Read full article on original website
Related
Madonna Slams ‘Ageist and Misogynistic’ Criticism of Her 2023 Grammys Appearance
Following her appearance at the 2023 Grammy Awards, Madonna faced criticism online for her seemingly new face. Madonna was on hand to introduce Sam Smith and Kim Petras as they took the stage to perform their collaboration "Unholy." The duo later made history as Petras was the first trans woman ever to win a Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.
John Mayer Has a Neurological Condition Similar to Billie Eilish’s: ‘I Have Relative Synesthesia’
Billie Eilish has spoken about having synesthesia, and John Mayer revealed he has a similar neurological condition. Here’s what we know about synesthesia, what Eilish and Mayer said about it, and other artists who have the condition. Billie Eilish said her synesthesia inspires her music videos and live performances.
Harry Styles’ Background Dancers Say Grammys Stage Started Spinning Wrong Way During Performance
Harry Styles is a seasoned performer known for his infectious, bright energy onstage. That's why fans found it odd when things seemed off during his Grammy Awards performance Sunday (Feb. 5), where he performed his massive hit "As It Was." "He is also shy, he gets his energy from the...
Kendrick Lamar’s 3-Year-old Daughter Reacts to His Grammy Award Acceptance Speech – Watch
Kendrick Lamar won big at the 2023 Grammy Awards and his 3-year-old daughter Uzi reacted to the rapper's Grammy acceptance speech in a heartwarming video. On Sunday (Feb. 5), Kendrick Lamar was the biggest rap winner at the 2023 Grammys, taking home the awards for Best Rap Song ("The Heart Part 5"), Best Rap Album (Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers) and Best Rap Performance ("The Heart Part 5"). That night, Kendrick Lamar's wife Whitney Alford shared video of their 3-year-old daughter at home reacting to seeing the monumental moment on TV. In the clip, K. Dot's wife, daughter and son are watching Kendrick give his acceptance speech after winning Best Rap Album.
50 Cent Blasts Grammys for Writing ‘Speaking Non-English’ on Screen During Bad Bunny Performance
50 Cent is calling out the Grammy Awards for "speaking non-English" appearing on the screen when Bad Bunny was performing instead of actual translated subtitles. On Thursday (Feb. 9), 50 Cent shared two posts on Instagram blasting the Grammys for the blunder. In both posts, Fif shared screenshots of Puerto Rican pop star Bad Bunny performing and giving his acceptance speech at the recent 2023 Grammy Awards. Both photos show "speaking non-English" and "singing non-English" as closed captions.
David Guetta Sparks Debate After Using Deepfake AI to Put Eminem’s Voice on His Song
David Guetta has sparked a debate online about the use of AI in music. "Let me introduce you to… Emin-AI-em," he tweeted on Feb. 3. The tweet contained a video of Guetta during a DJ gig playing a song where Eminem's voice was replicated through AI technology. "There's something...
Price of Eggs Drops Just Days After Taylor Swift Tells Her Fans to ‘Get On It’
Taylor Swift fans are strong and mighty, but did they really cause the price of eggs to drop?. During the Grammy Awards Sunday (Feb. 5), host Trevor Noah jokingly asked Swift to call on her fans, a.k.a the Swifties, to lower the inflated price of eggs all across the country.
Doja Cat Fans Think She Joined the Illuminati, She Plans to Do Weird Things Now
Doja Cat is ready and willing to do "weird" things and to also continue playing with people's stupidity after fans say that she's part of the Illuminati. On Monday (Feb. 6), Doja Cat hit up her infamous Twitter account with a pointed message for anyone who thinks she's part of the mysterious secret society commonly referred to as the Illuminati. The "Woman" rapper-singer says she not only gets pleasure out of the unjustified Illuminati rumors but she's going to double down on her often outlandish antics in the public eye just to mess with the haters.
DJ Khaled Announces New Partnership With Def Jam Recordings
DJ Khaled has entered into a new exclusive partnership with Def Jam Recordings. On Thursday (Feb. 9), DJ Khaled and Def Jam announced the new deal, which brings the Grammy-winning producer's We The Best imprint to the storied label. The announcement also comes with news that Khaled will now be serving as the Global Creative Director Consultant for Universal Music Group.
The 13 Best New Hip-Hop Songs This Week
Week in and week out, there are plenty of brand-new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for you. Instead of sorting out nearly everything that released this week, we've narrowed it down to strictly the best of the week, saving you plenty of time.
Jack Harlow Super Bowl Commercial – Watch Doritos Ad
Jack Harlow falls in love with a triangle in his new Super Bowl commercial for Doritos. On Wednesday (Feb. 8), Frito-Lay premiered their commercial for Doritos Sweet & Tangy BBQ flavor chips, starring Jack Harlow, which will air during Super Bowl 57 on Sunday (Feb. 12). The 60-second spot also features cameos from hip-hop icon Missy Elliott and rock icon Elton John.
96.9 KISS FM
Amarillo, TX
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
96.9 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0