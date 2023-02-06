Read full article on original website
Related
Madonna Slams ‘Ageist and Misogynistic’ Criticism of Her 2023 Grammys Appearance
Following her appearance at the 2023 Grammy Awards, Madonna faced criticism online for her seemingly new face. Madonna was on hand to introduce Sam Smith and Kim Petras as they took the stage to perform their collaboration "Unholy." The duo later made history as Petras was the first trans woman ever to win a Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.
John Mayer Has a Neurological Condition Similar to Billie Eilish’s: ‘I Have Relative Synesthesia’
Billie Eilish has spoken about having synesthesia, and John Mayer revealed he has a similar neurological condition. Here’s what we know about synesthesia, what Eilish and Mayer said about it, and other artists who have the condition. Billie Eilish said her synesthesia inspires her music videos and live performances.
Harry Styles’ Background Dancers Say Grammys Stage Started Spinning Wrong Way During Performance
Harry Styles is a seasoned performer known for his infectious, bright energy onstage. That's why fans found it odd when things seemed off during his Grammy Awards performance Sunday (Feb. 5), where he performed his massive hit "As It Was." "He is also shy, he gets his energy from the...
David Guetta Sparks Debate After Using Deepfake AI to Put Eminem’s Voice on His Song
David Guetta has sparked a debate online about the use of AI in music. "Let me introduce you to… Emin-AI-em," he tweeted on Feb. 3. The tweet contained a video of Guetta during a DJ gig playing a song where Eminem's voice was replicated through AI technology. "There's something...
Price of Eggs Drops Just Days After Taylor Swift Tells Her Fans to ‘Get On It’
Taylor Swift fans are strong and mighty, but did they really cause the price of eggs to drop?. During the Grammy Awards Sunday (Feb. 5), host Trevor Noah jokingly asked Swift to call on her fans, a.k.a the Swifties, to lower the inflated price of eggs all across the country.
Remember When ‘Some Girl Named’ Lady Gaga Was on ‘The Hills’?
Before Lady Gaga was the Grammy-winning pop icon-turned-actress we all know and love today, did you know she appeared briefly on an episode of MTV's hit soap-reality show, The Hills?. According to Fandom, production on the fourth season of The Hills began in the spring of 2008, around the time...
What Hollywood Stars Would Play The DJs in a Fun 107 Movie?
We had an interesting post on Fun 107's Facebook page this morning. We asked the audience which made-in-Massachusetts movie had the most accurate representation of the state. Things to consider would be accurate Boston accents, just the right amount of Boston sports team gear, and just the right number of Dunkin' scenes.
Twitch Temporarily Bans A.I.-Generated ‘Seinfeld’ Parody
Nothing, Forever, an A.I.-generated Seinfeld parody, has been temporarily removed from Twitch — where it had been streaming around the clock — for violating terms of service. The show was created by a physicist and a programmer. In an interview with Vice, Skyler Hartle, one of the show's creators, described the vibe of the show.
Michael, Maddie and Gazelle Belt Out Rihanna Karaoke [AUDIO]
If you missed the karaoke performance on Michael and Maddie Wednesday morning, here's how it went:. Little did Michael, Maddie, or I imagine when we walked into the studio that we'd be belting out Rihanna at 8:35 in the morning. With Super Bowl LVII a few days away, Rihanna has been the main topic of discussion as she prepares for the halftime show. It's a much-anticipated performance, to say the least.
FUN 107
Fairhaven, MA
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0