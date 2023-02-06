Read full article on original website
Ole Miss Soccer Announces 2023 Spring Schedule
It is officially spring soccer season and Ole Miss Soccer has announced their competition schedule for the next few months. The Rebels will open their spring schedule when they host Samford on February 24 at 7:00 p.m. inside Ole Miss Soccer Stadium. They will then travel to Memphis for a matchup with the Tigers at 7:30 p.m. on March 2.
Ole Miss Softball to Appear on National TV Nine Times in 2023
The SEC office and ESPN unveiled the conference softball TV schedule on Wednesday, with nine of Ole Miss’ games selected to be broadcasted to a national audience in 2023. The Rebels will be featured on the SEC Network eight times during the season and once on ESPN2, with one contest from each conference series appearing on television. Additionally, the rest of the Rebels’ home slate will be available online through WatchESPN and the ESPN app as part of the SEC Network + digital streaming platform.
Eric Laird Set to be Honored as SEC Men’s Basketball Legend
The Southeastern Conference announced that it will honor their latest class of Allstate SEC Basketball Legends at the upcoming conference tournament in Nashville on March 8-12, as the late Eric Laird will be recognized from Ole Miss. Previously announced as an SEC Legend for the class of 2020, Laird will be honored this spring after the conference took a pause on the event during the last three years.
Ole Miss Softball Heads to Mexico to Open the 2023 Season
No. 25 Ole Miss softball returns to the diamond on Friday to start the 2023 season at the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge, in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. All of the Rebels games will be available to stream via FloSotball. Ole Miss will take the diamond over the next four days against...
Camping Out for Ole Miss Baseball
Hundreds of students have been lining up near Swayze Field since Tuesday morning, hoping to their perfect spots for Friday’s 2023 baseball season opener. When the gates for students open at 1 p.m., these diehard fans will they will have waited outside for more than four days, sleeping in tents and on cots and using portable restrooms for four days.
Ole Miss Baseball to Celebrate 2022 National Championship During Opening Weekend
In just eight days, the 2022 National Champion Ole Miss Rebels will open their 2023 season by hosting Delaware for a three-game series at Oxford-University Stadium. The Opening Weekend series is set to run from February 17-19 with the Rebels set to celebrate their national title each day of the series.
Faulkner-Graham-Warren Crash Marker Approved
Journalism Professor at the University of Mississippi School of Journalism and New Media. A state historical marker has been approved by the Mississippi Department of Archives and History for the Faulkner-Graham-Warren plane crash site in Pontotoc County. On Nov. 10, 1935, Dean Swift Faulkner, 28, a stunt pilot and brother...
School of Journalism and New Media to Host IMC Connect!
After a successful debut in the spring of 2022, the University of Mississippi School of Journalism and New Media is set to host its annual two-day IMC Connect! event on March 30 and 31, 2023. IMC Connect! is an event designed to bring together some of the nation’s top communications...
Local Pediatrician Leads State’s American Academy of Pediatrics Chapter
As the physician owner of Lafayette Pediatric Clinic in Oxford, Dr. Tanya Fitts has been advocating for children and teens in North Mississippi for nearly 20 years. It’s a calling that drives her in and out of the clinic, whether she’s starting a program to ensure that every child can get the care they need — regardless of their ability to pay — or by serving on the board of the Lafayette County Literacy Council, working to ensure that every child has the writing, reading and comprehension skills they need to build a quality life.
UM Math Professor Awarded National Science Foundation EPSCoR Fellowship
Ayla Gafni, assistant professor of mathematics at the University of Mississippi, has been named a research fellow by the National Science Foundation’s Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research, known as EPSCoR. Her fellowship supports extended visits to the University of California at Los Angeles, totaling six months over two...
One Local Race in November Could Affect City and County Boards
With the qualification period for the 2023 elections over now, candidates are hitting the campaign trail in hopes of making it through the primaries and/or winning in November. One local race could affect more than one position. Oxford Aldermen John Morgan qualified to run for District 2 Lafayette County Supervisor.
Blount Crowned Oxford High School’s Most Beautiful
Oxford High School hosted its Parade of Beauties with 35 students participating this year. Taking home the crown was high school senior, Hope Blount, who was chosen as “Most Beautiful.”. Five beauties from the 9th and 10th grades were chosen and eight beauties were selected from the 11th and...
Local Actors Prepare for Theatre Oxford’s 10-Minute Play Festival
Twenty local actors will take the stage at the Powerhouse for Theatre Oxford’s annual Ten-Minute Play Festival this weekend. “Some of the actors are seasoned professionals like Rebecca Jernigan, George Kehoe, and David James Hamilton,” said Kate Hooper, president of Theatre Oxford’s board. “Some are studying or have studied theatre and film at the college level. Still others are people who may work beside you by day and have hidden theatrical talents you will only witness if you come to see the show.”
University’s Quality Enhancement Plan Hones Critical Thinking
A campuswide initiative in the works for several years promises to help boost critical thinking among University of Mississippi students, providing skills they can use throughout their careers. The university’s Quality Enhancement Plan, dubbed “Thinkforward,” aims to improve student learning and success by encouraging freshmen and sophomores to think critically,...
Chickasaw to Close Monday for Roundabout Construction
The Oxford Board of Aldermen approved a request Tuesday to close Chickasaw Road, between Cincinnatus Boulevard and Christman Drive to begin the construction of a roundabout. It wasn’t the first time the Board granted the request. The Aldermen approved the same request in September; however, the project got delayed...
Slight Chance of Severe Storms Tonight; Main Threats are Wind, Heavy Rain
The National Weather Service has upped Lafayette County’s risk for severe storms later today to a 2 on a 1 to 5 scale. The “Slight Risk” for severe weather is potentially from 6 p.m. today to 1 a.m. Thursday. Damaging winds and locally heavy rainfall are the main threats. There is a slight chance of isolated tornadoes.
Newcomers Group Presents Free Discussion on New Media
Understanding “new media,” such as mobile apps, social media and artificial intelligence can be a valuable tool for people of all ages if they understand how to use them effectively and safely. Can you cancel your cable but still watch all of your shows? What is ChatGPT and...
