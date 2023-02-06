ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WECT

Arrest made in armed robbery of Burger King

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man has been arrested in connection to the armed robbery of a fast-food restaurant this week. According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Maurice Lamar was arrested on Mulberry Ave. on Thursday. The sheriff’s office says a man brandishing a firearm entered the...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

POLICE: Man bites officer during DWI arrest

WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) - An officer is recovering after police say he suffered a significant bite wound during an arrest. Thursday evening, Wallace Police Officers pulled Brandon Murphy over to arrest him for driving while drunk. During the arrest, Murphy tried to run away. When an officer grabbed the man,...
WALLACE, NC
cbs17

Hope Mills woman charged with taking $48,000 from fire department in Cumberland County, sheriff’s office says

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Hope Mills woman has been accused of stealing more than $48,000 from a small fire department where she was the treasurer and secretary. Kimberly Reeves, 52, was arrested and charged Friday morning with felony larceny by employee, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said. She was employed at Pearce’s Mill Fire Department, a subdivision just south of Fayetteville.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

2 jailed, 3 wanted in killing of man in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two people are in jail facing murder charges and Robeson County authorities are looking for three others in connection with the death of a 22-year- old man found dead in a car on Feb . 1 near Lumberton, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ office. Tyler Jacob Scott, 20, and Destinee […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Deputies seeking man wanted in Scotland County armed robbery

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — The Scotland County Sheriff's Office is looking for a Robeson County man wanted in connection to an armed robbery. On Sunday, deputies responded to the incident at County Line Grocery Store on Highway 71, according to the sheriff's office. The suspect had reportedly already...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Man Arrested in Double Murder Cold Case from 1984

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives have charged a man in a nearly 40-year-old double murder cold case. James Thomas Pratt, 60, was arrested and charged in the murders of 27-year Sarah Mobley Hall and her 10-year-old son, Derrick Mobley. Sarah Mobley Hall and her son were found dead in their...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTW News13

1 hurt, 1 in custody after shooting on Strawberry Street in Marion

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion Police are investigating after a shooting in the 1100 block of Strawberry Street on Thursday, police chief Tony Flowers said. One person was shot and taken to the hospital, according to Flowers. Another person is in custody. The identity of the person in custody was not immediately available. No additional […]
MARION, SC
WECT

Wilmington man sentenced for armed robbery at Carrabba’s Italian Grill

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cornelius Riley was sentenced on Feb. 9 to 97 months in prison for charges connected to an armed robbery at Carrabba’s Italian Grill. Riley, a 62-year-old Wilmington resident, pled guilty on June 1, 2022 to interference with commerce by robbery and brandishing a firearm in the furtherance of a crime of violence.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Wilmington man sentenced to firearm charge after several arrests

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man was sentenced Tuesday to 54 months in prison for multiple felon in possession of firearm charges. Michael Tyron Bridges, 27, pled guilty to the charge on Oct. 31 of 2022 and was a named defendant in the 2018 New Hanover County Permanent Injunction declaring the 720 Gangster Disciple street gang a public nuisance in New Hanover County.
WILMINGTON, NC
wpde.com

3 teens hurt in Laurinburg drive-by shooting: Police

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — Four people are recovering after being shot just before 6:30 Wednesday evening in the area of Marcellus Street, according to Cpt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Dept. Young said officers found two victims on the scene and were notified that two more victims had...
LAURINBURG, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy