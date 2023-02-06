ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

7-car pileup on Interstate 95 in Needham causes delays

A crash on Interstate 95 involving multiple vehicles caused delays Friday morning in Needham, authorities said. The crash occurred near Exit 35, which connects to Highland Avenue, and involved seven cars, Massachusetts State Police said. Both the right and center lanes of the highway were blocked off, leaving only one...
NEEDHAM, MA
Single-family residence sells for $915,000 in Northborough

Nada Kanaan bought the property at 35 Smith Road, Northborough, from Kenneth Hirakawa and Catherine Hirakawa on Jan. 17, 2023, for $915,000 which represents a price per square foot of $269. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an attached garage as well as one parking space. The unit and sits on a 81,261 square-foot lot.
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
Cabot’s Ice Cream & Restaurant sold to owners of Newton luncheonette

Longtime and beloved Newton business Cabot’s Ice Cream & Restaurant is being sold to new ownership after being run by the same family for more than 50 years. The Charles River Regional Chamber announced on Thursday the small business’ owner, Joe Prestejohn, is set to retire at age 65 and has chosen to sell Cabot’s to the owners of the retro-themed Johnny’s Luncheonette in Newton Centre, Kevin and Karen “Kay” Masterson.
NEWTON, MA
Single family residence sells for $385,000 in Worcester

Jorgo Tollkuci and Petrula Karapanxho acquired the property at 55 Wrentham Road, Worcester, from Henry W Mayette and Helena Mayette on Jan. 17, 2023. The $385,000 purchase price works out to $286 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
WORCESTER, MA
Athol man arrested and held in connection with November shooting

A 47-year-old Athol man was ordered held without the right to bail in connection with a November shooting after he was deemed too dangerous for pretrial release by an Orange District Court Judge, the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Yamil C. Nunez, was arrested by Athol Police and...
ATHOL, MA
Mass. State Lottery winner: Mutual station sells $100,000 scratch ticket

A Massachusetts State Lottery player bought a winning $100,000 scratch ticket from an auto repair shop and came forward to claim their prize on Feb. 9. The $100,000 scratch ticket was from the “Millions” game. The winning ticket was sold in Braintree from the Highland Mutual Auto Repair shop, and was one of 29 total tickets from the “Millions” game worth $600 or more that was claimed on Thursday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Condominium in Mashpee sells for $1.2 million

Sandra Rosen bought the property at 70 Simons Road, Mashpee, from R Lewis T Henry on Jan. 18, 2023. The $1,150,000 purchase price works out to $563 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and three bathrooms. Additional units have recently been purchased close by:. A 5,405-square-foot unit at...
MASHPEE, MA
