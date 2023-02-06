The GBI has arrested Georgia Department of Corrections Warden Brian Dennis Adams, age 48, of Waycross, GA, and charged him with Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act (“Georgia RICO act”), Bribery, False Statements and Violation of Oath by Public Officer. Adams was terminated prior to his arrest on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 and is currently in the Tattnall County Jail. Adams is the former Warden at Smith State Prison in Glennville.

WAYCROSS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO