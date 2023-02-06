The NBA trade deadline is less than a day away and the Celtics are in search of a big man according to a new report. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reports that Boston is testing out the value of reserve guard Payton Pritchard and injured forward Danilo Gallinari in hopes of bringing in some help for the team’s frontcourt. Jakob Poeltl and Mo Bamba are two names that would fit the salary structure for a hypothetical swap per Fischer. A Poeltl trade would require the inclusion of additional draft compensation per a league source. The Celtics are highly unlikely to pursue Bamba in a deal that includes Pritchard without getting back other assets.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO