Charges pending against 18-year-old after high-speed chase in Middle PeninsulaWatchful EyeGloucester County, VA
2 bridge closures scheduled for Gwynn's Island in MathewsWatchful EyeMathews, VA
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Virginia - National Pizza DayEast Coast TravelerVirginia State
Experience the Magic of Mardi Gras in Norfolk at Waterside DistrictAlexandrea SumuelNorfolk, VA
Two Dead and One Injured in Portsmouth ShootingcretePortsmouth, VA
Mountain Xpress
How Buncombe’s newly elected N.C. House members are settling into office
Newly elected Rep. Lindsey Prather had expected to wrestle with tough questions upon her arrival at the N.C. General Assembly in Raleigh. After all, the Buncombe County Democrat had promised her constituents that she’d work on big issues such as school funding, Medicaid expansion and climate resilience. Prather did...
Newport News man sentenced to 5 years for shooting into VB home, hiding rifle
Online court documents show David White was sentenced to 10 years with eight years suspended for attempted malicious wounding, and three years for use of a firearm. White also received five years of indefinite supervision.
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe commissioners reckon with racial disparities in education
The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted education for every student in the Asheville and Buncombe County school systems. Data presented to the county Board of Commissioners Feb. 7 suggested that disruption has hit Black children even harder than those of other races. During an annual check-in regarding Buncombe’s strategic goals for education,...
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe County settles with family of Matthew Maienza
Press release from Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office:. Buncombe County has reached a settlement with the family of Matthew Maienza for $1.25 million dollars. On April 15, 2020 the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office responded to 911 calls from a neighborhood in Avery’s Creek. One of the 911 calls described a naked man in the driveway of the caller’s residence.
Mountain Xpress
From Asheville Watchdog: National consultant offers ‘roadmap’ to end homelessness in Asheville … again
A national consultant hired to advise Asheville on its highly visible homeless population stood before elected leaders last month with a bold proclamation for a plan she described as a “roadmap of how to end homelessness in your community.”. Perhaps not surprisingly, many of those who participated in and...
Mountain Xpress
Asheville Police add more charges against mid-day drive-by shooting suspect
Asheville, NC (Feb. 10, 2023): Further investigation by Asheville Police Detectives determined Zachary Carson Waters (07/02/2004) was more involved in the drive-by shooting. As a result, Waters has been charged with three additional charges. Discharging a Firearm from an Enclosure, Discharging a Firearm in City Limits, and Going Armed to the Terror of People.
Mountain Xpress
N.C. communities including Asheville and Hendersonville get grants to study if sidewalk or bike path is good fit
Twenty-five North Carolina cities, towns and counties are receiving feasibility grants so they can determine whether a new sidewalk, bicycle path or greenway would be a good fit in their communities. The good news came this week, thanks to over $2 million in state grants approved by the N.C. Board...
Parents at Virginia school where 6-year-old boy shot teacher prepare to sue
The families of two students at a Virginia elementary school where a 6-year-old shot his teacher have filed notices of potential legal action against the school system.
Two arrested in connection to shooting on Nashville Ave. in Portsmouth
According to police, 30-year-old Shamoine Briggs and 31-year-old Joseph Cross were arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, five counts of use of a firearm, robbery, carjacking, arson, larceny of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a violent felon.
Police release surveillance pictures of Portsmouth homicide suspects
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth are asking for the public to help identify two suspects who are connected with a deadly shooting earlier this month on Loxley Road. Police said the shooting happened sometime before 10:30 a.m. on February 5 in the 20 block of Loxley Road. That's where officers found 62-year-old Terri Miller with a life-threatening gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital where she died two days later.
Mountain Xpress
Code Purple in effect for Monday, 2/13/23
Press release from the Asheville Homeless Coalition:. Code Purple in effect for Monday, 2/13/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 34° F and the wind chill is predicted to be 27° F. Additional weather information found at weather.gov. Please be aware that Veterans Restoration Quarters and...
2 juveniles, 2 adults in custody after police chase ends in Newport News
Two juveniles and two adults are in custody after a chase involving police ended in Newport News. Officers were "dispatched in aid of a vehicle pursuit which originated in another jurisdiction."
WAVY News 10
Letter: Richneck administrator who was warned about student with gun identified
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – An intent-to-sue letter sheds new light on an administrators’ alleged “failure to act” and prevent a 6-year-old student from shooting his teacher at Richneck Elementary School in January. First grade teache, Abby Zwerner was seriously injured when her student shot her...
Grandmother speaks out on Hampton shooting that ripped her family apart
Loved ones of Destiny Layton said she loved Newport News City Center and would spend time there with her children.
WAVY News 10
Portsmouth residents 'terrified' after several weekend shootings
As Portsmouth Police continue to search for suspects after several separate shootings over the past few days and plan a walk in the area to call attention to them, neighbors say they are terrified and want to see things change for the better. Portsmouth residents ‘terrified’ after several weekend …...
VA Senate passes resolution dedicated to Newport News teacher shot by student
The resolution commended Abby Zwerner for her bravery and her devotion to the safety of her students during the shooting.
FBI, Chesapeake police extend deadline for victims to identify belongings following Walmart shooting
The FBI and Chesapeake Police Department are extending the timeline for victims during the Chesapeake Walmart shooting to identify their belongings.
NBC12
‘He was loved by everyone’: Friends, family remember Henrico teacher killed in crash
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Friends and family are remembering former Henrico teacher and basketball coach who lost his life over the weekend. It’s a phone call no one ever wants to receive. Word of the sudden passing of a dear friend, but that’s the call Brian Hamlet received. His best friend Cameron Jones died Saturday.
Boy who Shot Teacher Allegedly Tried to Choke Another
WAVY News 10
Chesapeake woman remains traumatized after hearing boyfriend's shooting death
A Chesapeake woman remains traumatized several months after hearing her boyfriend being shot while she was on the phone with him. Chesapeake woman remains traumatized after hearing …. A Chesapeake woman remains traumatized several months after hearing her boyfriend being shot while she was on the phone with him. Families...
