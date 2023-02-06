Actor Cody Longo, best known for his roles in the soap operas Hollywood Heights and Days of Our Lives, was found dead in his home this week while police were performing a wellness check, TMZ reports. Longo was only 34 years old. “He was an amazing father and the best husband. Our whole world is shattered,” Longo’s wife, Stephanie, was quoted telling TMZ.He leaves behind his wife and three children, a 5-year-old and 1-year-old son, and a 7-year-old daughter. The grim discovery was reportedly made Wednesday at Longo’s home in Austin, Texas. His wife became concerned after she could not...

AUSTIN, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO