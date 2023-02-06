ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Mountain Xpress

Buncombe commissioners reckon with racial disparities in education

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted education for every student in the Asheville and Buncombe County school systems. Data presented to the county Board of Commissioners Feb. 7 suggested that disruption has hit Black children even harder than those of other races. During an annual check-in regarding Buncombe’s strategic goals for education,...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Buncombe County settles with family of Matthew Maienza

Press release from Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office:. Buncombe County has reached a settlement with the family of Matthew Maienza for $1.25 million dollars. On April 15, 2020 the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office responded to 911 calls from a neighborhood in Avery’s Creek. One of the 911 calls described a naked man in the driveway of the caller’s residence.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Asheville Police add more charges against mid-day drive-by shooting suspect

Asheville, NC (Feb. 10, 2023): Further investigation by Asheville Police Detectives determined Zachary Carson Waters (07/02/2004) was more involved in the drive-by shooting. As a result, Waters has been charged with three additional charges. Discharging a Firearm from an Enclosure, Discharging a Firearm in City Limits, and Going Armed to the Terror of People.
ASHEVILLE, NC
13News Now

Police release surveillance pictures of Portsmouth homicide suspects

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth are asking for the public to help identify two suspects who are connected with a deadly shooting earlier this month on Loxley Road. Police said the shooting happened sometime before 10:30 a.m. on February 5 in the 20 block of Loxley Road. That's where officers found 62-year-old Terri Miller with a life-threatening gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital where she died two days later.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Mountain Xpress

Code Purple in effect for Monday, 2/13/23

Press release from the Asheville Homeless Coalition:. Code Purple in effect for Monday, 2/13/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 34° F and the wind chill is predicted to be 27° F. Additional weather information found at weather.gov. Please be aware that Veterans Restoration Quarters and...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth residents 'terrified' after several weekend shootings

As Portsmouth Police continue to search for suspects after several separate shootings over the past few days and plan a walk in the area to call attention to them, neighbors say they are terrified and want to see things change for the better. Portsmouth residents ‘terrified’ after several weekend …...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake woman remains traumatized after hearing boyfriend's shooting death

A Chesapeake woman remains traumatized several months after hearing her boyfriend being shot while she was on the phone with him. Chesapeake woman remains traumatized after hearing …. A Chesapeake woman remains traumatized several months after hearing her boyfriend being shot while she was on the phone with him. Families...
CHESAPEAKE, VA

