcia running out of the hospital.

A girlfriend of one of the victims' spoke about showing police Facebook messages sent the night of the murders regarding the fentanyl drug deal at the heart of these murders.

The man the defense says claimed responsibility for the murders testified he did not kill the four victims in this case.

WEEK 3 IN COURT:

Last week, a family friend who harbored Larin Garcia after he fled the from the hospital testified. The jury also heard from the investigator who arrested him later that night at an Indio bus stop.

Larin Garcia's mother took the stand , revealing he called her the night of the murders and she brought him clothes and a cell phone after he ran from the hospital.

Medical examiners testified the victims were all killed instantly by gunshot wounds to the head.

A friend of the defendant spoke about a key phone call she got from the defendant just after the murders happened.

WEEK 2 IN COURT:

The jury heard from a police investigator and a friend of some of the victims.

A hospital nurse who treated Larin Garcia as a trauma patient the night of the murders testified he ran from the emergency department.

A Palm Springs police officer gave testimony key to the defense argument that another man carried out the shootings.

The jury was brought on-location to the scene of the crimes .

WEEK 1 IN COURT:

During opening statements , prosecutor and Deputy District Attorney Samantha Paixao asked the jury to hold Larin Garcia responsible for the four lives she said he stole.

Defense attorney John Patrick Dolan argued that another man, John Olvera, was responsible for the murders.

The jury heard from some of the first people on scene after the murders, including neighbors who saw the dead bodies and the police officer who first made contact with the suspect.

The post Verdict reached in Palm Springs quadruple murder retrial appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 13

Boots2aT
4d ago

Unfortunately, in California. The death penalty means, life in prison. We need to execute.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Victims’ families testify in Palm Springs quadruple murder retrial

Family members and loved ones of the victims took the stand in the ongoing murder trial for Jose Larin Garcia, a Cathedral City man convicted of killing four people in Palm Springs in 2019. As the prosecution builds its case for why Larin Garcia should be sentenced to death, loved ones testified about the impacts The post Victims’ families testify in Palm Springs quadruple murder retrial appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Man Suspected of Molesting Elsinore Child

MURRIETA (CNS) – A 51-year-old man suspected of molesting a Lake Elsinore girl was being held Friday on $500,000 bail. Victor Saragusa Morones of Temecula was arrested and booked into the Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta Thursday on suspicion of lewd acts on a child under 14 years old and annoying a minor.
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
knewsradio.com

17 Year Old Facing Murder Charge In Sky Valley Killing

Murder suspect Alexis Duran. Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. On Saturday, February 4th 2023, at 12:21 AM, deputies from the Palm Desert Station responded to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon on Dillon Road in Desert Edge, just west of Sam’s Family Spa & Resort.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Autopsy of Orange County lawyer found dead in Mexico released

LOS ANGELES - The death of an Orange County public defender in Mexico last month was described in an autopsy released Thursday as an aggravated homicide. An autopsy for 33-year-old Blair performed in Mexico showed the lawyer sustained 40 fractures to the back of his skull as well as "road rash" on his knees and a toe injury, which indicated he was dragged, Blair family attorney Case Barnett said.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Cathedral City man faces penalty phase in quadruple murder retrial

A Cathedral City man who was convicted earlier this week of murdering four people in Palm Springs four years ago is now in the penalty phase of his trial. The same jury that found Jose Larin Garcia guilty on all counts will soon decide whether he should be sentenced to death. The penalty phase began The post Cathedral City man faces penalty phase in quadruple murder retrial appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Off-duty OC deputy dies in Riverside County crash

An off-duty Orange County sheriff's deputy was killed in a crash today in Lake Elsinore, but the circumstances weren't immediately clear. The fatality occurred about 5:15 a.m. in the 25000 block of Railroad Canyon Road, near Canyon Hills Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The agency said paramedics reached the location a short The post Off-duty OC deputy dies in Riverside County crash appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Man arrested for attempted murder during cell phone robbery in Redlands

A man was arrested for attempted murder after violently attacking a woman for her cell phone in Redlands on Thursday. The suspect was identified as Marcus Levon Crowley, 30, by the Redlands Police Department. Police believe the man is a transient person. Authorities say Crowley entered a Boost Mobile store at 766 Tennessee Street and […]
REDLANDS, CA
z1077fm.com

Human remains found in 29 Palms alleged squat house

A handyman cleaning out an alleged squat-house in Twentynine Palms found what are suspected to be human remains. On Tuesday (February 7) just before noon, an unidentified handyman notified Sheriff’s Deputies to his gruesome discovery made at a house in the 7400 block of Sahara Ave. The handyman, who had been hired to clean out the location after it had been lived in by what he said were “squatters,” found ashes believed to be human remains, contained in one urn and one baggie, in a cupboard at the location.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Felon Admits Starting Fire in Attempt to Kill Homeless Man

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A convicted felon who intentionally set a fire at a Riverside homeless encampment that burned a man whom the defendant wanted to kill pleaded guilty Thursday to attempted murder and was immediately sentenced to 21 years in state prison. Joseph Wayne Breyer, 43, of Riverside admitted...
RIVERSIDE, CA
newsantaana.com

Santa Ana man arrested while hiding at a hotel in Irvine

On Sunday, the Irvine Police Department had no reservations about arresting Clayton Shamel, 31, of Santa Ana, for outstanding warrants at a hotel in the east part of Irvine. When Shamel realized the police were looking for him, he tried to hide from them by chilling behind an ice machine.
IRVINE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Felon charged with capital murder for allegedly gunning down RSO Deputy Calhoun

A man who allegedly killed a Riverside County sheriff's deputy in an ambush outside a Lakeland Village home, chasing the lawman in a pickup until he shot him dead, is charged with capital murder and other offenses.    Jesse Ceazar Navarro, 42, is accused of fatally shooting 30-year-old Deputy Darnell Calhoun on the afternoon of The post Felon charged with capital murder for allegedly gunning down RSO Deputy Calhoun appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Charged with Molesting MoVal Girl Several Times

A 55-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a Moreno Valley girl and possibly perpetrating similar assaults elsewhere was charged Wednesday with two counts of lewd acts on a minor under 14 years old. David Anthony Padilla was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning Friday following a...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy