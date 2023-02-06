Read full article on original website
Jon Hardister’s New Bill Explodes School Board Vacancy Battle
Republican NC Rep. Jon Hardister has filed a bill that will ultimately allow the Guilford County Republican Party to fill the Guilford County Board of Education vacancy with the party’s choice – teacher Michael Logan – despite the Democrats on the school board voting Logan down three times.
Expansion of North Carolina gun rights in more than half dozen bills
(The Center Square) – Firearm use, storage, and sales in the Old North State are part of more than a half dozen bills introduced in the 2023 legislative session, with most aimed at expanding gun rights. Some of the gun-related bills are targeted at specific citizens, while others could have broad implications for North Carolina's gun owners. House Bill 50, and an identical Senate Bill 40, would repeal several sections...
Greensboro Receives Federal Grant To Reduce Traffic Deaths
The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced this week that North Carolina would be receiving $8.15 million in federal grants to help reduce traffic deaths. The $8.15 million will be distributed to a dozen cities, towns and regional planning organizations in the state from the US Department of Transportation’s Safe Streets for All Program.
Riot bill passes NC House with enough votes to override a veto by Gov. Cooper
A previous version of an anti-rioting bill was first filed in response to the protests in Raleigh and other cities following the murder of George Floyd in 2020.
Former High Point Deputy Manager Will Still Electrify The City
Though he retired just over a year ago as High Point deputy city manager, it turns out Randy McCaslin will still play a role making decisions that affect High Point. McCaslin has been named the chairman of North Carolina ElectriCities Board of Directors. That’s the entity that helps High Point and other cities in the state that provide their own electricity rather than rely on private companies such as Duke Energy.
North Carolina Teacher Suspended After Cursing and Grabbing Student
A North Carolina teacher has been suspended after reportedly cursing and grabbing a student. The video has gone viral after an art teacher at Ashley Park K-8 in Charlotte is shown grabbing the student then pushing him down. The video shows the 11 year being berated by the teacher. According...
The history of the North Carolina Executive Mansion
The mansion welcomed its first governor in January 1891.
Several North Carolina cities rank high for traffic deaths
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The U.S. Department of Transportation is investing $800 million nationwide in grants to make roads safer. In 2021, the nation reached a 16-year high for traffic fatalities with 42,915 lives lost on the roads, according to the U.S. DOT. Mecklenburg County made it on the top...
Guilford County Launching Huge Counteroffensive In the Opioid War
For three decades, the opioid addiction epidemic has marched on, taking one life after another in Guilford County as well as across the US. Guilford County government – with funding from a national lawsuit filed by local and state governments against opioid manufacturers and distributors – is now set to launch a huge, well-funded, long-term counteroffensive meant to halt the epidemic locally and save lives that would otherwise be lost.
‘Quiet rebel’: Shirley Fulton, first Black woman elected Superior Court judge in NC, dies at 71
Longtime Mecklenburg County Judge Shirley Fulton has died at the age of 71, our partners at the Charlotte Observer report.
North Carolina witness reports hovering bright orange light
A North Carolina witness at Johnsonville reported watching and photographing a hovering, bright orange light at 9:45 p.m. on March 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Snow Possible for WNC, Juvenile Accused in Restaurant Worker Shooting
(Haywood County, NC) -- Leaders in Haywood County are meeting later this month to discuss financing for a jail expansion. The commission chair told WLOS-TV this week that more than 150 beds are expected to be added to the 90 that already exist. That expansion could cost more than 20-million-dollars. The cost to do that could include a higher tax rate in Haywood County.
Parents’ Bill of Rights passes in the North Carolina Senate
Boiling Spring Lakes to consider banning food trucks at dam restoration project site. The ordinance would ban food trucks from setting up at the dam restoration project sites once it gets started, which could be as soon as next month. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Town of Bladenboro issued...
‘The whole state will benefit’: Johnston County court staff working through weekend to ready for $85 million system overhaul
As Johnston County Clerk of Court Michelle Ball puts it: "out with paper and in with electronics."
NC board suspends license of homebuilder Action 9′s been investigating
North Carolina’s Licensing Board for General Contractors has suspended Aaron Guess’s license for allegedly failing to disclose certain information when he tried to renew his license in 2019.
Guilford Commissioners To Present Wish List To Local Delegation
On Friday morning, Feb. 10, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners is meeting with the local delegation of state representatives to let the state reps know what moves in the coming 2023 legislative session would benefit the county. The board meets with the legislators periodically to keep them apprised of...
White Neighborhoods Left Out Of City Community Value Interviews
At the City Council retreat on Thursday, Feb. 2, councilmembers heard a report on the “Community Value Survey & Listening Tour.”. This report was based on the “listening tour” made by City Manager Tai Jaiyeoba in February and March 2022, along with a survey and stakeholder interviews.
Boom Supersonic Begins Building Airliner Superfactory in North Carolina
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Aviation company Boom Supersonic announced it began...
Balfour Beatty awarded $242m design-and-build contract for Interstate 70 in North Carolina
UK contractor Balfour Beatty has been awarded a $242m design-and-build contract to upgrade the Interstate 70. The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) has tasked it with improving mobility for the military and increasing safety on 10km of road between the Havelock Bypass and Thurman Road in Craven County. The...
Project Cobra strikes Mount Airy
Secretive no more, Project Cobra has been uncoiled and brought forward from the shadows to be revealed. Surry County will be the beneficiary of its snakebite as it was announced Friday that it is Renfro Brands who will be the beneficiary of tax incentives to grow their operation on Riverside Drive in Mount Airy.
