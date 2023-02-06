ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Kevin Durant trade impacts Celtics options at trade deadline and beyond

The Brooklyn Nets turned the world upside down on Thursday morning after agreeing to deal All-Star Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns in a blockbuster trade. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com was first to report the Nets will get a ton of assets from Phoenix in the deal including Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks and additional draft assets. TJ Warren is also headed to the Suns. Phoenix sent its unprotected first-round picks in 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029 in the deal, along with a first-round pick swap in 2028, per multiple reports.
Celtics trade rumors: Payton Pritchard, Danilo Gallinari package floated for center help (report)

The NBA trade deadline is less than a day away and the Celtics are in search of a big man according to a new report. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reports that Boston is testing out the value of reserve guard Payton Pritchard and injured forward Danilo Gallinari in hopes of bringing in some help for the team’s frontcourt. Jakob Poeltl and Mo Bamba are two names that would fit the salary structure for a hypothetical swap per Fischer. A Poeltl trade would require the inclusion of additional draft compensation per a league source. The Celtics are highly unlikely to pursue Bamba in a deal that includes Pritchard without getting back other assets.
Kyrie Irving reacts to Kevin Durant trade to Suns: ‘I’m glad he got out of there’

Just days after Kyrie Irving was sent to the Western Conference, his former teammate Kevin Durant joined him. Brooklyn dealt the superstar forward to the Phoenix Suns on Thursday morning in a deal to land Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks and additional draft assets. TJ Warren is also headed to the Suns and Phoenix sent its unprotected first-round picks in 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029 in the deal to Brooklyn, along with a first-round pick swap in 2028, per multiple reports as part of the swap.
NBA world blasts shocking Bucks news

The Milwaukee Bucks may soon be under new ownership. Shams Charania of The Athletic delivered a bombshell report on Friday afternoon. Charania reported that the current Milwaukee co-owner, Marc Lasry, is reportedly in “serious talks” to sell his stake of the team to Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam. American businessman/Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and Haslam Sports Read more... The post NBA world blasts shocking Bucks news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Four takeaways as Celtics beat Hornets 127-116 as Mike Muscala shines in debut

The Celtics got off to a winning note after the trade deadline, cruising to an easy 127-116 victory over the Charlotte Hornets at TD Garden on Friday night. Jayson Tatum led the way for Boston with a game-high 41 points while Derrick White added a career-high 33 points, helping the hosts overcome the absence of three starters (Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Al Horford) in the victory.
Blake Griffin takes subtle jab at Doc Rivers coaching after Celtics win over 76ers

Celtics forward Blake Griffin entered Wednesday’s game against the 76ers shooting 32 percent from 3-point range. He boosted that season mark by six percentage points after going 5-of-8 from 3-point range in Boston’s win over Philadelphia at TD Garden. It was a Celtics-best shooting night for the big man filling in for Rob Williams at center and it came for a simple reason according to the veteran.
