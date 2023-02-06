Read full article on original website
abccolumbia.com
Motorcyclist killed in overnight collision on Highway Church Road in Elgin
ELGIN, S.C. (WOLO) – A motorcyclist has died in an overnight collision in Elgin. Highway Patrol says it happened at the intersection of Highway Church Road and Steven Campbell Road at approximately 1:10 a.m. According to investigators, the victim crossed and ran over the right side of Highway Church...
New places to live and eat coming to Columbia and surrounding areas
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Residents in Columbia and surrounding areas are seeing more developments as we get further into the new year. This week the city of Columbia confirmed an apartment building with 200+ apartments going in on bull street and elmwood avenue. The building will not impact No Name Deli or the El Cheapo gas station there either.
abccolumbia.com
Lugoff man killed in motorcycle crash early this morning
KERSHAW, S.C. (WOLO)— The victim of a motorcycle accident has been identified by Kershaw County Coroner David West. The Coroner’s Office says 59 year-old John Artlip was pronounced dead this morning when he failed to stop at the intersection of Highway Church Road and Steven Campbell Road in Elgin. No other vehicles were involved.
abccolumbia.com
Traffic Alert: Avoid Sunset Blvd/Hope Ferry Rd. intersection
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—The Lexington Police Department is asking the public to avoid Sunset Blvd/US-378 due to a collision that destroyed a signal light box at the intersection of Sunset Blvd. and Hope Ferry Road. The wreck is cleared but traffic lights are currently out, say authorities, and officers are...
coladaily.com
Lugoff victim identified in early Friday morning motorcycle accident
Kershaw County Coroner David West has identified the victim of an early morning motorcycle accident in Lugoff. According to the coroner, 59-year-old Barry John Artlip of Lugoff was driving his motorcycle Friday around 1:10 a.m. on Steven Campbell Rd. He failed to stop at a stop sign when entering the intersection of Steven Campell Rd. and Highway Church Rd.
WIS-TV
Water main break leaves two Richland One schools without water, water restored
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to officials, water has been restored, and repairs are complete but boil water advisories remain in place. Two Richland District One schools are without water Wednesday morning after a water main break in the area. Karen York, the Richland One Executive Director of Communications said...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Co. accident shuts intersection down for hours
Lexington Co., SC (WOLO) — Traffic is back to normal at this hour and traffic crews are currently working on fixing signal lights in Lexington. Traffic stalled from a collision that took place around 2:45 Wednesday afternoon and remained closed in the area of Sunset Boulevard and Hope Ferry Road well into late evening.
abccolumbia.com
Columbia man safe after being pulled off bridge by deputy
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – One young man is safe after the efforts of a Richland County Sheriff’s Deputy and it all played out on tv. On January 12th, On Patrol Live captured the moments of Cpl. Kenny Fitzsimmons rescuing a man who was sitting on the edge of a bridge in Columbia. Cpl. Fitzsimmons says the 26-year-old male was sitting on the edge crying and staring at the traffic below.
WIS-TV
One dead and one injured after two-vehicle collision in Lee County
LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person has been pronounced deceased after a collision in Lee County, police say. According to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell the collision occurred at approximately 9:05 a.m. on Liberty Hill Road at Gilbert Road. Police said a 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling West on Liberty...
Wagener residents express concerns about damages to local road
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF)- “I’ll be happy to give you feedback on what I see recurring down that stretch of road and how I think it may be helpful to deal with some of it is drainage and some of it is the base,” said Wesley Edwards who lives on Wagontong Road in Wagener, South Carolina. […]
abccolumbia.com
City of Cayce passes new alarm ordinance
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Cayce passed a new alarm ordinance during their monthly council meeting on Jan. 25. The ordinance has been enacted to reduce false alarms and direct law enforcement towards more crucial efforts such as patrols to reduce burglaries, traffic collisions, driving under the influence (DUI) incidents and other initiatives.
abccolumbia.com
Richland Mall development plans announced
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Plans to update the Richland County Mall property are in the works. The site in Forest Acres was purchased by Southeastern Developers about a month ago. During a community breakfast yesterday, developers said phase one could take a few years, but will start within the next...
Victim in deadly Aiken area Burger King shooting identified
AIKEN, S.C. — An Aiken man is dead and another wounded following a shooting that happened Wednesday evening outside a fast-food restaurant. According to the Aiken Department of Public Safety, the shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. in the parking lot of a Burger King in the 1100 block of York Street.
Lee County crash leaves one dead, another injured on Thursday morning
LEE COUNTY, S.C. — One driver is dead and another is in the hospital following a Thursday morning crash in Lee County. Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell said the South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, which happened just after 9 a.m. at the intersection of Liberty Hill and Gilbert roads just over seven miles northeast of Bishopville.
abccolumbia.com
Developers discuss Phase 1 of Richland Mall property
FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Economic Report breakfast began with a review of the 2022 Richland County Economic Development Report. County leaders say it shows a successful industrial year. Many in attendance were eager to hear from Southeastern Development, owners of the Richland Mall location in Forest Acres, who closed on the mall around a month ago.
abccolumbia.com
Honda recalls thousands of vehicles due to faulty backup cameras
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Honda is recalling more than 114,000 2018 to 2020 Fit Hatchbacks and 2019 to 2022 HRV SUV’s. According to the company, the vehicles backup camera display may not work when it’s in reverse. The malfunction is the result of a faulty audio system circuit...
abccolumbia.com
Sumter man arrested for Dollar General Store armed robberies
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter deputies say 26 year-old Jeffery Lorenzo Miller II was arrested on Feb. 8 after he was involved in a string of armed robberies that took place at three separate Dollar General Stores in the Sumter area. The criminal activities occurred between 8 p.m.-9:30 p.m. on Feb. 7.
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: Man wanted in CiCis Pizza altercation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a man who was involved in an altercation outside of CiCis Pizza. Authorities say the incident occurred November, 2022. If you any information, please submit a tip to at http://crimesc.com. Tips may...
Lexington 2 announces 'highest level' accreditation restored at Brookland-Cayce HS
CAYCE, S.C. — A Lexington County school has had its accreditation returned to the "highest level" after being placed under watch by the state department of education less than a year earlier, school officials say. Lexington School District Two announced late Friday that Brookland-Cayce High School had been returned...
WIS-TV
Deputies searching for truck and diesel fuel stolen from Manning business
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information regarding a stolen truck and diesel fuel. Deputies said a 2014 Ram 5500 truck with an SC license plate number P815468 was stolen from a Manning business between Feb. 7 and Feb. 8.
