ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
96.9 KISS FM

Comments / 0

Related
96.9 KISS FM

Kendrick Lamar’s 3-Year-old Daughter Reacts to His Grammy Award Acceptance Speech – Watch

Kendrick Lamar won big at the 2023 Grammy Awards and his 3-year-old daughter Uzi reacted to the rapper's Grammy acceptance speech in a heartwarming video. On Sunday (Feb. 5), Kendrick Lamar was the biggest rap winner at the 2023 Grammys, taking home the awards for Best Rap Song ("The Heart Part 5"), Best Rap Album (Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers) and Best Rap Performance ("The Heart Part 5"). That night, Kendrick Lamar's wife Whitney Alford shared video of their 3-year-old daughter at home reacting to seeing the monumental moment on TV. In the clip, K. Dot's wife, daughter and son are watching Kendrick give his acceptance speech after winning Best Rap Album.
96.9 KISS FM

50 Cent Blasts Grammys for Writing ‘Speaking Non-English’ on Screen During Bad Bunny Performance

50 Cent is calling out the Grammy Awards for "speaking non-English" appearing on the screen when Bad Bunny was performing instead of actual translated subtitles. On Thursday (Feb. 9), 50 Cent shared two posts on Instagram blasting the Grammys for the blunder. In both posts, Fif shared screenshots of Puerto Rican pop star Bad Bunny performing and giving his acceptance speech at the recent 2023 Grammy Awards. Both photos show "speaking non-English" and "singing non-English" as closed captions.
96.9 KISS FM

Doja Cat Fans Think She Joined the Illuminati, She Plans to Do Weird Things Now

Doja Cat is ready and willing to do "weird" things and to also continue playing with people's stupidity after fans say that she's part of the Illuminati. On Monday (Feb. 6), Doja Cat hit up her infamous Twitter account with a pointed message for anyone who thinks she's part of the mysterious secret society commonly referred to as the Illuminati. The "Woman" rapper-singer says she not only gets pleasure out of the unjustified Illuminati rumors but she's going to double down on her often outlandish antics in the public eye just to mess with the haters.
96.9 KISS FM

DJ Khaled Announces New Partnership With Def Jam Recordings

DJ Khaled has entered into a new exclusive partnership with Def Jam Recordings. On Thursday (Feb. 9), DJ Khaled and Def Jam announced the new deal, which brings the Grammy-winning producer's We The Best imprint to the storied label. The announcement also comes with news that Khaled will now be serving as the Global Creative Director Consultant for Universal Music Group.
96.9 KISS FM

The 13 Best New Hip-Hop Songs This Week

Week in and week out, there are plenty of brand-new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for you. Instead of sorting out nearly everything that released this week, we've narrowed it down to strictly the best of the week, saving you plenty of time.
96.9 KISS FM

Jack Harlow Super Bowl Commercial – Watch Doritos Ad

Jack Harlow falls in love with a triangle in his new Super Bowl commercial for Doritos. On Wednesday (Feb. 8), Frito-Lay premiered their commercial for Doritos Sweet & Tangy BBQ flavor chips, starring Jack Harlow, which will air during Super Bowl 57 on Sunday (Feb. 12). The 60-second spot also features cameos from hip-hop icon Missy Elliott and rock icon Elton John.
96.9 KISS FM

96.9 KISS FM

Amarillo, TX
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.9 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy