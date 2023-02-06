Read full article on original website
Wyoming Limiting Child Marriage Sparks Republican Outrage
The state GOP is urging its members to kill a bill banning anyone from marrying a child under 16, calling it an attack on liberty that could hurt teen parents.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Texas rancher sends message to Biden: 'Do something now' before the cartels 'come and take it from us'
Debi Douglas joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss how the border crisis has made her feel less safe on her property and places the blame on President Biden.
