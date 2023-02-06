Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Progress being made to bring Taco Bell to Williston
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The City of Williston says it’s still trying to work out a deal to bring Taco Bell to Williston Square. Interim City Administrator Shawn Wenko said the city was able to make a land purchase agreement with Border Foods, a corporation that operates more than 200 restaurants across the midwest. The building will be located by Slim Chickens and Genesis. Wenko added that this has been a community request for years.
KFYR-TV
Mondak Animal Rescue begins $6 million expansion
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Mondak Animal Rescue Shelter in Williston is expanding their facility. Board President Lisa Patton announced the shelter received a $6 million dollar donation from Lois Scheele during a fundraising event last week. The expansion will provide additional kennels for rescues and boarding, a Parvovirus wing to protect young puppies, and a maternity ward. Patton said the expansion is necessary to keep up with the growing number of animals that need assistance in the community.
KFYR-TV
Williston man sentenced to a year in federal prison for threatening VA employees
BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston man has been sentenced to a year in federal prison for threatening employees at the Department of Veterans Affairs. Prosecutors say 41-year-old Curtis Moran made several threatening phone calls in June to the White House VA Call Center and the Fargo VA Medical Center, saying he was going to kill his doctor. He also left a voicemail stating he was going to shoot up the hospital.
