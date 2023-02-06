ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

rhinotimes.com

Jon Hardister’s New Bill Explodes School Board Vacancy Battle

Republican NC Rep. Jon Hardister has filed a bill that will ultimately allow the Guilford County Republican Party to fill the Guilford County Board of Education vacancy with the party’s choice – teacher Michael Logan – despite the Democrats on the school board voting Logan down three times.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
The Center Square

Expansion of North Carolina gun rights in more than half dozen bills

(The Center Square) – Firearm use, storage, and sales in the Old North State are part of more than a half dozen bills introduced in the 2023 legislative session, with most aimed at expanding gun rights. Some of the gun-related bills are targeted at specific citizens, while others could have broad implications for North Carolina's gun owners. House Bill 50, and an identical Senate Bill 40, would repeal several sections...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
rhinotimes.com

Greensboro Receives Federal Grant To Reduce Traffic Deaths

The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced this week that North Carolina would be receiving $8.15 million in federal grants to help reduce traffic deaths. The $8.15 million will be distributed to a dozen cities, towns and regional planning organizations in the state from the US Department of Transportation’s Safe Streets for All Program.
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Former High Point Deputy Manager Will Still Electrify The City

Though he retired just over a year ago as High Point deputy city manager, it turns out Randy McCaslin will still play a role making decisions that affect High Point. McCaslin has been named the chairman of North Carolina ElectriCities Board of Directors. That’s the entity that helps High Point and other cities in the state that provide their own electricity rather than rely on private companies such as Duke Energy.
HIGH POINT, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Teacher Suspended After Cursing and Grabbing Student

A North Carolina teacher has been suspended after reportedly cursing and grabbing a student. The video has gone viral after an art teacher at Ashley Park K-8 in Charlotte is shown grabbing the student then pushing him down. The video shows the 11 year being berated by the teacher. According...
CHARLOTTE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Several North Carolina cities rank high for traffic deaths

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The U.S. Department of Transportation is investing $800 million nationwide in grants to make roads safer. In 2021, the nation reached a 16-year high for traffic fatalities with 42,915 lives lost on the roads, according to the U.S. DOT. Mecklenburg County made it on the top...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Guilford County Launching Huge Counteroffensive In the Opioid War

For three decades, the opioid addiction epidemic has marched on, taking one life after another in Guilford County as well as across the US. Guilford County government – with funding from a national lawsuit filed by local and state governments against opioid manufacturers and distributors – is now set to launch a huge, well-funded, long-term counteroffensive meant to halt the epidemic locally and save lives that would otherwise be lost.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
iheart.com

Snow Possible for WNC, Juvenile Accused in Restaurant Worker Shooting

(Haywood County, NC) -- Leaders in Haywood County are meeting later this month to discuss financing for a jail expansion. The commission chair told WLOS-TV this week that more than 150 beds are expected to be added to the 90 that already exist. That expansion could cost more than 20-million-dollars. The cost to do that could include a higher tax rate in Haywood County.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Guilford Commissioners To Present Wish List To Local Delegation

On Friday morning, Feb. 10, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners is meeting with the local delegation of state representatives to let the state reps know what moves in the coming 2023 legislative session would benefit the county. The board meets with the legislators periodically to keep them apprised of...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

White Neighborhoods Left Out Of City Community Value Interviews

At the City Council retreat on Thursday, Feb. 2, councilmembers heard a report on the “Community Value Survey & Listening Tour.”. This report was based on the “listening tour” made by City Manager Tai Jaiyeoba in February and March 2022, along with a survey and stakeholder interviews.
GREENSBORO, NC
Mount Airy News

Project Cobra strikes Mount Airy

Secretive no more, Project Cobra has been uncoiled and brought forward from the shadows to be revealed. Surry County will be the beneficiary of its snakebite as it was announced Friday that it is Renfro Brands who will be the beneficiary of tax incentives to grow their operation on Riverside Drive in Mount Airy.
MOUNT AIRY, NC

