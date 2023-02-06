Read full article on original website
Jeff Jarrett: It Will Take Time For People To Understand How Unique Brock Lesnar Is
Jeff Jarrett speaks highly of Brock Lesnar. Lesnar signed with WWE in 2000 and quickly established himself as a force to be reckoned with following his debut in 2002. He won the WWE Championship a SummerSlam that year. He later won the world title for a second time at WrestleMania XIX, but he left WWE following WrestleMania XX in 2004. Following a brief venture into the NFL, Lesnar competed in Japan and also kicked off a successful MMA career; he won the UFC Heavyweight Championship. He returned to WWE in 2012 and has remained one of the company's top stars ever since, albeit on a part-time basis. He is now a 10-time world champion, and he also ended The Undertaker's undefeated streak at WrestleMania.
Sami Zayn Acknowledges Jey Uso On 2/10 WWE SmackDown
Sami Zayn acknowledged a member of The Bloodline, and it wasn't Roman Reigns. At WWE Royal Rumble, Zayn turned on The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa & Paul Heyman) when he hit Reigns with a chair after "The Tribal Chief" beat Kevin Owens, and the group beat up Owens after the match. The Bloodline then ganged up on Zayn, but Jey Uso walked out on the stable. The following week on WWE SmackDown, Reigns agreed to give Zayn a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE Elimination Chamber.
JD McDonagh Announces He Suffered A Detached Retina, Estimates A 10-14 Day Recovery Time
JD McDonagh has been sidelined with an injury. On the February 7 episode of WWE NXT, McDonagh faced Carmelo Hayes in a singles match. The former NXT North American Champion scored the win after Ilja Dragunov made his return and caused a distraction. Dragunov then attacked McDonagh, who escaped the ring and ran into the crowd.
Elias Wants To Face GUNTHER For WWE Intercontinental Championship At WrestleMania
Elias hopes to have a major championship match at WrestleMania 39. In the past, Elias has been fortunate enough to share WrestleMania moments with the likes of John Cena and was even able to defeat Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 36, inside an empty WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. However, Elias has yet to have a major WrestleMania match in front of an audience.
Matt Hardy: Trios Title Match On 2/3 AEW Rampage Wasn't Planned, We Found Out At The Last Minute
Matt Hardy discusses the recent trios title match on AEW Rampage. On the February 3 episode of AEW Rampage, The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) defended the AEW World Trios Championship against Matt Hardy, Ethan Page, and Isiah Kassidy. The match marked Omega's return to the ring after he was reportedly sidelined by visa issues for a few weeks. The two trios set up the bout during a brief confrontation on the February 1 episode of AEW Dynamite, as Hardy, Page, and Kassidy challenged The Elite to a match while they werr.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, Ronda Rousey, And More Officially Confirmed For WWE 2K23 Roster
Multiple staples of the WWE roster are confirmed to be returning to the roster of WWE 2K23. WWE and 2K Games have officially confirmed the inclusion of Roman Reigns and WWE 2K 23. Roman was one of the first Superstars shown in early footage of the game. Roman is the top star in WWE and has been WWE Universal Champion for nearly 900 days. Other names confirmed to be joining the upcoming game's roster on Friday, February 10, include Ronda Rousey, Liv Morgan, GUNTHER, and Drew McIntyre.
2/7 WWE NXT Records Decrease In Viewership, Key Demo Rating For Second Straight Week
Viewership numbers for the February 7, 2023 edition of WWE NXT is in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, NXT on February 7, 2023 drew 562,000 viewers. This number is down from the 587,000 viewers the show drew last week. NXT recorded a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 key demo,...
Adam Cole: Bryan Danielson Was 'Very Helpful' With My Return From Injury
Adam Cole discusses how Bryan Danielson helped him during his recovery from injury. On January 11, Adam Cole made his return to All Elite Wrestling after being away for the company for the latter half of 2022. While he was away, Cole was recovering from two head injuries that he suffered over the first part of 2022.
Bianca Belair On Why She Freaked Out Before Her First Ladder Match, Being Ms. WrestleMania, Wargames | Interview
Sean Ross Sapp speaks with WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair. Grab your EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal by going to nordvpn.com/fightful to get a Huge Discount off your NordVPN Plan + a Bonus Gift! It’s completely risk free with Nord’s 30 day money-back guarantee! https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Paul Wight Talks Injury Status, Says He Hopeful To Be Back In The Ring In March
Paul Wight gives an update on his current injury status. Despite doing commentary for the promotion every week on AEW Dark: Elevation, Paul Wight hasn't wrestled a match in All Elite Wrestling since March 2022. That match, which was fittingly on a episode of Dark: Elevation, was held in Wight's hometown of Columbia, South Carolina.
Bianca Belair Says She And Montez Ford Started Filming Hulu Reality Series At WWE Royal Rumble 2023
Bianca Belair provides an update on her reality show with Montez Ford. Belair has cemented her status as one of WWE's top stars in recent years. She won the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble and defeated Sasha Banks to win the SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE WrestleMania 37. She later defeated Becky Lynch to win the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38, and she has held the title ever since. Her husband, Montez Ford, has enjoyed plenty of success as well; he and his tag team partner, Angelo Dawkins, have held the tag team titles on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. Nick Khan previously announced during the 2022 third quarter earnings call that Belair and Montez Ford will star in a new series that is coming to Hulu in 2023.
Daniel Garcia: J.A.S Is Running A Train On Ricky Starks On Cable TV, AEW Control Center | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Wednesday, February 8, 2023. - Daniel Garcia says the Jericho Appreciation Society is going to run a train on Ricky Starks tonight:. - Tony Schiavone Gets You Ready for Championship Fight Night! AEW Control Center: El Paso, 2/8/23:. - Vinny Pacifico continues his...
WWE Raw & Smackdown Producers, Backstage News For Last Week
- Finn Balor vs. Cody Rhodes: Michael Hayes. - Shelton Benjamin vs. Damon Kemp was filmed for Main Event and produced by Adam Pearce. - Akira Tozawa vs. Tony D'Angelo was also filmed for Main Event, and produced by Petey Williams. - Although it was mentioned on the broadcast, there...
Mick Foley: If Sami Zayn's Match With Roman Reigns Is A One-Off, Fans Might Take It Out On Cody
Mick Foley comments on the ongoing Sami Zayn/Bloodline storyline. Currently, Sami Zayn is arguably the hottest man of all of professional wrestling. Zayn recently turned on The Bloodline at the Royal Rumble premium live event, which was a moment that many fans had anticipated after The Bloodline's treatment of both Zayn and Kevin Owens in recent months.
Jim Ross Gives Small Update On Jerry Lawler, Says His Prognosis Is Positive
Jim Ross gives a small update on Jerry 'The King' Lawler. Back on February 7, 2023, it was reported the Jerry Lawler was taken to the hospital after suffering from a stroke. Since the news was first reported, there have been a few small updates on Lawler's current condition, with most of them being positive.
WWE SmackDown (2/10/2023) Results: #1 Contenders Fatal-4 Way Match, SmackDown Tag Title Match & More
WWE SmackDown (2/10/2023). - Intercontinental Championship #1 Contender's Match: Madcap Moss vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar (w/ Zelina Vega) vs. Karrion Kross (w/ Scarlett). - SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Bloodline (Jimmy Uso & TBA) (c) vs. Braun Strowman & Ricochet. Refresh the site for the latest updates...
AEW Dynamite (2/8) Preview: Championship Fight Night, Danielson vs. RUSH, MJF vs. Takeshita, More
It's Wednesday, February 8, 2023, and you know what that means!. It's time to break down tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS. Tonight's episode is dubbed "Championship Fight Night" and will feature Bryan Danielson against RUSH, The Acclaimed defending their gold, The Elite defending their Trios Championshipd, and more. Here's everything...
Bianca Belair Remembers Freaking Out Before Her WWE Ladder Match With Bayley
Bianca Belair discusses her first ever Ladder match. Throughout the long history of WWE, there have only been four one-on-one women's Ladder matches. Three of those bouts came under the NXT brand, while the first women's singles Ladder match came back at the Extreme Rules premium live event in October 2022.
Mandy Rose Hasn't Ruled Out A Return To Wrestling, Wants To Do 'Dancing With The Stars'
Fans haven't seen Mandy Rose in a wrestling ring since the December 13 episode of NXT when she lost the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez. The following day, Rose was fired by WWE, reportedly due to the content she was posting on her FanTime website. Rose held the NXT Women's Championship for 413 days before losing to Perez.
