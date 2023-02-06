Read full article on original website
Warriors’ plan for Gary Payton II after failed physical
The Golden State Warriors have until Saturday to decide whether they will push through the Gary Payton II trade or rescind their offer and cancel the whole four-team trade. And sure enough, the team is doing its due diligence to make sure they do the right thing. According to the...
Celtics injury report: Jaylen Brown upgraded, Al Horford added for 76ers game
The Celtics and 76ers match up for a marquee game Wednesday at TD Garden as both teams are looking to stay at the top of the East. But the C’s have some worries as both of their starting big men are on the injury report ahead of taking on MVP candidate Joel Embiid.
NBA trade deadline 2023: What trades happened today? Full recap of moves
UPDATE: That’s it from the Trade Deadline. Here’s a full rundown of all of the moves from Thursday. It’s time for the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline as teams across the league gear up to try and improve for a playoff push -- or tear things down and try to rebuild.
LeBron James Took Two Goats To Dinner Party After Breaking All-Time Scoring Record
LeBron James found an interesting way to celebrate after breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record.
What Celtics’ Mike Muscala trade means for Boston’s center rotation, playoff run
While the rest of the NBA is busy putting together huge moves, the Celtics were predictably content laying low ahead of Thursday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline. That’s the luxury they’re afforded as the best team in the league as the C’s have a deep roster with a proven core that went to the NBA Finals last season.
How Kevin Durant trade impacts Celtics options at trade deadline and beyond
The Brooklyn Nets turned the world upside down on Thursday morning after agreeing to deal All-Star Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns in a blockbuster trade. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com was first to report the Nets will get a ton of assets from Phoenix in the deal including Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks and additional draft assets. TJ Warren is also headed to the Suns. Phoenix sent its unprotected first-round picks in 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029 in the deal, along with a first-round pick swap in 2028, per multiple reports.
Celtics trade rumors: Payton Pritchard, Danilo Gallinari package floated for center help (report)
The NBA trade deadline is less than a day away and the Celtics are in search of a big man according to a new report. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reports that Boston is testing out the value of reserve guard Payton Pritchard and injured forward Danilo Gallinari in hopes of bringing in some help for the team’s frontcourt. Jakob Poeltl and Mo Bamba are two names that would fit the salary structure for a hypothetical swap per Fischer. A Poeltl trade would require the inclusion of additional draft compensation per a league source. The Celtics are highly unlikely to pursue Bamba in a deal that includes Pritchard without getting back other assets.
Meet Mike Muscala: What Celtics big man said about joining Boston at trade deadline
BOSTON — Mike Muscala said the text messages started coming in the morning. While there were still hours before Thursday’s trade deadline, the Celtics struck early as they made a deal with the Thunder to land the big man. Boston sent Justin Jackson and two second-round picks to Oklahoma City as part of the deal.
Russell Westbrook has heated halftime exchange with coach in Lakers locker room (report)
On the night that LeBron James broke the NBA’s all-time scoring record, there was a beef involving coach Darvin Ham and star point guard Russell Westbrook in the Los Angeles Lakers locker room. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers coach and guard got into a “brief, heated verbal...
MassLive.com
Celtics acquire Mike Muscala from Thunder for Justin Jackson, picks (report)
As expected, the Celtics didn’t make a flashy move at Thursday’s trade deadline as the best team in the NBA. But they were able to get some big man insurance, which was a priority considering the state of their roster. The Celtics acquired Thunder big man Mike Muscala...
Raptors acquire Celtics trade target Jakob Poeltl for Khem Birch, draft picks (report)
The Celtics saw one of their potential trade targets come off the board on Thursday morning as Jakob Poeltl is headed to the Raptors. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com was first to report that the Spurs center will be dealt to Toronto in exchange for Khem Birch, a protected 2024 first-round pick and two second-round picks.
Kyrie Irving reacts to Kevin Durant trade to Suns: ‘I’m glad he got out of there’
Just days after Kyrie Irving was sent to the Western Conference, his former teammate Kevin Durant joined him. Brooklyn dealt the superstar forward to the Phoenix Suns on Thursday morning in a deal to land Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks and additional draft assets. TJ Warren is also headed to the Suns and Phoenix sent its unprotected first-round picks in 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029 in the deal to Brooklyn, along with a first-round pick swap in 2028, per multiple reports as part of the swap.
How Celtics’ trade options change with Jakob Poeltl headed to Raptors
The Celtics’ trade options changed dramatically in the early hours Thursday morning, and it wasn’t just the Kevin Durant trade that will shake up the rest of the league. Spurs big man Jakob Poeltl, who the C’s have been connected to for weeks, was reportedly traded to the Raptors.
NBA world blasts shocking Bucks news
The Milwaukee Bucks may soon be under new ownership. Shams Charania of The Athletic delivered a bombshell report on Friday afternoon. Charania reported that the current Milwaukee co-owner, Marc Lasry, is reportedly in “serious talks” to sell his stake of the team to Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam. American businessman/Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and Haslam Sports Read more... The post NBA world blasts shocking Bucks news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
10 Celtics buyout targets after trade deadline as Boston looks for wing depth
The NBA’s trade deadline has finally passed after 3 p.m. Thursday as there was plenty of movement and chaos over the past week. Kevin Durant is on the Suns, Kyrie Irving is a Maverick, the Celtics made a smaller depth move and plenty more happened in the NBA in the lead-up to the deadline.
Four takeaways as Celtics beat Hornets 127-116 as Mike Muscala shines in debut
The Celtics got off to a winning note after the trade deadline, cruising to an easy 127-116 victory over the Charlotte Hornets at TD Garden on Friday night. Jayson Tatum led the way for Boston with a game-high 41 points while Derrick White added a career-high 33 points, helping the hosts overcome the absence of three starters (Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Al Horford) in the victory.
Celtics’ Brad Stevens on Mike Muscala trade: ‘That’s a person you want to have’
BOSTON — While the Celtics were relatively quiet at the trade deadline, they still made a small upgrade at the end of their roster. The front office traded for Mike Muscala from the Thunder in a deal that sent Justin Jackson and two second-round picks to Oklahoma City. Muscala...
Blake Griffin takes subtle jab at Doc Rivers coaching after Celtics win over 76ers
Celtics forward Blake Griffin entered Wednesday’s game against the 76ers shooting 32 percent from 3-point range. He boosted that season mark by six percentage points after going 5-of-8 from 3-point range in Boston’s win over Philadelphia at TD Garden. It was a Celtics-best shooting night for the big man filling in for Rob Williams at center and it came for a simple reason according to the veteran.
How Patriots could create $20 million more in cap space with just a few moves
As it stands, the Patriots have a cool $32.7 million in cap space, per OverTheCap.com. All salary figures moving forward are from that website, too; it’s a tremendous resource. That $32.7 million is the sixth-most of anyone in the league at this point, so without doing any major bookkeeping...
