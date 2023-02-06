Read full article on original website
Bulloch Co Schools’ Top STARs Announced, Southeast Bulloch Student & Elementary Teacher Advance to Region
Bulloch County Schools announced Wednesday the top STARs at a recognition luncheon, where local public and private high schools honored the nominees. Eric Lim of Southeast Bulloch High School and his elementary school teacher, Joey Harvey, are Bulloch County’s top STARs for 2023. The two will now advance to the Region 8 STAR Recognition at GSU in March.
Bulloch County Schools Receives $125K State Grant from Georgia DECAL
Bulloch County Schools has been awarded a $125,000 Community Transformation Grant from the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL). The district says the grant will be used to increase literacy and access to early learning for children in rural areas. Bulloch County Schools was one of 26 organizations...
GBI Arrests Smith State Prison Warden Brian Adams, Relieved of Post Immediately
The GBI has arrested Georgia Department of Corrections Warden Brian Dennis Adams, age 48, of Waycross, GA, and charged him with Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act (“Georgia RICO act”), Bribery, False Statements and Violation of Oath by Public Officer. Adams was terminated prior to his arrest on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 and is currently in the Tattnall County Jail. Adams is the former Warden at Smith State Prison in Glennville.
