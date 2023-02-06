If you missed the karaoke performance on Michael and Maddie Wednesday morning, here's how it went:. Little did Michael, Maddie, or I imagine when we walked into the studio that we'd be belting out Rihanna at 8:35 in the morning. With Super Bowl LVII a few days away, Rihanna has been the main topic of discussion as she prepares for the halftime show. It's a much-anticipated performance, to say the least.

2 DAYS AGO