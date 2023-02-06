Read full article on original website
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Boys High School District Championship Games Tonight!
Say what you want but Eustis deserves to be in the District Championship! The Panthers had to go through Umatilla who are the hosts of the tournament to earn a spot. The Panthers stunned Umatilla with a massive upset and now find themselves in the championship game. This is an absolute must win game for The Panthers. Strength of schedule is not on their side. The only way we see them getting into the playoffs is with a win tonight against The Villages. Meanwhile The Villages are accustomed to winning championships lately. No one was surprised to see them in the championship, however they struggled against South Sumter which was surprising.
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Wildwood High School Football Athletes Sign Commitment Letters!
The Wildcats had their signing day this week for a handful of football athletes who have signed their commitment letters. They will continue their academic careers and play football at the next level. Athletes include Jamari Dicken, Zachariah Poser and Emmanuel Weeks. Lets find out where they are going!. Jamari...
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Three Lake & Sumter County Boys Basketball Teams Win District Championships!
Standard win for the favorite in this district. Villages were never challenged in the game and they wrap up yet another district championship victory. They will be highly ranked in the state tournament. This team could make a run deep into the playoffs. Coach McDowell has a tendency to get the most out of his teams and that’s exactly what he’s doing this season.
lakeandsumterstyle.com
MDCA Girls Soccer Wins First Playoff Game In School History!
The Mount Dora Christian Academy Bulldogs pulled off a major win a few nights ago in a regional quarterfinal matchup against the Seven Rivers Christian Warriors! The game was close but the Lady Bulldogs were able to pull off the first playoff win for girls varsity soccer in school history by a slim margin of 1-0.
NBA
10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Orlando
Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit near the Orlando area to support local Black businesses. 2. Dajen Eats. 3. Island Thyme Caribbean Grille. 4. Jam Eng. 5. Nile Ethiopian. 6. Seana’s Caribbean Soul Food...
villages-news.com
Improper golf cart parking problem at new Sawgrass Grove venue
Improper golf cart parking has become a problem at the new Sawgrass Grove venue in The Villages. Sawgrass Grove, which features McGrady’s Pub and the Box Car Stage, has rapidly developed a following since opening this past summer. Even though there are more than 200 parking spots, including eight...
vieravoice.com
Jetlines postpones service to MLB
The Melbourne Orlando International Airport (MLB) has been advised that Canada Jetlines will postpone the start of their service between Toronto and Melbourne. The startup air carrier planned to celebrate its inaugural flight to Melbourne on Feb. 16, but due to unforeseen operational issues, service will be delayed. The airline stated once these issues are resolved, it will announce details regarding updated flight schedules.
Noted journalist, businessman dies
Bob Hauck, one of Ocala’s most endearing, and enduring, members of the media, died Feb. 6 at the age of 83. Hauck’s “Florida Factoids” quiz has been a popular staple in print copies of the “Ocala Gazette” since October of 2021. The column previously was published in the “Ocala Star-Banner.”
HELLO, OCALA! Meet Your Neighbors: Ed and Rene Beck
In 1952, after he met a girl at a roller-skating rink, Ed Beck went home and told his sister he had met the girl he was going to marry. Their first date was between Christmas and New Year’s and, on Jan. 10, 1953, Ed gave Rene an engagement ring. They were married three months later, on March 14. In March, they will celebrate their 70th anniversary.
5 of Our Favorite Seafood Restaurants in Florida
FLORIDA -Several great options are available if you're looking for a great seafood restaurant in Florida. These include JB's Fish Camp and Seafood in New Smyrna, Pompano Joe's in Destin, and Mignonette in Miami. These restaurants all serve seafood dishes that satisfy any seafood craving.
How to Spend a Perfect Weekend in Ocala, Florida, the “Horse Capital of the World”
Kentucky isn’t the only land of plenty for horse lovers. Ocala, Florida, located between Gainesville and Orlando, has an equestrian industry dating back nearly a century. Driving into town, the first signs of recognition are the white fences and the farms lined with majestic oak trees draped in Spanish moss. It’s here that thoroughbred horses are raised before going on to compete in races, giving Ocala the nickname of the “Horse Capital of the World.”
17-year-old Hernando High School tennis player killed in Brooksville shooting
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is searching for the person who shot two people in Brooksville on Tuesday night.
WESH
Florida drivers seeing increase in car insurance rates
Between gas prices and rising car insurance rates, it's costing Central Florida drivers like Mel Greenberg more money to get around these days. “I would say about two years ago my six-month premium with Geico was under $500, and now it's probably closer to $650,” Greenberg said. Greenberg isn’t...
Marion’s Teacher of the Year
Ocala Springs Elementary’s first-grade language students trickle into a colorful and well-ordered language arts classroom. Their teacher, Lindsey Bigelow, stands at the door and greets each of them with a good morning, and they provide a salutation in return or a special greeting unique just to them. One girl...
‘One of the easiest crimes:’ White supremacists mock area man arrested in Baltimore power grid plot
The Orlando-area man arrested as a co-conspirator in a plot to bring down Baltimore, MD’s electrical infrastructure is finding little love from his fellow extremists online.
This Weekend in Lake County, Florida - Friday 2/10/23 - Sunday 2/12/23
It's Mardi Gras in downtown Leesburg, it's Super Bowl Sunday, and it's the weekend before Valentine's Day. Do you have any plans for this weekend? Lake County, Florida has a bunch of options for you!
kennythepirate.com
Disney responds to the Florida takeover of Reedy Creek District
It looks like Reedy Creek will officially be dissolved. Here is how Disney is responding. The past several months has been turbulent between the state of Florida and The Walt Disney Company. Florida passed the Parental Rights in Education Law in 2022. The Walt Disney Company originally remained quiet surrounding this bill despite pleas from employees and fans for them to take an official stance. Tension built until CEO Bob Chapek denounced the bill, but many believed it was too little, too late.
fox35orlando.com
Watch: Alleged street racers caught doing donuts in downtown Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - Downtown Orlando residents are not happy about hearing loud street racing while they are trying to sleep. It's a quiet night, but over the weekend neighbors said a major intersection was blocked as a group of street racers took over the road. "Sounded like they were racing, full-blown like you’re at NASCAR they were cranking it," said Joe Gibson.
tourcounsel.com
West Oaks Mall | Shopping mall in Ocoee, Florida
West Oaks Mall is a local mall located in Ocoee, Florida near Orlando. It is anchored by Dillard's Clearance Center, J. C. Penney, a SunPass Customer Service Center, and a Bed Bath & Beyond Call Center, and has 115 store spaces, a food court, and a 14-screen AMC theater. The...
bungalower
Popular lobster roll concept coming to downtown Orlando
A popular lobster roll chain is coming to downtown Orlando in the former home of Embassy Irish Bar at 2 S. Orange Avenue [GMap]. The 1,924 SF unit will soon be home to Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls (Facebook | Website), which signed a 10-year lease according to Orlando Business Journal‘s Steven Ryzewski. The chain features a menu of seafood items and lobster-based sandwiches but the most popular item is its basic lobster roll, which uses just lemon, butter, mayo, and “maybe a little celery.”
