Sean Payton introduced as Denver Broncos head coach

Sean Payton was officially introduced as the next Denver Broncos head coach after the team pulled off a blockbuster trade with the New Orleans Saints for the Super Bowl winner last week.

Payton’s introductory press conference included a jab in the direction of his new division-rival Kansas City Chiefs as they prepare for Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Fans in Mile High were also able to bear witness to some Paytonisms as he was introduced as their next head coach.

“When you win one, you have that evening and the very next day you get right back on the treadmill and you start chasing the chicken again.” Sean Payton on winning Super Bowl with the New Orleans Saints

Some news also broke during the day with reports surfacing that Payton will interview Brian Flores for the Broncos’ defensive coordinator opening. Unfortunately, that interview won’t be taking place, as Flores has now accepted the same position with the Minnesota Vikings instead .

Flores was also viewed as a finalist to land the Arizona Cardinals’ head coach job . However, he clearly received a ton of interest as a defensive coordinator elsewhere as well.

Currently involved in a class-action suit against the NFL and its teams claiming racial discrimination in the interview process of coaches and front office personnel, Flores was fired by the Miami Dolphins after the 2021 season. He led the organization to a respectable 24-25 record in three seasons in South Beach before joining Mike Tomlin’s staff with the Pittsburgh Steelers as a senior assistant last season.

As for Sean Payton and their defensive coordinator vacancy, he opted to let Ejiro Evero out of his contract. Denver’s defensive coordinator a season ago, Evero has now joined new head coach Frank Reich with the Carolina Panthers . It remains to be seen who Payton and the Broncos will turn to next, with both Evero and Flores off the board.

