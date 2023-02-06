ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendon, VT

FHPD: Woman flees store, arrested for theft

By Michael Mahar
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tPea2_0keId2JJ00

MENDON, Vt. ( NEWS10 ) — A Mendon, Vermont woman was arrested after allegedly stealing from a Shaw’s Supermarket and causing a disturbance at the store before fleeing. Tiffany Covey, 31, was arrested on retail theft and disorderly conduct charges.

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

Fair Haven Police responded to a Shaw’s Supermarket on Washington Street for a report of someone stealing groceries. Police say Covey filled a cart full of groceries and tried to leave the store without paying for it. She was stopped at the door and allegedly started yelling and causing a scene throughout the store. She left the cart behind and allegedly filled her pockets with $95 worth of stolen items before being arrested outside the store after fleeing.

Police stopped her in the parking lot, was allegedly used profanity toward the cops, telling them she wished they would all die. She then spit all over the inside of the cop car, according to Fair Haven Police. She was issued a citation to appear in Rutland District court to answer to her charges.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRGB

Four charged, weapons and narcotics-related materials seized during warrant search

SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — A narcotics search in Providence ended with four arrests, and the recovery of stolen firearms. On February 7th, 2023, after the Narcotics Unit, Criminal Investigations Unit, Special Operations Team and the US Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms Agency (ATF) executed a search warrant at 336 Fayville Road, Providence, NY 12074, in connection with an investigation into drug trafficking and drug use occurring at that location.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Stolen Gun Found On Repeat Violent Offender From Springfield: Police

A repeat violent offender from Springfield has added almost 10 new charges to their record after police found them in possession of a stolen gun this week. Earl Greene, age 42, was arrested while he was sleeping in a car in the 0-100 block of Greene Street just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, Springfield Police report. The gun, which was sitting in the passenger seat, was reported stolen out of Vermont, according to police.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
newportdispatch.com

Woman arrested on warrant in Rutland

RUTLAND — A 31-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in Rutland yesterday. Police say they located and arrested Brittany Fields, of Rutland. She was picked up on Main Street at around 9:35 p.m. Fields was wanted for failing to appear in court on an original charge of possession...
RUTLAND, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for assault in Rutland

RUTLAND — A 41-year-old man was arrested following an incident in West Rutland this morning. Authorities say they were notified of a family fight on Marble Street at around 6:40 a.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Ryan Holden, of West Rutland, caused pain and injury to a family...
RUTLAND, VT
newportdispatch.com

Head-on crash with injuries in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in Wallingford today. The crash took place on US Route 7, north of Maple Street, at around 6:45 a.m. Police identified one of the drivers as 26-year-old Aleea Dauphinais, of Wallingford. Dauphinais’ vehicle, a 2008 Toyota Yaris, was located...
WALLINGFORD, VT
newportdispatch.com

Middlebury police looking to ID man and woman

MIDDLEBURY — Police in Middlebury say they are looking to identify two individuals. Officer Mason put out the request on social medai this morning. Anyone with information is asked to contact him by email at [email protected]. You can also call 802-388-3191. At this time police have not said...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
NEWS10 ABC

State police find missing Perth man

The New York State Police are currently looking for a missing man from Perth. Christian Yager, 52, was last seen on February 7 at 7:00 a.m. heading west in a brown 2014 Buick Encore, plate number FTZ 2574 on State Highway 29 in the town of Mayfield in Fulton County.
MAYFIELD, NY
mynbc5.com

Driver seriously injured in early morning crash in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD, Vt. — A person was seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash in Wallingford on Friday morning. Vermont State Police said 26-year-old Aleea Dauphinais of Wallingford was driving south on U.S. Route 7 at 6:43 a.m. when their vehicle crossed the center line and hit another driver head-on. Dauphinais...
WALLINGFORD, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for armed robbery in Manchester

MANCHESTER — A 51-year-old man is facing multiple charges following an incident in Manchester on Saturday. Authorities say they were notified of a robbery at the Speedway on Queen City Avenue at around 5:00 a.m. The clerk told police that a man walked into the store and told her...
MANCHESTER, VT
WCAX

Burlington shooting suspect charged with attempted murder

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A suspect in a Burlington shooting over the weekend pleaded not guilty in court Monday to charges of second-degree attempted murder. The Burlington Police say the shooting happened Sunday evening at the Salmon Run apartments off of Riverside Avenue. Court paperwork reveals Tovi Mesick, 40, of...
BURLINGTON, VT
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

49K+
Followers
26K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy