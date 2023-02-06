Read full article on original website
Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the PistonsOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
A Historic Wall Stands Alone in the Motor CityBashar SalameDetroit, MI
The man giving away millions in MichiganAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
Livonia School Shuts Down Amid Norovirus OutbreakHamza HayatLivonia, MI
Michigan boy, 6, uses dad’s phone to order $1K worth of food from GrubHubB.R. ShenoyDetroit, MI
Warriors’ plan for Gary Payton II after failed physical
The Golden State Warriors have until Saturday to decide whether they will push through the Gary Payton II trade or rescind their offer and cancel the whole four-team trade. And sure enough, the team is doing its due diligence to make sure they do the right thing. According to the...
LeBron James Took Two Goats To Dinner Party After Breaking All-Time Scoring Record
LeBron James found an interesting way to celebrate after breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record.
NFL Honors 2023: Free live stream, TV, how to watch MVP announcement
Both Super Bowl quarterbacks have a chance to add to their hardware collection on Thursday night. At NFL Honors 2023, Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts are both MVP nominees, along with Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, and Justin Jefferson. There are plenty of awards that’ll be handed out, and fans can watch it on traditional cable or stream it online.
NBA trade deadline 2023: What trades happened today? Full recap of moves
UPDATE: That’s it from the Trade Deadline. Here’s a full rundown of all of the moves from Thursday. It’s time for the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline as teams across the league gear up to try and improve for a playoff push -- or tear things down and try to rebuild.
Four takeaways as Celtics beat Hornets 127-116 as Mike Muscala shines in debut
The Celtics got off to a winning note after the trade deadline, cruising to an easy 127-116 victory over the Charlotte Hornets at TD Garden on Friday night. Jayson Tatum led the way for Boston with a game-high 41 points while Derrick White added a career-high 33 points, helping the hosts overcome the absence of three starters (Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Al Horford) in the victory.
NBA world blasts shocking Bucks news
The Milwaukee Bucks may soon be under new ownership. Shams Charania of The Athletic delivered a bombshell report on Friday afternoon. Charania reported that the current Milwaukee co-owner, Marc Lasry, is reportedly in “serious talks” to sell his stake of the team to Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam. American businessman/Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and Haslam Sports Read more... The post NBA world blasts shocking Bucks news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Jaylen Brown injury: Celtics star’s status to be updated next week after facial fracture
BOSTON — The Celtics, as expected, won’t have Jaylen Brown in their next few games after he suffered a facial fracture in Wednesday’s win over the 76ers. Brown had a “maxillary facial fracture” and his status will be updated next week, per the team. Brown...
What Celtics’ Mike Muscala trade means for Boston’s center rotation, playoff run
While the rest of the NBA is busy putting together huge moves, the Celtics were predictably content laying low ahead of Thursday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline. That’s the luxury they’re afforded as the best team in the league as the C’s have a deep roster with a proven core that went to the NBA Finals last season.
Russell Westbrook has heated halftime exchange with coach in Lakers locker room (report)
On the night that LeBron James broke the NBA’s all-time scoring record, there was a beef involving coach Darvin Ham and star point guard Russell Westbrook in the Los Angeles Lakers locker room. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers coach and guard got into a “brief, heated verbal...
MassLive.com
Celtics acquire Mike Muscala from Thunder for Justin Jackson, picks (report)
As expected, the Celtics didn’t make a flashy move at Thursday’s trade deadline as the best team in the NBA. But they were able to get some big man insurance, which was a priority considering the state of their roster. The Celtics acquired Thunder big man Mike Muscala...
How Kevin Durant trade impacts Celtics options at trade deadline and beyond
The Brooklyn Nets turned the world upside down on Thursday morning after agreeing to deal All-Star Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns in a blockbuster trade. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com was first to report the Nets will get a ton of assets from Phoenix in the deal including Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks and additional draft assets. TJ Warren is also headed to the Suns. Phoenix sent its unprotected first-round picks in 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029 in the deal, along with a first-round pick swap in 2028, per multiple reports.
Meet Mike Muscala: What Celtics big man said about joining Boston at trade deadline
BOSTON — Mike Muscala said the text messages started coming in the morning. While there were still hours before Thursday’s trade deadline, the Celtics struck early as they made a deal with the Thunder to land the big man. Boston sent Justin Jackson and two second-round picks to Oklahoma City as part of the deal.
How Celtics’ trade options change with Jakob Poeltl headed to Raptors
The Celtics’ trade options changed dramatically in the early hours Thursday morning, and it wasn’t just the Kevin Durant trade that will shake up the rest of the league. Spurs big man Jakob Poeltl, who the C’s have been connected to for weeks, was reportedly traded to the Raptors.
Celtics trade rumors: Payton Pritchard, Danilo Gallinari package floated for center help (report)
The NBA trade deadline is less than a day away and the Celtics are in search of a big man according to a new report. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reports that Boston is testing out the value of reserve guard Payton Pritchard and injured forward Danilo Gallinari in hopes of bringing in some help for the team’s frontcourt. Jakob Poeltl and Mo Bamba are two names that would fit the salary structure for a hypothetical swap per Fischer. A Poeltl trade would require the inclusion of additional draft compensation per a league source. The Celtics are highly unlikely to pursue Bamba in a deal that includes Pritchard without getting back other assets.
What Kevin Durant trade to Suns means for Celtics, East playoff race
While the NBA’s trade deadline always brings surprises right up until the buzzer, the Nets and Suns agreed to a league-altering move early Thursday morning. Kevin Durant is headed to Phoenix — where he wanted to go dating back to last offseason — in a blockbuster deal that ends up with the Nets getting a haul of draft picks.
Super Bowl picks vs. spread, prop bets for Eagles vs. Chiefs
I still kind of think the Bills are going to finally win a Super Bowl this year. But since they didn’t even make the conference championship game, I’m not going to pick them. This actually is a terrific Super Bowl matchup with plenty of outstanding subplots. Kelce vs....
Celtics’ Jayson Tatum feels ‘terrible’ elbowing Jaylen Brown: ‘I need to buy him a car’
BOSTON — The Celtics played their first game since Jaylen Brown went down with a facial contusion, and there’s now a chance Brown won’t play in next week’s All-Star game. Brown will reevaluated next week, and while he won’t need surgery, it’s still a tough, painful hit for Brown right before the All-Star break.
Kyrie Irving reacts to Kevin Durant trade to Suns: ‘I’m glad he got out of there’
Just days after Kyrie Irving was sent to the Western Conference, his former teammate Kevin Durant joined him. Brooklyn dealt the superstar forward to the Phoenix Suns on Thursday morning in a deal to land Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks and additional draft assets. TJ Warren is also headed to the Suns and Phoenix sent its unprotected first-round picks in 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029 in the deal to Brooklyn, along with a first-round pick swap in 2028, per multiple reports as part of the swap.
Danny Green buyout: Celtics to pursue guard if waived by Rockets (report)
The Celtics still have a roster spot open after the trade deadline and they will be looking to a veteran wing to fill it in Danny Green. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports the Celtics are one of several teams (Cavs, LA) that are expected to have interest in the former Grizzlies wing.
Blake Griffin takes subtle jab at Doc Rivers coaching after Celtics win over 76ers
Celtics forward Blake Griffin entered Wednesday’s game against the 76ers shooting 32 percent from 3-point range. He boosted that season mark by six percentage points after going 5-of-8 from 3-point range in Boston’s win over Philadelphia at TD Garden. It was a Celtics-best shooting night for the big man filling in for Rob Williams at center and it came for a simple reason according to the veteran.
