WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The City of Williston says it’s still trying to work out a deal to bring Taco Bell to Williston Square. Interim City Administrator Shawn Wenko said the city was able to make a land purchase agreement with Border Foods, a corporation that operates more than 200 restaurants across the midwest. The building will be located by Slim Chickens and Genesis. Wenko added that this has been a community request for years.

WILLISTON, ND ・ 15 HOURS AGO