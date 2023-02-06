Read full article on original website
Somerville starts ‘consolidated rental waitlist’ for affordable housingThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
8 Boston Apartments Under $1,200 a MonthEvan CrosbyBoston, MA
Boston Institute for Nonprofit Journalism raises $5,000 to keep the Somerville Wire running temporarilyThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
The Trailblazing Tremont House: The Birth of the Modern American Hotel Industry in 1829CJ CoombsBoston, MA
10 Boston Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyBoston, MA
7-car pileup on Interstate 95 in Needham causes delays
A crash on Interstate 95 involving multiple vehicles caused delays Friday morning in Needham, authorities said. The crash occurred near Exit 35, which connects to Highland Avenue, and involved seven cars, Massachusetts State Police said. Both the right and center lanes of the highway were blocked off, leaving only one...
2 McDonald’s workers injured in attempted drive-thru robbery in Roslindale, police say
Tuesday night, two employees at a McDonald’s in Roslindale were injured after a suspect tried to rob the fast-food restaurant through a drive-thru window, Boston police said. At 8:47 p.m. at 718 American Legion Highway, a suspect reached their hands through the drive-through window of the restaurant in an...
Body pulled from Charles River identified as Tale Assalif of Cambridge
Massachusetts State Police have identified the body of the man who was pulled out of the Charles River on Thursday as Tale Assalif, 55, of Cambridge. Assalif was reported missing to Cambridge police on Thursday afternoon after he did not show up at his job, the state police said. The last time Assalif’s family saw him was on Tuesday.
Worcester Wares closing its Canal District Worcester Public Market location
A little more than three years after opening, Worcester Wares is closing its second location in Worcester Public Market on March 19, according to owner Jessica Walsh. Walsh opened the store’s main location in the DCU Center in 2015 and opened the second location in the Canal District in the fall of 2019. The DCU Center store is not closing.
St. John’s Prep closed after 12-year-old found dead from gunshot in home, police say
Classes were canceled at a Massachusetts school after a student was found dead in an Andover home Thursday, officials said. A 56-year-old father, 55-year-old mother and 12-year-old son were found dead from gunshot wounds inside a home on on Porter Road, Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker said during a press conference Thursday.
James Freeman, of Worcester, arrested, charged in Main Street shooting
A second man has been arrested in connection with a Main Street shooting in Worcester last week, the Worcester Police Department said. James Freeman, 31, was arrested Wednesday night in connection with the Thursday, Feb 2. shooting in the area of 144 Main St., a few blocks from the Worcester Trial Courthouse.
James Freeman IV, of Worcester, pleads not guilty in Main Street shooting
An argument outside the Worcester Trial Courthouse led to a shooting on Main Street on Thursday, Feb, 2, according to prosecutors. A second man arrested and charged in connection with the shooting was arraigned in Worcester District Court Thursday morning. James Freeman IV pleaded not guilty to all 13 counts...
Single-family residence sells for $915,000 in Northborough
Nada Kanaan bought the property at 35 Smith Road, Northborough, from Kenneth Hirakawa and Catherine Hirakawa on Jan. 17, 2023, for $915,000 which represents a price per square foot of $269. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an attached garage as well as one parking space. The unit and sits on a 81,261 square-foot lot.
Cabot’s Ice Cream & Restaurant sold to owners of Newton luncheonette
Longtime and beloved Newton business Cabot’s Ice Cream & Restaurant is being sold to new ownership after being run by the same family for more than 50 years. The Charles River Regional Chamber announced on Thursday the small business’ owner, Joe Prestejohn, is set to retire at age 65 and has chosen to sell Cabot’s to the owners of the retro-themed Johnny’s Luncheonette in Newton Centre, Kevin and Karen “Kay” Masterson.
Kelvin Verde wanted in connection with fatal Burncoat St. shooting in Worcester
Worcester police are searching for a second suspect in connection with an October 2022 shooting on Burncoat Street that killed a 28-year-old man. On Friday, the police department issued a wanted poster for Kelvin Verde, 23, of Worcester stating it is attempting to locate him. Verde has been charged with...
Suspects in Worcester homicide forced their way into victim Andrew Barley’s house, police say
Two suspects in an October 2022 shooting on Burncoat Street in Worcester forced their way into the back of a house before making their way to the second floor and fatally shooting a 28-year-old man who lived there, police allege in court documents. Kelvin Verde, 23, of Worcester, and Berny...
3 family members dead from gunshots inside Andover home, officials say
UPDATE: Andover father, mother and 12-year-old son shot dead at home, officials say. Three family members were found dead inside a home from gunshot wounds in Andover in the early morning hours of Thursday, Feb. 9 according to the Andover Police Department and the Essex District Attorney’s Office. The...
Timeline of Duxbury killings: Prosecutor lays out case against Lindsay Clancy
On Tuesday, officials provided the most detailed timeline of events on the circumstances of Jan. 24, the night a Duxbury mother allegedly strangled her three children at their Summer Street home. At an arraignment for Lindsay Clancy, 32, at Plymouth District Court, a prosecutor alleged Clancy sent her husband on...
Mass. State Lottery winner: $100,000 prize sold at Mobil gas station
A $100,000 scratch ticket was sold from a Mobil gas station, and was one of three $100,000 lottery prizes won or claimed in the Massachusetts State Lottery games on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The winning $100,000 scratch ticket sold from Ted’s Stateline Mobil was for the “$15,000,000 Money Maker” game, and...
St. John’s Prep. to host prayer service after Andover family found dead
St. John’s Preparatory School in Danvers will hold a prayer service Thursday evening after a sixth-grade student was shot to death at his home early in the morning, authorities said. The school and the Essex County District Attorney’s Office have identified the student killed as Sebastian Robinson, 12. His...
Single family residence sells for $385,000 in Worcester
Jorgo Tollkuci and Petrula Karapanxho acquired the property at 55 Wrentham Road, Worcester, from Henry W Mayette and Helena Mayette on Jan. 17, 2023. The $385,000 purchase price works out to $286 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
Chance Brown charged with machine gun possession; was target of Worcester shooting
A Worcester man who was reportedly the target of a shooting and hours later arrested and charged with possession of a machine gun last week was ordered held without bail Wednesday. Chance Brown, 22, pleaded not guilty to all seven charges he is facing during his arraignment in Worcester Superior...
Athol man arrested and held in connection with November shooting
A 47-year-old Athol man was ordered held without the right to bail in connection with a November shooting after he was deemed too dangerous for pretrial release by an Orange District Court Judge, the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Yamil C. Nunez, was arrested by Athol Police and...
Mass. State Lottery winner: Mutual station sells $100,000 scratch ticket
A Massachusetts State Lottery player bought a winning $100,000 scratch ticket from an auto repair shop and came forward to claim their prize on Feb. 9. The $100,000 scratch ticket was from the “Millions” game. The winning ticket was sold in Braintree from the Highland Mutual Auto Repair shop, and was one of 29 total tickets from the “Millions” game worth $600 or more that was claimed on Thursday.
Condominium in Mashpee sells for $1.2 million
Sandra Rosen bought the property at 70 Simons Road, Mashpee, from R Lewis T Henry on Jan. 18, 2023. The $1,150,000 purchase price works out to $563 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and three bathrooms. Additional units have recently been purchased close by:. A 5,405-square-foot unit at...
