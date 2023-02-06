ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville invests in workforce development programs

By Jacob Smith
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — More job skill training opportunities will be available to eligible Fayetteville residents through new workforce development programs.

The City of Fayetteville announced in a news release Monday that more of these opportunities will be available through the programs, which are offered by the Fayetteville Public Library and Upskill NWA.

According to the City, both programs are designed to help lower-income residents “gain the skills needed for achieving higher-wage occupations in Fayetteville and across the region.”

At its Dec. 6, 2022, meeting, Fayetteville’s City Council says it appropriated $1,258,579 for the library’s workforce training program , which was developed in partnership with the City’s Department of Economic Vitality.

The program will reportedly provide training for construction, information technology and culinary arts sectors, with a focus on serving residents who have been “disproportionately impacted” by COVID-19 and those who face barriers to employment.

Arkansas drug director to speak at Ideal Option open house

In addition, at its Jan. 17, 2023, meeting, the council also appropriated $742,223 for the Upskill NWA program . Through this program, lower-income Fayetteville residents will reportedly receive training and placement services for higher-wage, high-demand occupations in the healthcare sector – including registered nurses, radiology technicians, respiratory therapists, and more.

Around 94% of Upskill NWA participants achieve job placement within 90 days of completing the program. After program completion and job placement, participants see an average increase of $29,503 in annual wages.

“This investment in workforce training will help residents who need our help the most learn valuable skills, so they can obtain meaningful employment at a living wage right here in Fayetteville,” Mayor Lioneld Jordan said.

The City of Fayetteville received a total of $17,911,418 in ARPA funding from the U.S. Department of Treasury to help address community needs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, City staff have developed several program proposals to address community needs.

Details on all proposals and assistance applications can be found by visiting www.fayetteville-ar.gov/4109/American-Rescue-Plan-Act-Funding .

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Community Policy