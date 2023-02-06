ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

cleveland19.com

Man killed in East Cleveland shooting, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland police are investigating the homicide of a man in the area of Eddy Road and Hartshorn, according to a release from the department. Police said on Wednesday around 6:28 p.m., an officer responded to the area for a call of shots fired. Upon arrival,...
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Suspect arrested in Georgia, accused in slaying of Maple Heights boy

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Authorities arrested a man in Georgia on Thursday in connection with the shooting death of a teenager in Bedford last month. David Harden III, 24, was taken into custody in Martinez, Georgia, on Thursday in the slaying of 13-year-old Hysheen Thomas, police said. Bedford police, the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Department aided in locating Harden.
BEDFORD, OH
Cleveland.com

Man, 71, arrested at nursing facility for throwing food and lit cigarette at manager: Shaker Heights police blotter

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Menacing: Northfield Road. At 8:45 a.m. Feb. 6, officers were dispatched to the Shaker Gardens Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 3550 Northfield Road, where it was learned that a Shaker Heights man, 71, had threatened the facility’s manager, a 62-year-old Cleveland woman, and thrown at her his food and a lit cigarette.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
News-Herald.com

Euclid Marc’s armed robber makes off with $136,000

On Feb. 5, at approximately 6:10 p.m., Euclid Police officers responded to a call at Marc’s Supermarket located at 22840 Lake Shore Blvd. for a report of a robbery. According to Euclid Police, the suspect took approximately $136,000 in cash. Dispatch provided a description of the suspect as an...
EUCLID, OH
Cleveland.com

A small city with big problems: East Cleveland’s new police chief battles to fix a department filled with past troubles

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio – Brian Gerhard is settling into one of the biggest challenges any law enforcement officer could face. He became East Cleveland’s police chief last fall amid an investigation that led to charges against nine city officers, including the department’s former leader, Scott Gardner. Two of the officers have admitted in court to taking a bribe while in uniform in front of the police station. Others are accused of fleecing and pummeling suspects.
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Officers find man asleep in car, alcohol inside: Rocky River Police Blotter

Violation, Hilliard Blvd. On Jan. 23 at 9:05 a.m. an officer stopped the driver of a 2016 Nissan in the Rocky River Municipal Court parking lot after a registration check indicated the driver had a suspended driver’s license and there was a BMV confiscation order on the car registration. The driver was cited, license plates seized and returned to the BMV, and the car was impounded.
ROCKY RIVER, OH
Cleveland.com

Driver claims not speeding, cruise control set at 35 mph: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter

An officer at 11:43 p.m. Jan. 27 saw a car speeding near Engle Road, change lanes without using a turn signal and stop at a red light beyond the stop bar. The car then sped up quickly outdistancing other traffic. As the officer was stopping the car, the motorist drove it off the roadway and over the curb. The driver then corrected it and stopped in the right through lane. The driver said she set her cruise control at 35 and didn’t understand how she was speeding. She said she had two alcoholic beverages earlier. The officer noted her slurred speech. After field sobriety tests, he arrested her for driving under the influence. Her car was towed. A small amount of marijuana and a glass pipe were found inside her car. She measured a .179 blood alcohol content level, which is twice the legal limit.
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH
News-Herald.com

Cleveland man arrested in Willoughby as part of drug trafficking investigation

A Cleveland man was arrested in Willoughby as the result of a multi-department drug trafficking investigation. According to a post on the Willoughby Police Department Facebook page, on Feb. 1, Lake County Narcotics Agency agents, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies, Willoughby Police officers and members of the U.S. Marshal’s Service arrested a 33-year-old Cleveland man in the parking lot of a Willoughby shopping center.
WILLOUGHBY, OH
WKYC

Cleveland man accused of selling fentanyl that caused 3 fatal overdoses

CLEVELAND — A 37-year-old Cleveland man is facing federal charges for allegedly selling fentanyl that caused the deaths of three people in the area. Prosecutors on Friday issued a five-count indictment against Reyes John Sanchez-Borrero, whose prior criminal history includes convictions for involuntary manslaughter and drug trafficking. The defendant is accused of selling fentanyl last May to two people who later died after overdosing on the drugs, and more than two months later another victim was killed after officials say they, too, ingested narcotics obtained from Sanchez-Borrero.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

