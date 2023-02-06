Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerGuilford, CT
Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Closed Indefinitely Due to FireJoel EisenbergWaterford, CT
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Rhode IslandEast Coast TravelerProvidence, RI
Amid Historic Bird Flu Outbreak and Egg Shortages, Massive Fire Erupts at Hillandale Egg FarmEden ReportsBozrah, CT
Connecticut Restaurant 'Woke Breakfast & Coffee' was Getting Complaints on Town Forum After an Innocent MistakeZack LoveCoventry, CT
Related
insideradio.com
WPLR New Haven Duo ‘Chaz And AJ’ Celebrate 20 Years Together.
The champagne bottles will be popping at Connoisseur Media classic rock WPLR New Haven, CT (99.1) on Monday, Feb. 13 as the “Chaz and AJ” morning show celebrates 20 years together. The show was formed in 2003 with Chaz moving from nights to mornings at WPLR and AJ joining the station from the company’s Long Island cluster.
System crashes after tickets for Paul McCartney conversation at Yale go on sale
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — High demand for a Paul McCartney speaking event at Yale University crashed their ticketing site. Tickets going on sale for "The Lyrics: Paul McCartney in Conversation" resulted in Yale Connect shutting down shortly after going live on Wednesday at 10 a.m. The Yale Schwartzman Center,...
Hartford Yard Goats announce jam-packed 2023 promo schedule
HARTFORD, Conn. — Yard Goats fans rejoice! Another year of baseball is on the way and Dunkin' Park in Hartford will play host to not just great baseball games, but fireworks, giveaways, celebrity appearances and more. On Wedneday, the team announced its 2023 promotional schedule and there is a...
James Taylor to play in Bridgeport this June
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Singer Songwriter James Taylor will perform this summer in Bridgeport. Taylor will headline a show at the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport on Monday, June 26 at 7:30 p.m. Taylor is the first artist to have a Billboard Top 10 album in each of the past...
NBC Connecticut
Yard Goats Announce Theme Nights for 2023 Home Games
The Hartford Yard Goats have announced its promotional schedule for the home games at Dunkin' Park for the 2023 season. Each of the 69 home games will have a promotion, theme or giveaway with post-game fireworks shows after every Saturday evening game. In addition fireworks and giveaways, events such as...
For Super Bowl week, wings rule -- especially for the “Wingaddicts”
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — Their bond is the almighty chicken wing but their mission as “Wingmen” has gone beyond just sampling the best offerings across the state. Tommy Wyatt, Doni Peronace, and “Wing Chef” Ryan Pasler created the group known as the “Wingaddicts” three years ago, and it’s been a fun ride ever since.
Sports bars and restaurants tackle high-demand for Super Bowl Sunday
CONNECTICUT, USA — The Super Bowl might be three days away, but that is not stopping sports bars and restaurants from prepping for the big crowds already. From the food specials to the entertainment side of things, they are ready for what is to come on Sunday. For Jerry's...
connecticutexplorer.com
9 Awesome Vegan Restaurants in Mystic, CT in 2023
Are you looking for some amazing vegan restaurants in Mystic, CT? If so, you’ve come to the right place. Whether you’re in the mood for vegan baked goods, like donuts or sweet slices of bread, or you’d like a super yummy vegan pizza or veggie burger, there are plenty of places in and around Mystic, CT to choose from.
UC Daily Campus
New brunch restaurant opens in Willington
A new addition to Willington, Connecticut, the family-owned Flat Pennies Kitchen is open weekdays and weekends for breakfast and lunch. “We’re family-run, family-oriented, but [we] welcome everybody here,” said Laura Pineo, the owner of Flat Pennies Kitchen. “…So far [business has been] really fortunate, we’re grateful to the folks coming out.”
This Connecticut Town is a Food Lover's Paradise
Some of us are die-hard foodies. We religiously watch the Food Network, we love to try new restaurants, and dining out does not mean simply visiting a fast-food chain. From local eateries to upscale cafes, there is an abundance of excellent restaurants in Connecticut but some towns, simply offer a bit more than others.
Best Pizza In CT: 4 Pizzerias Rank On Yelp's Brand-New List Of Top 100 In US
In honor of National Pizza Day, enjoy a tasty slice at one of the four Connecticut pizzerias on Yelp's brand-new 2023 Top 100 list for best pizza spots in the United States. The list is based on reviews and comments by readers. The highest-ranked pizzeria in Connecticut is Zeneli Pizzeria...
OnlyInYourState
The Year-Round Flea Market Every Rhode Islander Needs To Explore At Least Once
Weekends are supposed to be all about relaxing and taking time for ourselves. However, the week’s responsibilities usually spill over to those two precious free days, which means we might not have as much time as we’d like to just kick back. If you’re a fan of digging for gems, try to squeeze in an hour or two on your next free weekend day to explore this year-round flea market in Rhode Island.
Foxwoods Getting Closer to Great Wolf Lodge Indoor Water Park Opening
It has been almost a year since my colleague Nancy Hall broke the exciting news that Foxwoods Resort Casino is adding a Great Wolf Lodge Indoor Water Park to its burgeoning entertainment mecca in Mashantucket, Connecticut. When news of the "epic water park" was revealed last year, the plan called...
Local Black-owned businesses prepare for Valentine's Day rush
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The countdown to Valentine’s Day is coming fast and furious and leaders in New Haven are encouraging residents to shop small ahead of the love-filled holiday. In the Elm City, there's no need for April showers to see Mae Flowers. "We are starting to...
OnlyInYourState
There’s A Historic Bed And Breakfast In Connecticut You’ll Absolutely Love
There’s no shortage of wonderful places to stay in Connecticut. Whether you’re looking for sprawling resorts, adorable beachfront cottages, unique vacation rentals, luxury glampgrounds, or even haunted hotels, we truly have it all in the Nutmeg State. One of our favorite overnight accommodations here is the historic Stonecroft Country Inn in Ledyard. This place has all the vintage charm you’d expect from a property built in 1807 that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, but it’s also got the modern comforts and amenities of an upscale hotel.
This Restaurant Serves Connecticut's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza in every US state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
iheart.com
Lola Has Loads of Love To Give To One Special Family
Way back in 1881, a Hartford High School senior named Gertrude O. Lewis wanted to find a way to help the animals of Connecticut. She gathered support in her community – including some of Connecticut’s most prominent citizens of the time – and that very same year, Gertrude founded the Connecticut Humane Society.
Eyewitness News
UConn threatens to pull sports from XL Center
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Proposed budget cuts could force the University of Connecticut to stop hosting athletic events at the XL Center in Hartford. It all comes down to money. UConn President Radenka Maric said Gov. Ned Lamont’s recently proposed budget would leave the school about $160 million short next year.
Academy Award Winner Spike Lee to deliver lecture at Southern Connecticut State University
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Academy Award-winning film director, producer, writer, and actor Spike Lee is set to deliver a distinguished lecture at Southern Connecticut State University. Lee will present “That’s My Story & I’m Sticking to It: An Evening with Spike Lee," at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 6...
zip06.com
A Gem in Old Saybrook
Location, location, and yes, location. This gem of a home is in a treasured location in the highly desirable district of Fenwood, a private beach association in Old Saybrook. A delightful two-bedroom ranch, this house affords an easy way of life with the Saybrook Point and Long Island Sound coastal ambiance.
FOX 61
Hartford, CT
23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Hartford local newshttps://www.fox61.com/
Comments / 0