Montville, CT

insideradio.com

WPLR New Haven Duo ‘Chaz And AJ’ Celebrate 20 Years Together.

The champagne bottles will be popping at Connoisseur Media classic rock WPLR New Haven, CT (99.1) on Monday, Feb. 13 as the “Chaz and AJ” morning show celebrates 20 years together. The show was formed in 2003 with Chaz moving from nights to mornings at WPLR and AJ joining the station from the company’s Long Island cluster.
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Hartford Yard Goats announce jam-packed 2023 promo schedule

HARTFORD, Conn. — Yard Goats fans rejoice! Another year of baseball is on the way and Dunkin' Park in Hartford will play host to not just great baseball games, but fireworks, giveaways, celebrity appearances and more. On Wedneday, the team announced its 2023 promotional schedule and there is a...
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

James Taylor to play in Bridgeport this June

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Singer Songwriter James Taylor will perform this summer in Bridgeport. Taylor will headline a show at the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport on Monday, June 26 at 7:30 p.m. Taylor is the first artist to have a Billboard Top 10 album in each of the past...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Yard Goats Announce Theme Nights for 2023 Home Games

The Hartford Yard Goats have announced its promotional schedule for the home games at Dunkin' Park for the 2023 season. Each of the 69 home games will have a promotion, theme or giveaway with post-game fireworks shows after every Saturday evening game. In addition fireworks and giveaways, events such as...
HARTFORD, CT
connecticutexplorer.com

9 Awesome Vegan Restaurants in Mystic, CT in 2023

Are you looking for some amazing vegan restaurants in Mystic, CT? If so, you’ve come to the right place. Whether you’re in the mood for vegan baked goods, like donuts or sweet slices of bread, or you’d like a super yummy vegan pizza or veggie burger, there are plenty of places in and around Mystic, CT to choose from.
STONINGTON, CT
UC Daily Campus

New brunch restaurant opens in Willington

A new addition to Willington, Connecticut, the family-owned Flat Pennies Kitchen is open weekdays and weekends for breakfast and lunch. “We’re family-run, family-oriented, but [we] welcome everybody here,” said Laura Pineo, the owner of Flat Pennies Kitchen. “…So far [business has been] really fortunate, we’re grateful to the folks coming out.”
WILLINGTON, CT
Travel Maven

This Connecticut Town is a Food Lover's Paradise

Some of us are die-hard foodies. We religiously watch the Food Network, we love to try new restaurants, and dining out does not mean simply visiting a fast-food chain. From local eateries to upscale cafes, there is an abundance of excellent restaurants in Connecticut but some towns, simply offer a bit more than others.
CONNECTICUT STATE
OnlyInYourState

The Year-Round Flea Market Every Rhode Islander Needs To Explore At Least Once

Weekends are supposed to be all about relaxing and taking time for ourselves. However, the week’s responsibilities usually spill over to those two precious free days, which means we might not have as much time as we’d like to just kick back. If you’re a fan of digging for gems, try to squeeze in an hour or two on your next free weekend day to explore this year-round flea market in Rhode Island.
WEST WARWICK, RI
OnlyInYourState

There’s A Historic Bed And Breakfast In Connecticut You’ll Absolutely Love

There’s no shortage of wonderful places to stay in Connecticut. Whether you’re looking for sprawling resorts, adorable beachfront cottages, unique vacation rentals, luxury glampgrounds, or even haunted hotels, we truly have it all in the Nutmeg State. One of our favorite overnight accommodations here is the historic Stonecroft Country Inn in Ledyard. This place has all the vintage charm you’d expect from a property built in 1807 that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, but it’s also got the modern comforts and amenities of an upscale hotel.
CONNECTICUT STATE
iheart.com

Lola Has Loads of Love To Give To One Special Family

Way back in 1881, a Hartford High School senior named Gertrude O. Lewis wanted to find a way to help the animals of Connecticut. She gathered support in her community – including some of Connecticut’s most prominent citizens of the time – and that very same year, Gertrude founded the Connecticut Humane Society.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

UConn threatens to pull sports from XL Center

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Proposed budget cuts could force the University of Connecticut to stop hosting athletic events at the XL Center in Hartford. It all comes down to money. UConn President Radenka Maric said Gov. Ned Lamont’s recently proposed budget would leave the school about $160 million short next year.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
zip06.com

A Gem in Old Saybrook

Location, location, and yes, location. This gem of a home is in a treasured location in the highly desirable district of Fenwood, a private beach association in Old Saybrook. A delightful two-bedroom ranch, this house affords an easy way of life with the Saybrook Point and Long Island Sound coastal ambiance.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
FOX 61

FOX 61

