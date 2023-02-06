Illinois men’s basketball game postponed due to COVID-19

CHAMPAIGN – For the first time in their 2022-2023 season, Illinois men’s basketball has had a game called off due to COVID-19.

On Monday afternoon, the Illini program announced that their contest with Minnesota scheduled for Tuesday night at the State Farm Center has been postponed due to virus health and safety protocols within the Gophers’ basketball program.

Later on Monday, Illinois announced that the game will be played on February 20 at 8 p.m.. Fans who had tickets to Tuesday’s game between the teams can use those for the make-up game.

Both teams have already faced each other this season, with Illinois beating Minnesota 78-60 at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on January 16.

This is the first time a contest has been called off for Brad Underwood’s team this year due to the virus. In the 2021-2022 season, the Illini canceled their December 29 game against Florida A&M in Champaign due to protocols within their program.

Illinois’ next scheduled game is Saturday against No. 24 Rutgers at the State Farm Center in Champaign at 1 p.m.

The reigning Big Ten regular season co-champions, the Illini have had a bit of a roller coaster season so far with big wins yet a few letdowns along the way. Illinois had their three-game winning streak snapped at Iowa on Saturday as they fell to 7-5 in the Big Ten and 16-7 overall as they look to stay in the conference championship hunt.

