For three decades, the opioid addiction epidemic has marched on, taking one life after another in Guilford County as well as across the US. Guilford County government – with funding from a national lawsuit filed by local and state governments against opioid manufacturers and distributors – is now set to launch a huge, well-funded, long-term counteroffensive meant to halt the epidemic locally and save lives that would otherwise be lost.

GUILFORD COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO