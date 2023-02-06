Say what you want but Eustis deserves to be in the District Championship! The Panthers had to go through Umatilla who are the hosts of the tournament to earn a spot. The Panthers stunned Umatilla with a massive upset and now find themselves in the championship game. This is an absolute must win game for The Panthers. Strength of schedule is not on their side. The only way we see them getting into the playoffs is with a win tonight against The Villages. Meanwhile The Villages are accustomed to winning championships lately. No one was surprised to see them in the championship, however they struggled against South Sumter which was surprising.

EUSTIS, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO