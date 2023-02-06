Read full article on original website
Chicago Man Sentenced To Prison For Having Heroin in Dubuque
A man from Chicago has been sentenced to 21 months in federal prison for possessing $3,500 worth of heroin in Dubuque. 25 year old Tony Coleman Jr. Of Chicago, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids after pleading guilty to a charge of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. Judge C.J. Williams also ordered Coleman to serve three years of supervised release following his prison term. A report says Dubuque police stopped Coleman’s vehicle on Feb. 1, 2022, in the 300 block of Bell Street due to him having an outstanding arrest warrant out of Clinton County, Iowa. In a subsequent search of his vehicle, authorities found 23 grams of heroin, with a street value of over $3,500.
Man Sentenced For Role in Flare Gun Shooting Spree
A weapons charge against a Dubuque man — connected to a shooting has been dismissed, although a 26-year prison sentence was imposed for violating his probation. 28 year old Royal Broman was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after admitting to violating the terms of his probation. Broman had been given a 26-year suspended prison sentence in June after pleading guilty to four counts of second-degree arson, four counts of reckless use of fire, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and one count each of second-degree criminal mischief and fifth-degree criminal mischief. Most of those charges stemmed from a flare gun shooting spree on June 9, 2021. Broman was among three people arrested on charges of shooting flares in Dubuque that caused damage to two vehicles, set the carpet on fire in a Locust Street apartment and injured one person.
Another Threat Phoned In To Hempstead High School
Dubuque police on Tuesday investigated the second reported threat in as many days at Hempstead High School, finding no evidence of dangerous materials either day. At around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, the Dubuque 911 Center received a call reporting “specific threats of violence” at the school. On Monday, officers received a call just after 11 a.m. reporting a threat of a “possible explosive device” outside the school. According to a report, the school moved into an external lockdown, and after an investigation, Dubuque police and fire department officials determined that there were no dangerous items on campus. There was an increased police presence at Hempstead during the day on Tuesday, but the school was not on an exterior lockdown and classes proceeded as scheduled. The Police Department is actively investigating the phone calls.
Police name victim, give update in fatal Dubuque shooting
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque Police have given an update on the fatal shooting that took place in the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue Tuesday morning. Police responded to the area around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday for a report of shots fired. They found a man suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived.
Friends and family release balloons for Dubuque shooting victim
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Family members and friends are mourning a man who died early Tuesday morning after he was fatally shot in Dubuque. Wednesday, balloons were released to remember Lonnie Burns, 31, who was killed in a shooting in the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue. About 40 people were...
Loras College Student Apparently Hit By Train
Authorities have confirmed that a person was injured earlier this week in an apparent train strike. 21 year old Jayden Upton, a Loras College student from Rock Island, Illinois, was taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital before being airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for advanced trauma care. According to Dubuque police, officials responded at approximately 12:35 a.m. Sunday to the area under the Third Street bridge near U.S. Highway 61/151 for a report of someone yelling for help. Police found Upton lying along the Canadian National Railway tracks. A report says Upton was conscious and alert but had sustained severe injuries to his left arm and leg due to an apparent train strike. The Canadian National Police Service is investigating the incident.
Mexican Drug Dealer Convicted In Iowa
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A jury in federal court in Cedar Rapids has convicted a drug dealer found with 200 pounds of meth and 23-pounds of fentanyl. Investigators say 31-year-old Luis Carlos Corral Lopez of Sonora, Mexico faces up to 10-years in prison when he's sentenced. Evidence at trial showed Lopez was sent by a Mexican drug cartel to Waterloo to run the organization's meth operation between 2020 and last year.
Counterfeit $100 dollar bills circulating across Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Cedar Rapids Police are asking Iowans to be on the lookout for counterfeit $100 dollar bills being passed around in the area. After an investigation by their Financial Crimes Investigators, they say the bills are copies of reprinted $10 dollars bills made to look like $100 dollar bills before 2007.
Eastern Iowa Man's Murder Conviction Overturned
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Court of Appeals has reversed the second-degree murder conviction of Johnny Blahnik Church, formerly Drew Blahnik. The court issued an opinion today (Wednesday), which said the court abused its discretion in giving "a verdict-urging instruction" on the fourth day of jury deliberations. In July...
One Person Found Dead in Fire in Dubuque
One person was found dead when firefighters responded to a blaze Wednesday morning in downtown Dubuque. Dubuque police and fire departments responded shortly before 8:30 a.m. when a fire was reported in a garage near West 14th and Iowa streets. A report says a 911 caller advised that someone was inside the garage. The garage at the rear of a building was on fire and firefighters extracted one deceased person from the garage. The person’s name has not been released as all family members have not been contacted and due to the man’s injuries, officials want to make sure that they’re 100% definitive in identifying him. Authorities do not know the circumstances of the death or the cause of the fire.
Iowa Dog Caught On Video Cruising Down The Road
An Iowa TikToker caught an unusual sight while on 151 North heading to Cedar Rapids from Dubuque. She saw a dog sitting on the back of a truck while going about 70 miles an hour. "I honestly thought it was fake at first!" Said the TikToker. This video was taken...
Fatal Shooting in Dubuque
A man was fatally shot early Tuesday in Dubuque, but police have released few details about the incident. Officers responded at about 12:45 a.m. to the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue for a report of gunshots. A report says officers found a 31-year-old man outside with several gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries. Police have not yet released his name, as they work to notify his family. No arrests have been reported. Officials say the investigation was very active and rapidly unfolding. Police activity on West Fifth Street in the afternoon was related to the investigation as officials tracked down witnesses and followed up on leads.
Man killed in Dubuque garage fire identified
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Dubuque have identified the person killed in a garage fire on Wednesday morning. In a press release Thursday, police said 46-year-old Daniel Charles Montelius, of Dubuque, was the person found dead in the garage in the 1400 block of Iowa Street. Fire crews were...
Search Warrant Issued For Platteville Residence, 3 People Arrested
The Richland-Iowa-Grant Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at an apartment located on Lancaster Street in Platteville on Tuesday and 3 people were arrested. As a result of the search warrant , 31 year old Kayla Tetzlaff of Platteville was arrested and taken to the Grant County Jail on a probation violation. Tetzlaff will have charges of Possession with intent to deliver Methamphetamine, Possession with intent to deliver Cocaine, Possession of drug paraphernalia and Maintaining a Drug House, referred to the Grant County District Attorney’s Office. 25 year old Amber Mitchell of Platteville and 40 year old Sarah O’ Claire of Whitewater were both arrested on outstanding warrants. The Richland-Iowa-Grant Drug Task Force was assisted at the scene by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office and the Platteville Police Department.
Main Branch of DB&T Moving To 700 Locust
The main branch location for Dubuque Bank & Trust will relocate this year. DB&T will move out of its longtime home on Central Avenue and into 700 Locust, the new name of the building at 700 Locust Street after being rebranded from the Roshek Building. HTLF, the holding company for DB&T, and Cottingham & Butler purchased the building in late 2019 and moved employees into the space.
Pedestrian injured after being hit by train in downtown Dubuque
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque police said a 21-year-old from Rock Island, Illinois was hit by a train in Dubuque last week. In a press release on Thursday, police said they were called to the area under the 3rd Street bridge near Highway 151/61 for a report of someone calling for help.
Widower wins $4M in medical malpractice suit against Genesis
On Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, a Scott County jury returned a verdict of $4 million for the family of Kathleen (Kathy) Hazen, who died after “a botched surgery and lack of proper care” at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport nearly seven years ago, according to a release Wednesday from the family’s law firm.
