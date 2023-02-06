ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madonna Slams ‘Ageist and Misogynistic’ Criticism of Her 2023 Grammys Appearance

Following her appearance at the 2023 Grammy Awards, Madonna faced criticism online for her seemingly new face. Madonna was on hand to introduce Sam Smith and Kim Petras as they took the stage to perform their collaboration "Unholy." The duo later made history as Petras was the first trans woman ever to win a Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.
Remember When ‘Some Girl Named’ Lady Gaga Was on ‘The Hills’?

Before Lady Gaga was the Grammy-winning pop icon-turned-actress we all know and love today, did you know she appeared briefly on an episode of MTV's hit soap-reality show, The Hills?. According to Fandom, production on the fourth season of The Hills began in the spring of 2008, around the time...
What Hollywood Stars Would Play The DJs in a Fun 107 Movie?

We had an interesting post on Fun 107's Facebook page this morning. We asked the audience which made-in-Massachusetts movie had the most accurate representation of the state. Things to consider would be accurate Boston accents, just the right amount of Boston sports team gear, and just the right number of Dunkin' scenes.
BOSTON, MA
Twitch Temporarily Bans A.I.-Generated ‘Seinfeld’ Parody

Nothing, Forever, an A.I.-generated Seinfeld parody, has been temporarily removed from Twitch — where it had been streaming around the clock — for violating terms of service. The show was created by a physicist and a programmer. In an interview with Vice, Skyler Hartle, one of the show's creators, described the vibe of the show.
Michael, Maddie and Gazelle Belt Out Rihanna Karaoke [AUDIO]

If you missed the karaoke performance on Michael and Maddie Wednesday morning, here's how it went:. Little did Michael, Maddie, or I imagine when we walked into the studio that we'd be belting out Rihanna at 8:35 in the morning. With Super Bowl LVII a few days away, Rihanna has been the main topic of discussion as she prepares for the halftime show. It's a much-anticipated performance, to say the least.
Fairhaven, MA
Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

