WECT
Arrest made in armed robbery of Burger King
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man has been arrested in connection to the armed robbery of a fast-food restaurant this week. According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Maurice Lamar was arrested on Mulberry Ave. on Thursday. The sheriff’s office says a man brandishing a firearm entered the...
WECT
POLICE: Man bites officer during DWI arrest
WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) - An officer is recovering after police say he suffered a significant bite wound during an arrest. Thursday evening, Wallace Police Officers pulled Brandon Murphy over to arrest him for driving while drunk. During the arrest, Murphy tried to run away. When an officer grabbed the man,...
cbs17
Hope Mills woman charged with taking $48,000 from fire department in Cumberland County, sheriff’s office says
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Hope Mills woman has been accused of stealing more than $48,000 from a small fire department where she was the treasurer and secretary. Kimberly Reeves, 52, was arrested and charged Friday morning with felony larceny by employee, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said. She was employed at Pearce’s Mill Fire Department, a subdivision just south of Fayetteville.
2 jailed, 3 wanted in killing of man in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two people are in jail facing murder charges and Robeson County authorities are looking for three others in connection with the death of a 22-year- old man found dead in a car on Feb . 1 near Lumberton, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ office. Tyler Jacob Scott, 20, and Destinee […]
WECT
Pembroke man arrested, charged in Robeson County hit-and-run investigation
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Deputies have made an arrest in connection to a hit and run which left a 91-year-old woman critically injured. Early Wednesday morning, crews responded to a call of a hit and run on the 2800 block of Mt. Zion Road in Red Springs. On arrival, they found the victim in critical condition.
iredellfreenews.com
Sheriff: Suspect faces drug trafficking charges after pursuit ends in crash
An Ohio man faces more than a dozen felony charges, including drug trafficking, after he crashed an SUV while being pursued by Iredell County Sheriff’s Office deputies. Sheriff Darren Campbell announced the arrest of Michael Lamar Gaines, 39, of Akron, Ohio, in a news release Thursday. On Monday, February...
wpde.com
Deputies seeking man wanted in Scotland County armed robbery
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — The Scotland County Sheriff's Office is looking for a Robeson County man wanted in connection to an armed robbery. On Sunday, deputies responded to the incident at County Line Grocery Store on Highway 71, according to the sheriff's office. The suspect had reportedly already...
WECT
Two women sentenced for operation of illicit massage parlors in Wilmington and Cary
NEW BERN, N.C. (WECT) - Two women from Wilmington and Flushing, N.Y., have been sentenced to prison for their involvement in an illicit massage parlor operation between August of 2020 and June of 2021. Ming Ji Cao was sentenced Friday to 18 months in prison and a $1000 fine, while...
Suspect, Davidson County Sheriff’s Office deputy in hospital after shooting, deputies say
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The State Bureau of Investigation will investigate after a sheriff’s office deputy was involved in a shooting with a suspect. The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office was initially called just after 11 a.m. about a suspicious vehicle in the Arnold Road area north of Lexington. A vehicle being driven by the […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Man Arrested in Double Murder Cold Case from 1984
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives have charged a man in a nearly 40-year-old double murder cold case. James Thomas Pratt, 60, was arrested and charged in the murders of 27-year Sarah Mobley Hall and her 10-year-old son, Derrick Mobley. Sarah Mobley Hall and her son were found dead in their...
91-year-old woman in critical condition, NC man arrested for hit-and-run: sheriff
After arriving, officials found a 91-year-old woman with critical injuries.
1 hurt, 1 in custody after shooting on Strawberry Street in Marion
MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion Police are investigating after a shooting in the 1100 block of Strawberry Street on Thursday, police chief Tony Flowers said. One person was shot and taken to the hospital, according to Flowers. Another person is in custody. The identity of the person in custody was not immediately available. No additional […]
Two people stabbed during restaurant fight
LUMBERTON — Two people received serious injuries in a fight in a restaurant. According to a statement released by the Lumber
WECT
Infant dies, 2 men identified in triple fatal shooting in Fayetteville
“It was embarrassing”: Cape Fear Literacy Council student learns to read at 54. Documentary on local child with Koolen-de Vries Syndrome to be screened in Wilmington for the first time. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Ashley Point, Davis' mother, joins WECT to talk about her son's condition and the...
WECT
Wilmington man sentenced for armed robbery at Carrabba’s Italian Grill
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cornelius Riley was sentenced on Feb. 9 to 97 months in prison for charges connected to an armed robbery at Carrabba’s Italian Grill. Riley, a 62-year-old Wilmington resident, pled guilty on June 1, 2022 to interference with commerce by robbery and brandishing a firearm in the furtherance of a crime of violence.
WECT
Wilmington man sentenced to firearm charge after several arrests
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man was sentenced Tuesday to 54 months in prison for multiple felon in possession of firearm charges. Michael Tyron Bridges, 27, pled guilty to the charge on Oct. 31 of 2022 and was a named defendant in the 2018 New Hanover County Permanent Injunction declaring the 720 Gangster Disciple street gang a public nuisance in New Hanover County.
wpde.com
3 teens hurt in Laurinburg drive-by shooting: Police
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — Four people are recovering after being shot just before 6:30 Wednesday evening in the area of Marcellus Street, according to Cpt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Dept. Young said officers found two victims on the scene and were notified that two more victims had...
WRAL
Fayetteville Police arrest, charge suspect for indecent liberties with a child Wednesday
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department's Special Victims Unit charged a man Tuesday in connection to a statutory sex offense. According to Fayetteville P.D., the charges stemmed from a statutory sex offense that occurred on January 29. Police responded to a residence at the Loch Lomond...
WMBF
Lone survivor of Robeson County triple homicide released from hospital
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - The lone survivor of a triple homicide in Robeson County is out of the hospital. Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins told WMBF News that 71-year-old Equilla Biggs was released from the hospital. She is continuing her recovery from home. Biggs was shot in late January...
North Carolina felon gangster busted with 5 guns, including Glock, large capacity ammunition: Department of Justice
A convicted felon, that was also proved to be in a street gang, was convicted to four-and-a-half years in prison after multiple gun busts while out on multiple bonds.
