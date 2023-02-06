Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
Man killed in East Cleveland shooting, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland police are investigating the homicide of a man in the area of Eddy Road and Hartshorn, according to a release from the department. Police said on Wednesday around 6:28 p.m., an officer responded to the area for a call of shots fired. Upon arrival,...
Woman fatally shot in Cleveland Wednesday; suspect identified, police say
The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old woman that happened Wednesday in the city's North Collinwood neighborhood.
Suspect arrested in Georgia, accused in slaying of Maple Heights boy
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Authorities arrested a man in Georgia on Thursday in connection with the shooting death of a teenager in Bedford last month. David Harden III, 24, was taken into custody in Martinez, Georgia, on Thursday in the slaying of 13-year-old Hysheen Thomas, police said. Bedford police, the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Department aided in locating Harden.
‘We are all livid:’ Cleveland man with disabilities beaten, robbed and sprayed with water gun
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A neighborhood is outraged after a beloved West Side community member was beaten and robbed early Wednesday morning. Joe Lewis was walking near West 130th Street and Carrington Avenue at about 12:30 a.m. when he was beaten by a group of three men who also sprayed him with a water gun, Cleveland police said.
Suspect in murder of Bedford 13-year-old arrested in Georgia
The man suspected of murdering a 13-year-old and injuring a 15-year-old in Bedford last month has been arrested in Georgia.
Man, 71, arrested at nursing facility for throwing food and lit cigarette at manager: Shaker Heights police blotter
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Menacing: Northfield Road. At 8:45 a.m. Feb. 6, officers were dispatched to the Shaker Gardens Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 3550 Northfield Road, where it was learned that a Shaker Heights man, 71, had threatened the facility’s manager, a 62-year-old Cleveland woman, and thrown at her his food and a lit cigarette.
Woman found dead inside of vehicle in Cleveland’s North Collinwood neighborhood, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A woman whose body was found Wednesday inside a car in Cleveland’s North Collinwood neighborhood has been identified. Jovon Lynch, 34, of Cleveland was found about 9:30 a.m. in the passenger side of a vehicle in the 16000 block of Huntmere Avenue, according to the office of the Cuyahoga County medical examiner.
News-Herald.com
Euclid Marc’s armed robber makes off with $136,000
On Feb. 5, at approximately 6:10 p.m., Euclid Police officers responded to a call at Marc’s Supermarket located at 22840 Lake Shore Blvd. for a report of a robbery. According to Euclid Police, the suspect took approximately $136,000 in cash. Dispatch provided a description of the suspect as an...
cleveland19.com
Energy drink robbery suspect spits in Family Dollar employee’s face, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of spitting in a Family Dollar employee’s face as he stole energy drinks is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. The robbery happened around 4:30 pm. on Feb. 5 at 14035 Puritas Ave., according to police.
A small city with big problems: East Cleveland’s new police chief battles to fix a department filled with past troubles
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio – Brian Gerhard is settling into one of the biggest challenges any law enforcement officer could face. He became East Cleveland’s police chief last fall amid an investigation that led to charges against nine city officers, including the department’s former leader, Scott Gardner. Two of the officers have admitted in court to taking a bribe while in uniform in front of the police station. Others are accused of fleecing and pummeling suspects.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police search for trio that viciously attacked man with special needs
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are searching for three people who viciously attacked a special needs man while he was out on a walk early Wednesday morning. 56-year-old Joe Lewis has lived in the Bellaire Puritas neighborhood his whole life and he is pretty popular. “Everyone knows him,” said...
Officers find man asleep in car, alcohol inside: Rocky River Police Blotter
Violation, Hilliard Blvd. On Jan. 23 at 9:05 a.m. an officer stopped the driver of a 2016 Nissan in the Rocky River Municipal Court parking lot after a registration check indicated the driver had a suspended driver’s license and there was a BMV confiscation order on the car registration. The driver was cited, license plates seized and returned to the BMV, and the car was impounded.
Driver claims not speeding, cruise control set at 35 mph: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
An officer at 11:43 p.m. Jan. 27 saw a car speeding near Engle Road, change lanes without using a turn signal and stop at a red light beyond the stop bar. The car then sped up quickly outdistancing other traffic. As the officer was stopping the car, the motorist drove it off the roadway and over the curb. The driver then corrected it and stopped in the right through lane. The driver said she set her cruise control at 35 and didn’t understand how she was speeding. She said she had two alcoholic beverages earlier. The officer noted her slurred speech. After field sobriety tests, he arrested her for driving under the influence. Her car was towed. A small amount of marijuana and a glass pipe were found inside her car. She measured a .179 blood alcohol content level, which is twice the legal limit.
Support pouring in for man jailed over Cleveland home repair
The FOX 8 I-Team has sparked new developments in the case of a man sent to jail for not fixing up a home. Our first report sparked a firestorm and that has led to action.
News-Herald.com
Cleveland man arrested in Willoughby as part of drug trafficking investigation
A Cleveland man was arrested in Willoughby as the result of a multi-department drug trafficking investigation. According to a post on the Willoughby Police Department Facebook page, on Feb. 1, Lake County Narcotics Agency agents, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies, Willoughby Police officers and members of the U.S. Marshal’s Service arrested a 33-year-old Cleveland man in the parking lot of a Willoughby shopping center.
Man forces way into home, takes his 4-month-old baby, punches child’s mother: Cleveland Heights Police Blotter
cleveland19.com
Cleveland car theft suspect caught trying to use stolen credit card, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives found the suspect accused of stealing a car after he tried to use a credit card that was in it just 45 minutes later, Cleveland Police confirmed, but they need hep identifying him. The suspect was caught on camera attempting to use a stolen credit...
Cleveland man accused of selling fentanyl that caused 3 fatal overdoses
CLEVELAND — A 37-year-old Cleveland man is facing federal charges for allegedly selling fentanyl that caused the deaths of three people in the area. Prosecutors on Friday issued a five-count indictment against Reyes John Sanchez-Borrero, whose prior criminal history includes convictions for involuntary manslaughter and drug trafficking. The defendant is accused of selling fentanyl last May to two people who later died after overdosing on the drugs, and more than two months later another victim was killed after officials say they, too, ingested narcotics obtained from Sanchez-Borrero.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Heights bodycam footage shows police chase, capture of 3 juvenile carjacking suspects
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - New body camera footage released by the Cleveland Heights Police Department shows officers chasing three juvenile carjacking suspects, who eventually crashed. Two of the boys ran away, another was immediately taken into custody at gunpoint. The other two were eventually tracked down and arrested. According...
‘They’re scum’: Neighborhood outraged after resident beaten in robbery
Residents in a neighborhood on Cleveland's west side are up in arms after learning that 56-year-old Joe Lewis, who has been a fixture in their lives for decades, was beaten during a robbery early Wednesday morning.
